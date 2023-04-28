Mexico Open Golf

Tony Finau tees off on the 11th hole Friday during the second round of the Mexico Open in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

 AP

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Tony Finau kick-started what had been a disappointing 2022 with a runner-up finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He moved into position for an even better result on Friday, shooting a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead through two rounds.

Finau, the second highest-ranked player in the field behind world No. 1 and defending champion Jon Rahm, made five birdies on his front nine — none from longer than 11 feet. After four straight pars, he holed a 30-footer on the par-3 fifth hole for the first of three consecutive birdies.

The 33-year-old Finau was at 13-under 129 at Vidanta Vallarta, one better than Brandon Wu — who finished alongside him in a tie for second last year — and Erik van Rooyen. Wu closed with three straight birdies for a 64; van Rooyen shot 66.

Playing for the second time since his win at The Masters, Rahm hit a snag in windy afternoon conditions when his tee shot on the 142-yard, par-3 ninth hole came up short and found the water, leading to double bogey. He bogeyed the long par-4 10th, but rallied with four birdies in his final eight holes to shoot 68. Rahm was six shots back.

“We played eight holes decently easy compared to how windy it can get here and after that it got quite windy at a tough spot, right? Nine and 10 are not the easiest holes on the golf course and we caught the switch right there. I wish I could have handled that a little bit better,” Rahm said.

“It’s how the golf course is supposed to play, I think. I think it was built to have some wind and thus that’s the defense.”

Finau didn’t have a top-15 finish last year before his tie for second at Vidanta. He later won in back-to-back weeks at the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic, then picked up another win at the Houston Open last fall for his fifth PGA Tour victory.

Since then, he hasn’t missed a cut but hasn’t seriously contended, with his best finish a tie for seventh at Kapalua in January. He is 16th in the world.

“Sometimes you’ve got to ride the waves with your putter throughout a season. I haven’t putted it great statistically over the last couple months, but things change fast,” Finau said. “This was a place where a lot of things changed for me last season.”

Raul Pereda, a Mexico City native making his PGA Tour debut on a sponsor exemption, holed a 3-wood from 249 yards, the longest hole-out on tour this season, for an eagle on the 511-yard 16th. His shot landed on the front of the green and was rolling fast when it crashed into the flagstick and dropped.

Pereda couldn’t see the result from the fairway and high-fived a camera operator when he got confirmation his ball was in the hole. He shot 70 and was six shots back.

Andrew Putnam (66), Will Gordon (66), Eric Cole (69), first-round leader Austin Smotherman (70) and Akshay Bhatia (65) were four shots off the lead.

Wu is 25 under in his last four rounds at Vidanta.

“I really enjoy the course, there’s plenty of birdies out there, so if I can just focus on staying within myself, not getting too caught up in trying to win my first time or whatever, I think I can have a good weekend,” Wu said.

Van Rooyen, a South African seeking his second PGA Tour victory, birdied three of his last four holes and was feeling comfortable at this resort course off the Banderas Bay on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

“Awesome little food trucks by the beach there, it’s beautiful at night,” he said.

Van Rooyen took three months off last year to deal with nagging injuries, including neck and lower back spasms.

––––––

Mexico Open at Vidanta Scores

At The Norman Course at Vidanta Vallarta

Vallarta, Mexico

Purse: $7.7 million

Yardage: 7,456; Par: 71

2nd Round

Tony Finau65-64—129

Erik Van Rooyen64-66—130

Brandon Wu66-64—130

Akshay Bhatia68-65—133

Eric Cole65-68—133

Will Gordon67-66—133

Andrew Putnam67-66—133

Austin Smotherman63-70—133

Cameron Champ68-66—134

Ben Martin68-66—134

Jimmy Walker67-67—134

Tano Goya64-71—135

Beau Hossler67-68—135

Michael Kim68-67—135

Taylor Pendrith65-70—135

Raul Pereda65-70—135

Jon Rahm67-68—135

Trevor Werbylo67-68—135

Austin Cook66-70—136

Emiliano Grillo68-68—136

Stephan Jaeger65-71—136

Chez Reavie68-68—136

Greyson Sigg72-64—136

Alejandro Tosti69-67—136

Derek Ernst68-69—137

Brice Garnett68-69—137

Cody Gribble68-69—137

Lanto Griffin68-69—137

Scott Piercy72-65—137

Ben Taylor67-70—137

Carl Yuan69-68—137

Aaron Baddeley70-68—138

Jonas Blixt71-67—138

Joseph Bramlett68-70—138

Harry Hall67-71—138

Charley Hoffman71-67—138

Nicolai Hojgaard67-71—138

Mark Hubbard68-70—138

Seonghyeon Kim69-69—138

Adam Long70-68—138

Francesco Molinari68-70—138

Vincent Norrman67-71—138

Geoff Ogilvy70-68—138

Carson Young67-71—138

Byeong Hun An70-69—139

Kevin Chappell72-67—139

Zecheng Dou69-70—139

Nicolas Echavarria69-70—139

Austin Eckroat72-67—139

Ryan Gerard69-70—139

James Hahn67-72—139

Satoshi Kodaira75-64—139

Nate Lashley69-70—139

David Lipsky71-68—139

Seung-Yul Noh71-68—139

Andrew Novak67-72—139

Augusto Nunez71-68—139

Patrick Rodgers70-69—139

Kevin Roy67-72—139

Richy Werenski66-73—139

Dylan Wu68-71—139

Jonathan Byrd69-71—140

Wyndham Clark73-67—140

Trevor Cone70-70—140

Michael Gligic74-66—140

Bill Haas69-71—140

Lee Hodges72-68—140

Derek Lamely70-70—140

Maverick McNealy68-72—140

Ryan Moore73-67—140

Cameron Percy70-70—140

Sebastian Vazquez67-73—140

Gary Woodland67-73—140

Tommy Gainey71-70—141

Patton Kizzire70-71—141

Kelly Kraft73-68—141

Luke List74-67—141

Omar Morales74-67—141

Kevin Streelman69-72—141

Kyle Westmoreland71-70—141

Scott Brown72-70—142

Greg Chalmers71-71—142

Cristobal Del Solar68-74—142

M. Fernandez de Oliveira71-71—142

Lucas Glover71-71—142

Scott Harrington66-76—142

Garrick Higgo68-74—142

J.B. Holmes70-72—142

William McGirt75-67—142

Ted Potter Jr.73-69—142

Doc Redman70-72—142

Matti Schmid68-74—142

Kyle Stanley73-69—142

Martin Trainer71-71—142

Kevin Tway72-70—142

Camilo Villegas71-71—142

Tyson Alexander74-69—143

Harrison Endycott72-71—143

Martin Laird69-74—143

Sean O’Hair66-77—143

Jose Toledo69-74—143

D.J. Trahan71-72—143

Nick Watney71-72—143

Arjun Atwal70-74—144

MJ Daffue77-67—144

Doug Ghim72-72—144

Brent Grant69-75—144

Brandon Matthews73-71—144

Alex Noren70-74—144

Aaron Rai71-73—144

Kyle Reifers74-70—144

Matthias Schwab72-72—144

Matt Wallace67-77—144

Ben Crane71-74—145

Harry Higgs70-75—145

Richard S Johnson70-75—145

Alvaro Ortiz71-74—145

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez73-72—145

Robby Shelton70-75—145

Alex Smalley77-68—145

Brian Stuard74-71—145

Fabian Gomez72-74—146

Paul Haley73-73—146

Chris Stroud75-71—146

Callum Tarren69-77—146

Ryan Armour72-75—147

Zachary Bauchou72-75—147

Jose Cristobal Islas72-75—147

Hank Lebioda73-74—147

Grayson Murray68-79—147

Ricky Barnes78-70—148

Henrik Norlander75-73—148

D.A. Points71-77—148

Sung Kang69-80—149

George McNeill76-73—149

Wesley Bryan71-79—150

Boo Weekley78-72—150

Brian Davis74-77—151

Dylan Frittelli78-73—151

Roberto Lebrija77-74—151

Peter Malnati74-77—151

Max McGreevy75-76—151

Kevin Stadler76-77—153

Steve Jurgensen79-77—156

Tags

Trending Video