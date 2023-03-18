NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Bishop McCort Catholic High School coach John Hahn and his players entered Friday’s PIAA Class 2A girls quarterfinal well aware of Kennedy Catholic sophomore Layke Fields’ abilities in the paint.
“She is a force,” Hahn said of Fields. “It’s not like we didn’t prepare for her. We knew that was coming.”
The 6-foot forward dominated inside, scoring 30 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a 60-48 victory that put the Golden Eagles into the state semifinals.
Kennedy Catholic, which won its 22nd straight game, will carry a 24-4 record into Monday’s game against District 7 No. 5 seed Greensburg Central Catholic, which beat District 7 champion Shenango 53-35 on Friday.
Bishop McCort Catholic closed a 16-14 season that included a solid late-season run as the third-place squad and No. 9 seed in the District 6 bracket.
“It was a long season. We had some ups and downs,” Hahn said. “We turned into a team late in the season and we had a very nice playoff run. The girls fought until the end. I’m very proud of them.
“We’ll regroup. This will be a sad talk in the locker room, but the future will be bright.”
Crimson Crushers junior Gianna Gallucci posted a team-high 20 points, and sophomore Cami Beppler netted 17 points, including three 3-pointers, all in the second half.
“No. 2, she flat out is a great player,” Kennedy Catholic coach Justin Magestro said of Gallucci. “She works hard.”
Magestro, whose son Drew was a five-year player on the Pitt-Johnstown men’s team, also had high praise for his star.
“The nice thing about Layke is, single, double (team defense), she can still finish,” Magestro said. “She also passes well out of the post when she needs to. Our guards did a phenomenal job of throwing entry passes into her.”
Sophomore point guard Monique Vincent posted 12 points, with three 3-pointers, senior Isabella Bianco scored 10 points, and freshman Bella Magestro dished out 11 assists for Kennedy Catholic, which advanced to the 2022 PIAA Class 1A final, finishing as runner-up, and moved to Class 2A this season.
Kennedy Catholic scored the game’s first nine points, a spurt capped by Vincent’s 3-pointer at 4:29 of the first quarter.
“We talked about specifically, that today we had to have a better start,” Magestro said. “We have been playing phenomenal in the third and fourth quarter all year, but our first quarter starts sometimes have been sluggish.”
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Gallucci snapped the drought with a basket at 4:12.
The Crimson Crushers fell behind 17-2 after Fields scored with some nifty moves inside at 2:22.
“She was definitely the difference,” Hahn said.
The Golden Eagles led 19-6 after one quarter.
Bishop McCort used a 15-11 second quarter advantage to close the half within 30-21.
“We got it to nine at halftime and I felt good about that,” Hahn said. “I was hoping the three minutes coming out in the third quarter would go our way, but Fields had six points right away.”
The Golden Eagles outscored Bishop McCort 17-9 in the third quarter to lead 47-30 entering the fourth.
The Crimson Crushers closed with an 18-13 margin, with Beppler (10) and Gallucci (7) combining for 17 points in the final eight minutes.
The game marked the end of a stellar career for Crimson Crushers senior Bria Bair, who surpassed the 1,000 milestone in both points and rebounds during the season.
Bair fouled out in the fourth quarter after scoring a point and grabbing four rebounds.
“My heart aches for Bria,” Hahn said. “She’s had a great career.”
KC is back in the state semifinals for the second straight year and Magestro praised his team and coaching staff.
“We really played together as a team tonight,” he said. “In any given game, any one of our players can step up and that’s what is so special about this team. They don’t care who steps up, all they care about is getting the win.
“Cassie Dancak played a great game and had eight rebounds. She rebounded and defended well. Mo played one of her best games all year. She ran our offense, hit threes, she did a lot of good things and they were really pressuring her. Bianco played really big for us offensively in the first half and did a solid job defensively for most of the game.
“I have to thank my coaching staff for spending endless hours watching film and prepping the team in practice. I’m very blessed to have them.
“Also, we had a another great KC Family fanbase show up for the game. It’s an hour and a half trip and they traveled for us and that’s special.”
MIKE MASTOVICH is a sports writer for the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat, a CNHI newspaper.
––––––
PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
KENNEDY 19 11 17 13 60
B. McCORT 6 15 9 18 48
KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Vincent 4-1-1-12, Bianco 4-2-2-10, Kieth 0-0-0-0, Dancak 1-0-0-2, Fields 15-0-5-30, Magestro 3-0-0-6. 3-pt. goals: Vincent 3. Totals: 27-3-8-60.
BISHOP McCORT — Gallucci 8-2-4-20, Bair 0-1-2-1, Beppler 7-0-0-17, Berkebile 1-0-0-3, Zucco 1-0-0-2, Preuss 0-0-0-0, Kibler 0-0-0-0, Kal.Bailey 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Beppler 3, Gallucci 2, Berkebile 1, Kal.Bailey 1. Totals: 19-3-6-48.
