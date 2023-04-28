VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Tony Finau kick-started what had been a disappointing 2022 with a runner-up finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He moved into position for an even better result on Friday, shooting a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead through two rounds.
Finau, the second highest-ranked player in the field behind world No. 1 and defending champion Jon Rahm, made five birdies on his front nine — none from longer than 11 feet. After four straight pars, he holed a 30-footer on the par-3 fifth hole for the first of three consecutive birdies.
The 33-year-old Finau was at 13-under 129 at Vidanta Vallarta, one better than Brandon Wu — who finished alongside him in a tie for second last year — and Erik van Rooyen. Wu closed with three straight birdies for a 64; van Rooyen shot 66.
Playing for the second time since his win at The Masters, Rahm hit a snag in windy afternoon conditions when his tee shot on the 142-yard, par-3 ninth hole came up short and found the water, leading to double bogey. He bogeyed the long par-4 10th, but rallied with four birdies in his final eight holes to shoot 68. Rahm was six shots back.
“We played eight holes decently easy compared to how windy it can get here and after that it got quite windy at a tough spot, right? Nine and 10 are not the easiest holes on the golf course and we caught the switch right there. I wish I could have handled that a little bit better,” Rahm said.
“It’s how the golf course is supposed to play, I think. I think it was built to have some wind and thus that’s the defense.”
Finau didn’t have a top-15 finish last year before his tie for second at Vidanta. He later won in back-to-back weeks at the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic, then picked up another win at the Houston Open last fall for his fifth PGA Tour victory.
Since then, he hasn’t missed a cut but hasn’t seriously contended, with his best finish a tie for seventh at Kapalua in January. He is 16th in the world.
“Sometimes you’ve got to ride the waves with your putter throughout a season. I haven’t putted it great statistically over the last couple months, but things change fast,” Finau said. “This was a place where a lot of things changed for me last season.”
Raul Pereda, a Mexico City native making his PGA Tour debut on a sponsor exemption, holed a 3-wood from 249 yards, the longest hole-out on tour this season, for an eagle on the 511-yard 16th. His shot landed on the front of the green and was rolling fast when it crashed into the flagstick and dropped.
Pereda couldn’t see the result from the fairway and high-fived a camera operator when he got confirmation his ball was in the hole. He shot 70 and was six shots back.
Andrew Putnam (66), Will Gordon (66), Eric Cole (69), first-round leader Austin Smotherman (70) and Akshay Bhatia (65) were four shots off the lead.
Wu is 25 under in his last four rounds at Vidanta.
“I really enjoy the course, there’s plenty of birdies out there, so if I can just focus on staying within myself, not getting too caught up in trying to win my first time or whatever, I think I can have a good weekend,” Wu said.
Van Rooyen, a South African seeking his second PGA Tour victory, birdied three of his last four holes and was feeling comfortable at this resort course off the Banderas Bay on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
“Awesome little food trucks by the beach there, it’s beautiful at night,” he said.
Van Rooyen took three months off last year to deal with nagging injuries, including neck and lower back spasms.
Mexico Open at Vidanta Scores
At The Norman Course at Vidanta Vallarta
Vallarta, Mexico
Purse: $7.7 million
Yardage: 7,456; Par: 71
2nd Round
Tony Finau65-64—129
Erik Van Rooyen64-66—130
Brandon Wu66-64—130
Akshay Bhatia68-65—133
Eric Cole65-68—133
Will Gordon67-66—133
Andrew Putnam67-66—133
Austin Smotherman63-70—133
Cameron Champ68-66—134
Ben Martin68-66—134
Jimmy Walker67-67—134
Tano Goya64-71—135
Beau Hossler67-68—135
Michael Kim68-67—135
Taylor Pendrith65-70—135
Raul Pereda65-70—135
Jon Rahm67-68—135
Trevor Werbylo67-68—135
Austin Cook66-70—136
Emiliano Grillo68-68—136
Stephan Jaeger65-71—136
Chez Reavie68-68—136
Greyson Sigg72-64—136
Alejandro Tosti69-67—136
Derek Ernst68-69—137
Brice Garnett68-69—137
Cody Gribble68-69—137
Lanto Griffin68-69—137
Scott Piercy72-65—137
Ben Taylor67-70—137
Carl Yuan69-68—137
Aaron Baddeley70-68—138
Jonas Blixt71-67—138
Joseph Bramlett68-70—138
Harry Hall67-71—138
Charley Hoffman71-67—138
Nicolai Hojgaard67-71—138
Mark Hubbard68-70—138
Seonghyeon Kim69-69—138
Adam Long70-68—138
Francesco Molinari68-70—138
Vincent Norrman67-71—138
Geoff Ogilvy70-68—138
Carson Young67-71—138
Byeong Hun An70-69—139
Kevin Chappell72-67—139
Zecheng Dou69-70—139
Nicolas Echavarria69-70—139
Austin Eckroat72-67—139
Ryan Gerard69-70—139
James Hahn67-72—139
Satoshi Kodaira75-64—139
Nate Lashley69-70—139
David Lipsky71-68—139
Seung-Yul Noh71-68—139
Andrew Novak67-72—139
Augusto Nunez71-68—139
Patrick Rodgers70-69—139
Kevin Roy67-72—139
Richy Werenski66-73—139
Dylan Wu68-71—139
Jonathan Byrd69-71—140
Wyndham Clark73-67—140
Trevor Cone70-70—140
Michael Gligic74-66—140
Bill Haas69-71—140
Lee Hodges72-68—140
Derek Lamely70-70—140
Maverick McNealy68-72—140
Ryan Moore73-67—140
Cameron Percy70-70—140
Sebastian Vazquez67-73—140
Gary Woodland67-73—140
Tommy Gainey71-70—141
Patton Kizzire70-71—141
Kelly Kraft73-68—141
Luke List74-67—141
Omar Morales74-67—141
Kevin Streelman69-72—141
Kyle Westmoreland71-70—141
Scott Brown72-70—142
Greg Chalmers71-71—142
Cristobal Del Solar68-74—142
M. Fernandez de Oliveira71-71—142
Lucas Glover71-71—142
Scott Harrington66-76—142
Garrick Higgo68-74—142
J.B. Holmes70-72—142
William McGirt75-67—142
Ted Potter Jr.73-69—142
Doc Redman70-72—142
Matti Schmid68-74—142
Kyle Stanley73-69—142
Martin Trainer71-71—142
Kevin Tway72-70—142
Camilo Villegas71-71—142
Tyson Alexander74-69—143
Harrison Endycott72-71—143
Martin Laird69-74—143
Sean O’Hair66-77—143
Jose Toledo69-74—143
D.J. Trahan71-72—143
Nick Watney71-72—143
Arjun Atwal70-74—144
MJ Daffue77-67—144
Doug Ghim72-72—144
Brent Grant69-75—144
Brandon Matthews73-71—144
Alex Noren70-74—144
Aaron Rai71-73—144
Kyle Reifers74-70—144
Matthias Schwab72-72—144
Matt Wallace67-77—144
Ben Crane71-74—145
Harry Higgs70-75—145
Richard S Johnson70-75—145
Alvaro Ortiz71-74—145
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez73-72—145
Robby Shelton70-75—145
Alex Smalley77-68—145
Brian Stuard74-71—145
Fabian Gomez72-74—146
Paul Haley73-73—146
Chris Stroud75-71—146
Callum Tarren69-77—146
Ryan Armour72-75—147
Zachary Bauchou72-75—147
Jose Cristobal Islas72-75—147
Hank Lebioda73-74—147
Grayson Murray68-79—147
Ricky Barnes78-70—148
Henrik Norlander75-73—148
D.A. Points71-77—148
Sung Kang69-80—149
George McNeill76-73—149
Wesley Bryan71-79—150
Boo Weekley78-72—150
Brian Davis74-77—151
Dylan Frittelli78-73—151
Roberto Lebrija77-74—151
Peter Malnati74-77—151
Max McGreevy75-76—151
Kevin Stadler76-77—153
Steve Jurgensen79-77—156
