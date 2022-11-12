Houston Open Golf

Tony Finau putts on the ninth green during the third round of the Houston Open on Saturday.

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open.

Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par.

Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he made on the 18th hole after a rare miss into the bunker. The bogey-free round kept his distance from Ben Taylor of England and allowed Finau to tie the 54-hole tournament record.

He was at 15-under 195, the same score Curtis Strange had in 1980.

“That was a really good round,” Finau said. “I think the score doesn't say that, but I think I played better than yesterday. You know, yesterday I shot 62. But today that 68 I thought was pretty impressive for the conditions.”

The only change was who was chasing him.

Finau had a four-shot lead when the second round was completed Saturday morning because of storm delays, leading Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren. Both had a 73 to fall out of contention.

Taylor delivered a 65, the low score of the third round, including a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. “Stealing one there was the highlight of the round,” Taylor said.

The Englishman will be in the final group Sunday with Finau and Justin Rose, who had a 66 and was tied for third — five shots behind — with Wyndham Clark (68) and Tyson Alexander (70).

“Listen, it's all in Tony's hands,” Rose said. “You can see everybody stacking up behind him — 9 under, 8 under, 7 under, 6 under. If Tony doesn't have a great day tomorrow, there's 20 guys that can win the tournament.”

Finau's confidence has never been higher. He won back-to-back starts this summer in Minnesota and Detroit for the first multiple-win season in his career. He felt like he shook off the rust last week in Mayakoba. He has control of his game.

Rose, however, speaks from experience.

Everyone was giving the HSBC Champions to Dustin Johnson in 2017 in Shanghai. He had a six-shot lead and was No. 1 in the world. And then he started missing everything, small mistakes were magnified and Rose rallied from eight shots behind to win.

“If Tony goes ahead and plays well tomorrow, there’s one or two guys that can go out and probably have a great round of golf to sort of ask the question and put some pressure on him,” Rose said.

And the north wind could make everyone feel uncomfortable. Such was the case on Saturday when players struggled on the par-5 16th with its peninsula green. It was the third-easiest hole the opening two rounds with a full field. For the third round and the players doing well enough to make the cut, it was the seventh-hardest.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler took double bogey, which ended his hopes. He was hoping to at least stay close. A double bogey on the 16th and a bogey on the 18th sent him to a 71, leaving him in a tie for 25th and no chance of winning to regain the No. 1 world ranking.

Cadence Bank Houston Open Scores

At Memorial Park Golf Course

Houston

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70

3rd Round

Tony Finau 65-62-68—195

Ben Taylor 66-68-65—199

Tyson Alexander 66-66-70—202

Wyndham Clark 66-68-68—202

Justin Rose 67-69-66—202

Joel Dahmen 67-68-68—203

Gary Woodland 69-67-67—203

James Hahn 68-65-71—204

Mackenzie Hughes 66-68-70—204

Russell Knox 69-65-70—204

Alex Noren 65-66-73—204

Scott Piercy 67-70-67—204

Aaron Rai 70-64-70—204

Patrick Rodgers 68-63-73—204

Joseph Bramlett 70-65-70—205

Ben Griffin 67-67-71—205

Adam Hadwin 70-65-70—205

Trey Mullinax 67-66-72—205

Alex Smalley 71-64-70—205

Ryan Armour 72-68-66—206

Austin Cook 68-67-71—206

Si Woo Kim 68-69-69—206

Keith Mitchell 66-70-70—206

Davis Riley 71-64-71—206

Jason Day 69-69-69—207

Harris English 69-69-69—207

Stephan Jaeger 70-67-70—207

Scottie Scheffler 70-66-71—207

Aaron Wise 65-71-71—207

Eric Cole 71-68-69—208

Luke List 69-70-69—208

Maverick McNealy 67-72-69—208

Justin Suh 69-68-71—208

Travis Vick 68-69-71—208

Erik Barnes 68-71-70—209

David Lipsky 66-73-70—209

Denny McCarthy 67-72-70—209

Taylor Pendrith 66-72-71—209

Andrew Putnam 68-70-71—209

Callum Tarren 73-66-70—209

Kyle Westmoreland 68-72-69—209

Cole Hammer 74-65-71—210

Martin Laird 68-69-73—210

Brendan Steele 67-70-73—210

Sam Stevens 70-69-71—210

Kevin Tway 71-69-70—210

Carl Yuan 67-66-77—210

Harry Hall 69-70-72—211

Zach Johnson 69-70-72—211

Michael Kim 70-68-73—211

Brandon Wu 71-69-71—211

Byeong Hun An 70-67-75—212

Will Gordon 68-71-73—212

Seonghyeon Kim 68-70-74—212

Francesco Molinari 69-71-72—212

Seung-Yul Noh 71-67-74—212

Robby Shelton 71-68-73—212

Adam Svensson 73-67-72—212

Sahith Theegala 71-68-73—212

Nick Watney 69-71-72—212

Stewart Cink 68-71-74—213

Zack Fischer 69-70-74—213

Davis Thompson 68-71-74—213

Paul Haley 72-68-74—214

Max McGreevy 66-73-75—214

Zecheng Dou 67-72-76—215

Taylor Montgomery 71-68-76—215

Matthias Schwab 73-65-77—215

Matthew NeSmith 74-64-78—216

Hideki Matsuyama 70-70-WD

Mark Hubbard 75-74-DQ

