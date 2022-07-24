APTOPIX 3M Open Golf

Tony Finau poses for photos with the trophy on Sunday after capturing the 3M Open at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine, Minn.

 AP

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — After reading he was the betting favorite for the 3M Open, Tony Finau felt the pressure surprisingly mount in his mind as he sought to extend the momentum he has built this summer.

Playing catch-up proved to be the right formula for his third PGA Tour victory.

Finau shot a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three strokes Sunday, erasing a five-stroke deficit with 11 holes left as Scott Piercy tumbled out of the lead down the stretch at windy TPC Twin Cities.

“I expected myself to contend and win again this year, so to be able to do it this late in the season when you’re running out of tournaments and you put that type of expectation on yourself, it’s so satisfying,” said Finau, who finished at 17-under 267.

Sungjae Im (68) and Emiliano Grillo (71) tied for second place. Piercy followed his tournament-record 54-hole score with a wince-inducing 76 to tie for fourth, four strokes back. James Hahn surged up the board with a 65 to match Piercy and Tom Hoge (70) at 13 under.

Piercy bogeyed four of six holes before a triple-bogey implosion on No. 14, allowing Finau — playing in the preceding trio — to take over for good. Gracefully congratulated by Piercy outside the scoring tent, the 32-year-old Finau recorded the largest winning rally in four editions of this event.

“I’m about as good an example as any of how tough it is to seal the deal,” said Finau, whose prior victories were in 2016 and 2021. He has 10 second-place finishes and three thirds. “Anytime you win one, it’s awesome to get the respect of the guys that you’re playing against.”

The strongest support came, naturally, from his wife and five children. They stayed with him in a rented house next to the course and followed him from tee to green. Fishing expeditions and family meals helped Finau keep his mind off his swing when it didn't need to be there.

“I’m a husband. I’m a dad. I’m their friend. I try to have a good time with them,” Finau said.

Finau, who tied for third at the 3M Open in 2020, jumped from 30th to 17th in the FedEx Cup race. He entered the week ranked 17th in the world.

Finau made a 31-foot putt for birdie on the 15th green to strengthen his grip on the lead, as he confidently walked the course in his slender 6-foot-4 frame, white hat and aqua-striped polo.

The surest sign this was Finau's day came on No. 17. His tee shot clanged off the side of the grandstand, ricocheted back onto the green and rolled into the rough — just a few feet from the water. He landed the perfect chip within a foot of the hole to make the par 3, then smiled slightly as he playfully clamped his hand on his chest as if to pretend the sequence gave him heart trouble.

On the daunting par-5 18th, Finau found the water off the tee to face one final challenge. But with Piercy looking on from the fairway, Finau made a 3-footer for bogey to seal it. He pumped his fist several times, took off his cap and walked off to embrace his family.

Piercy shared the first-round lead with Im on Thursday after a 65 and pulled away from the pack Friday with a 64 to take a three-shot edge into the weekend. He stretched his lead to four strokes after enduring the 6 1/2-hour weather delay and a painful heel blister Saturday.

That was nothing compared to the grind he found himself in Sunday. He was at 20-under after six holes. Less than an hour later, Piercy was in trouble. After posting only three bogeys on his first 61 holes, he went over par on seven of his last 11. That included the 7 he turned in on No. 14.

Piercy's tee shot landed in the fairway bunker, and his sand wedge didn't get him out of the sand. With a risky, last-ditch approach to get back on track, his next try from the bunker splashed in the water short and left of the green — instead of a safer play to the right. After the drop, Piercy hit into the rough. Then his next attempt stopped 3 inches short of the cup.

This was the fourth time in six tries that Piercy held or shared the three-round lead and failed to win the tournament.

Grillo, the Argentine who tied for second at the John Deere Classic three weeks ago, also had a triple bogey that loomed large in the end, a 7 on No. 7. There were 303 balls in the water this week, the most all season on tour.

“Tony pressed really hard on the gas, and he just made it very hard for everybody,” Grillo said.

------

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Final Round

Tony Finau (500), $1,350,00067-68-65-67—267

Emiliano Grillo (245), $667,50067-65-67-71—270

Sungjae Im (245), $667,50065-70-67-68—270

James Hahn (115), $315,62569-70-67-65—271

Tom Hoge (115), $315,62567-68-66-70—271

Scott Piercy (115), $315,62565-64-66-76—271

Greyson Sigg70-68-64-72—274

Callum Tarren71-63-71-69—274

Danny Willett72-66-68-68—274

Chesson Hadley68-69-66-72—275

Kelly Kraft70-71-68-67—276

Peter Malnati68-69-69-70—276

J.T. Poston71-69-64-72—276

Andrew Putnam71-68-64-73—276

Robert Streb68-67-71-70—276

Scott Brown69-74-64-70—277

Cameron Champ75-68-67-67—277

Cameron Davis70-68-70-69—277

Doug Ghim67-68-65-77—277

Michael Gligic72-69-67-69—277

Lee Hodges70-67-67-73—277

Hank Lebioda68-74-67-68—277

Adam Long69-69-67-72—277

Stewart Cink71-69-65-73—278

Austin Smotherman72-70-67-69—278

Hayden Buckley72-70-68-69—279

Joohyung Kim73-68-67-71—279

Cameron Percy72-69-66-72—279

Michael Thompson72-69-68-70—279

Matt Wallace70-70-71-68—279

Paul Barjon72-67-69-72—280

Ryan Brehm71-71-68-70—280

Brice Garnett67-71-68-74—280

Chris Gotterup75-67-69-69—280

Scott Gutschewski72-67-70-71—280

Ryan Palmer75-67-68-70—280

C.T. Pan69-71-72-68—280

Wyndham Clark72-68-67-74—281

Rickie Fowler70-72-69-70—281

Adam Hadwin68-75-71-67—281

Patton Kizzire68-69-72-72—281

Seung-Yul Noh69-71-69-72—281

Roger Sloan70-69-70-72—281

Dawie Van der Walt75-67-69-70—281

Ricky Barnes68-71-71-72—282

Tyler Duncan73-70-66-73—282

Bo Hoag75-67-68-72—282

Chase Seiffert71-67-70-74—282

Aaron Baddeley72-68-70-73—283

Maverick McNealy71-71-68-73—283

Troy Merritt72-69-70-72—283

Chez Reavie75-68-69-71—283

Bo Van Pelt75-68-70-70—283

Andrew Novak70-69-72-73—284

Adam Schenk73-69-70-72—284

David Skinns72-71-68-73—284

Jared Wolfe68-69-66-81—284

Jonathan Byrd72-71-67-75—285

Paul Goydos70-73-68-74—285

Nick Hardy71-71-71-72—285

Rick Lamb71-69-68-77—285

George McNeill72-71-66-76—285

Camilo Villegas72-69-69-75—285

Jason Day70-72-72-72—286

Jim Knous73-70-67-76—286

Satoshi Kodaira73-68-70-75—286

Grayson Murray73-69-69-75—286

Brendon Todd70-72-71-73—286

Kevin Chappell77-66-69-75—287

Greg Chalmers70-71-75-72—288

David Lingmerth68-71-69-80—288

Jonas Blixt69-73-76-71—289

J.J. Henry72-70-72-75—289

Matthew NeSmith71-70-73-75—289

Matthias Schwab70-73-73-73—289

