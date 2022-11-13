HOUSTON (AP) — Winning use to come hard for Tony Finau. Now he's making it look easy.
Staked to a four-shot lead Sunday in the Houston Open, Finau stretched it to eight shots on the back nine and sailed to his third PGA Tour victory of the year. With three bogeys that only affected the margin, he closed with a 1-under 69 and won by four.
Finau won only once in his first 185 tournaments upon joining the PGA Tour. Now he has four in the last 30 tournaments, including three in this calendar year.
“I've always had belief, but confidence when you win is contagious,” Finau said. “I'm starting to put together a full-package game.”
It certainly showed over four days at Memorial Park.
Finau seized control with a 62 in the second round ahead of the change in weather and was superb in his bogey-free round of 68 in Saturday's cold and wind. No one came close to catching him on Sunday.
He finished at 16-under 264 and started the new season with a win — moving to No. 12 in the world ranking — after shaking off some rust in a missed cut last week at Mayakoba.
PGA Tour rookie Tyson Alexander won the B-flight, and it was a big deal. Alexander made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 66 and moved out of a tie for second to be the sole runner-up. That was worth enough FedEx Cup points that it should be a virtual lock that he qualifies for the postseason next summer.
“Great week for me,” Alexander said. “I wish Tony would have taken the week off.”
Ben Taylor missed his 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 70 and finished third.
Finau said he felt uncomfortable with such a large lead at the start of the round, and he conceded he had some doubts about how he would play.
Those didn't last terribly long. He rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the second hole, and then quickly pulled away from the field.
Finau holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the fifth, made a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-5 eighth and capped off the front nine with a 20-foot birdie putt.
That gave him an eight-shot lead, and from there it was matter of staying upright.
“It was one of those days I fought and fought, and I made a lot of nice putts that calmed me,” Finau said. “I've never been in this position. I had a lot of nerves. Overall, as the round went on, I felt better. I was happy to get the ‘W’ today.”
He didn't make a bogey until the 10th hole, and then he dropped two more shots along the back nine from a bunker and with a long three-putt. Even so, no one ever got closer than the four-shot margin at the end of the round.
Alex Noren had a 68 and tied for fourth to move to No. 45 in the world. He will need to stay in the top 50 by the end of the year for any hope of a Masters invitation.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler closed with a 67 and tied for ninth. He needed a win to replace Rory McIlroy at No. 1 in the world.
McIlroy is playing next week in Dubai to wrap up the European tour season, while Scheffler will next play at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, a 20-man field that offers world ranking points.
------
At Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70
Final Round
Tony Finau (500), $1,512,00065-62-68-69—264
Tyson Alexander (300), $915,60066-66-70-66—268
Ben Taylor (190), $579,60066-68-65-70—269
Trey Mullinax (115), $353,50067-66-72-67—272
Alex Noren (115), $353,50065-66-73-68—272
Alex Smalley (115), $353,50071-64-70-67—272
Adam Hadwin (88), $273,00070-65-70-68—273
Aaron Rai (88), $273,00070-64-70-69—273
Joseph Bramlett (66), $196,50070-65-70-69—274
Joel Dahmen (66), $196,50067-68-68-71—274
Stephan Jaeger (66), $196,50070-67-70-67—274
Keith Mitchell (66), $196,50066-70-70-68—274
Justin Rose (66), $196,50067-69-66-72—274
Scottie Scheffler (66), $196,50070-66-71-67—274
Gary Woodland (66), $196,50069-67-67-71—274
Wyndham Clark (48), $123,90066-68-68-73—275
Jason Day (48), $123,90069-69-69-68—275
Ben Griffin (48), $123,90067-67-71-70—275
Mackenzie Hughes (48), $123,90066-68-70-71—275
Scott Piercy (48), $123,90067-70-67-71—275
Patrick Rodgers (48), $123,90068-63-73-71—275
Martin Laird (38), $84,42068-69-73-66—276
David Lipsky (38), $84,42066-73-70-67—276
Sahith Theegala (38), $84,42071-68-73-64—276
Aaron Wise (38), $84,42065-71-71-69—276
Callum Tarren (34), $67,62073-66-70-68—277
Ryan Armour (27), $56,33372-68-66-72—278
Austin Cook (27), $56,33368-67-71-72—278
James Hahn (27), $56,33368-65-71-74—278
Russell Knox (27), $56,33369-65-70-74—278
Maverick McNealy (27), $56,33367-72-69-70—278
Davis Riley (27), $56,33371-64-71-72—278
Kyle Westmoreland (27), $56,33368-72-69-69—278
Cole Hammer (0), $56,33374-65-71-68—278
Eric Cole (20), $42,73571-68-69-71—279
Si Woo Kim (20), $42,73568-69-69-73—279
Andrew Putnam (20), $42,73568-70-71-70—279
Carl Yuan (20), $42,73567-66-77-69—279
Harris English (16), $36,54069-69-69-73—280
Harry Hall (16), $36,54069-70-72-69—280
Adam Svensson (16), $36,54073-67-72-68—280
Travis Vick68-69-71-72—280
Erik Barnes (12), $30,66068-71-70-72—281
Will Gordon (12), $30,66068-71-73-69—281
Davis Thompson (12), $30,66068-71-74-68—281
Kevin Tway (12), $30,66071-69-70-71—281
Seonghyeon Kim (9), $23,70568-70-74-70—282
Michael Kim (9), $23,70570-68-73-71—282
Francesco Molinari (9), $23,70569-71-72-70—282
Justin Suh (9), $23,70569-68-71-74—282
Zack Fischer (0), $23,70569-70-74-69—282
Robby Shelton (8), $21,08471-68-73-71—283
Byeong Hun An (6), $20,11870-67-75-72—284
Denny McCarthy (6), $20,11867-72-70-75—284
Matthew NeSmith (6), $20,11874-64-78-68—284
Nick Watney (6), $20,11869-71-72-72—284
Stewart Cink (5), $19,23668-71-74-72—285
Zach Johnson (5), $19,23669-70-72-74—285
Luke List (5), $19,23669-70-69-77—285
Taylor Montgomery (5), $19,23671-68-76-70—285
Sam Stevens (5), $19,23670-69-71-75—285
Paul Haley (5), $18,64872-68-74-72—286
Brandon Wu (5), $18,64871-69-71-75—286
Seung-Yul Noh (4), $18,31271-67-74-75—287
Matthias Schwab (4), $18,31273-65-77-72—287
Taylor Pendrith (4), $18,06066-72-71-79—288
Max McGreevy (4), $17,89266-73-75-77—291
Zecheng Dou (3), $17,72467-72-76-78—293
Brendan Steele67-70-73-WD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.