HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open.
Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par.
Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he made on the 18th hole after a rare miss into the bunker. The bogey-free round kept his distance from Ben Taylor of England and allowed Finau to tie the 54-hole tournament record.
He was at 15-under 195, the same score Curtis Strange had in 1980.
“That was a really good round,” Finau said. “I think the score doesn't say that, but I think I played better than yesterday. You know, yesterday I shot 62. But today that 68 I thought was pretty impressive for the conditions.”
The only change was who was chasing him.
Finau had a four-shot lead when the second round was completed Saturday morning because of storm delays, leading Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren. Both had a 73 to fall out of contention.
Taylor delivered a 65, the low score of the third round, including a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. “Stealing one there was the highlight of the round,” Taylor said.
The Englishman will be in the final group Sunday with Finau and Justin Rose, who had a 66 and was tied for third — five shots behind — with Wyndham Clark (68) and Tyson Alexander (70).
“Listen, it's all in Tony's hands,” Rose said. “You can see everybody stacking up behind him — 9 under, 8 under, 7 under, 6 under. If Tony doesn't have a great day tomorrow, there's 20 guys that can win the tournament.”
Finau's confidence has never been higher. He won back-to-back starts this summer in Minnesota and Detroit for the first multiple-win season in his career. He felt like he shook off the rust last week in Mayakoba. He has control of his game.
Rose, however, speaks from experience.
Everyone was giving the HSBC Champions to Dustin Johnson in 2017 in Shanghai. He had a six-shot lead and was No. 1 in the world. And then he started missing everything, small mistakes were magnified and Rose rallied from eight shots behind to win.
“If Tony goes ahead and plays well tomorrow, there’s one or two guys that can go out and probably have a great round of golf to sort of ask the question and put some pressure on him,” Rose said.
And the north wind could make everyone feel uncomfortable. Such was the case on Saturday when players struggled on the par-5 16th with its peninsula green. It was the third-easiest hole the opening two rounds with a full field. For the third round and the players doing well enough to make the cut, it was the seventh-hardest.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler took double bogey, which ended his hopes. He was hoping to at least stay close. A double bogey on the 16th and a bogey on the 18th sent him to a 71, leaving him in a tie for 25th and no chance of winning to regain the No. 1 world ranking.
------
Cadence Bank Houston Open Scores
At Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70
3rd Round
Tony Finau 65-62-68—195
Ben Taylor 66-68-65—199
Tyson Alexander 66-66-70—202
Wyndham Clark 66-68-68—202
Justin Rose 67-69-66—202
Joel Dahmen 67-68-68—203
Gary Woodland 69-67-67—203
James Hahn 68-65-71—204
Mackenzie Hughes 66-68-70—204
Russell Knox 69-65-70—204
Alex Noren 65-66-73—204
Scott Piercy 67-70-67—204
Aaron Rai 70-64-70—204
Patrick Rodgers 68-63-73—204
Joseph Bramlett 70-65-70—205
Ben Griffin 67-67-71—205
Adam Hadwin 70-65-70—205
Trey Mullinax 67-66-72—205
Alex Smalley 71-64-70—205
Ryan Armour 72-68-66—206
Austin Cook 68-67-71—206
Si Woo Kim 68-69-69—206
Keith Mitchell 66-70-70—206
Davis Riley 71-64-71—206
Jason Day 69-69-69—207
Harris English 69-69-69—207
Stephan Jaeger 70-67-70—207
Scottie Scheffler 70-66-71—207
Aaron Wise 65-71-71—207
Eric Cole 71-68-69—208
Luke List 69-70-69—208
Maverick McNealy 67-72-69—208
Justin Suh 69-68-71—208
Travis Vick 68-69-71—208
Erik Barnes 68-71-70—209
David Lipsky 66-73-70—209
Denny McCarthy 67-72-70—209
Taylor Pendrith 66-72-71—209
Andrew Putnam 68-70-71—209
Callum Tarren 73-66-70—209
Kyle Westmoreland 68-72-69—209
Cole Hammer 74-65-71—210
Martin Laird 68-69-73—210
Brendan Steele 67-70-73—210
Sam Stevens 70-69-71—210
Kevin Tway 71-69-70—210
Carl Yuan 67-66-77—210
Harry Hall 69-70-72—211
Zach Johnson 69-70-72—211
Michael Kim 70-68-73—211
Brandon Wu 71-69-71—211
Byeong Hun An 70-67-75—212
Will Gordon 68-71-73—212
Seonghyeon Kim 68-70-74—212
Francesco Molinari 69-71-72—212
Seung-Yul Noh 71-67-74—212
Robby Shelton 71-68-73—212
Adam Svensson 73-67-72—212
Sahith Theegala 71-68-73—212
Nick Watney 69-71-72—212
Stewart Cink 68-71-74—213
Zack Fischer 69-70-74—213
Davis Thompson 68-71-74—213
Paul Haley 72-68-74—214
Max McGreevy 66-73-75—214
Zecheng Dou 67-72-76—215
Taylor Montgomery 71-68-76—215
Matthias Schwab 73-65-77—215
Matthew NeSmith 74-64-78—216
Hideki Matsuyama 70-70-WD
Mark Hubbard 75-74-DQ
