BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — After reading he was the betting favorite for the 3M Open, Tony Finau felt the pressure surprisingly mount in his mind as he sought to extend the momentum he has built this summer.
Playing catch-up proved to be the right formula for his third PGA Tour victory.
Finau shot a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three strokes Sunday, erasing a five-stroke deficit with 11 holes left as Scott Piercy tumbled out of the lead down the stretch at windy TPC Twin Cities.
“I expected myself to contend and win again this year, so to be able to do it this late in the season when you’re running out of tournaments and you put that type of expectation on yourself, it’s so satisfying,” said Finau, who finished at 17-under 267.
Sungjae Im (68) and Emiliano Grillo (71) tied for second place. Piercy followed his tournament-record 54-hole score with a wince-inducing 76 to tie for fourth, four strokes back. James Hahn surged up the board with a 65 to match Piercy and Tom Hoge (70) at 13 under.
Piercy bogeyed four of six holes before a triple-bogey implosion on No. 14, allowing Finau — playing in the preceding trio — to take over for good. Gracefully congratulated by Piercy outside the scoring tent, the 32-year-old Finau recorded the largest winning rally in four editions of this event.
“I’m about as good an example as any of how tough it is to seal the deal,” said Finau, whose prior victories were in 2016 and 2021. He has 10 second-place finishes and three thirds. “Anytime you win one, it’s awesome to get the respect of the guys that you’re playing against.”
The strongest support came, naturally, from his wife and five children. They stayed with him in a rented house next to the course and followed him from tee to green. Fishing expeditions and family meals helped Finau keep his mind off his swing when it didn't need to be there.
“I’m a husband. I’m a dad. I’m their friend. I try to have a good time with them,” Finau said.
Finau, who tied for third at the 3M Open in 2020, jumped from 30th to 17th in the FedEx Cup race. He entered the week ranked 17th in the world.
Finau made a 31-foot putt for birdie on the 15th green to strengthen his grip on the lead, as he confidently walked the course in his slender 6-foot-4 frame, white hat and aqua-striped polo.
The surest sign this was Finau's day came on No. 17. His tee shot clanged off the side of the grandstand, ricocheted back onto the green and rolled into the rough — just a few feet from the water. He landed the perfect chip within a foot of the hole to make the par 3, then smiled slightly as he playfully clamped his hand on his chest as if to pretend the sequence gave him heart trouble.
On the daunting par-5 18th, Finau found the water off the tee to face one final challenge. But with Piercy looking on from the fairway, Finau made a 3-footer for bogey to seal it. He pumped his fist several times, took off his cap and walked off to embrace his family.
Piercy shared the first-round lead with Im on Thursday after a 65 and pulled away from the pack Friday with a 64 to take a three-shot edge into the weekend. He stretched his lead to four strokes after enduring the 6 1/2-hour weather delay and a painful heel blister Saturday.
That was nothing compared to the grind he found himself in Sunday. He was at 20-under after six holes. Less than an hour later, Piercy was in trouble. After posting only three bogeys on his first 61 holes, he went over par on seven of his last 11. That included the 7 he turned in on No. 14.
Piercy's tee shot landed in the fairway bunker, and his sand wedge didn't get him out of the sand. With a risky, last-ditch approach to get back on track, his next try from the bunker splashed in the water short and left of the green — instead of a safer play to the right. After the drop, Piercy hit into the rough. Then his next attempt stopped 3 inches short of the cup.
This was the fourth time in six tries that Piercy held or shared the three-round lead and failed to win the tournament.
Grillo, the Argentine who tied for second at the John Deere Classic three weeks ago, also had a triple bogey that loomed large in the end, a 7 on No. 7. There were 303 balls in the water this week, the most all season on tour.
“Tony pressed really hard on the gas, and he just made it very hard for everybody,” Grillo said.
------
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
Final Round
Tony Finau (500), $1,350,00067-68-65-67—267
Emiliano Grillo (245), $667,50067-65-67-71—270
Sungjae Im (245), $667,50065-70-67-68—270
James Hahn (115), $315,62569-70-67-65—271
Tom Hoge (115), $315,62567-68-66-70—271
Scott Piercy (115), $315,62565-64-66-76—271
Greyson Sigg70-68-64-72—274
Callum Tarren71-63-71-69—274
Danny Willett72-66-68-68—274
Chesson Hadley68-69-66-72—275
Kelly Kraft70-71-68-67—276
Peter Malnati68-69-69-70—276
J.T. Poston71-69-64-72—276
Andrew Putnam71-68-64-73—276
Robert Streb68-67-71-70—276
Scott Brown69-74-64-70—277
Cameron Champ75-68-67-67—277
Cameron Davis70-68-70-69—277
Doug Ghim67-68-65-77—277
Michael Gligic72-69-67-69—277
Lee Hodges70-67-67-73—277
Hank Lebioda68-74-67-68—277
Adam Long69-69-67-72—277
Stewart Cink71-69-65-73—278
Austin Smotherman72-70-67-69—278
Hayden Buckley72-70-68-69—279
Joohyung Kim73-68-67-71—279
Cameron Percy72-69-66-72—279
Michael Thompson72-69-68-70—279
Matt Wallace70-70-71-68—279
Paul Barjon72-67-69-72—280
Ryan Brehm71-71-68-70—280
Brice Garnett67-71-68-74—280
Chris Gotterup75-67-69-69—280
Scott Gutschewski72-67-70-71—280
Ryan Palmer75-67-68-70—280
C.T. Pan69-71-72-68—280
Wyndham Clark72-68-67-74—281
Rickie Fowler70-72-69-70—281
Adam Hadwin68-75-71-67—281
Patton Kizzire68-69-72-72—281
Seung-Yul Noh69-71-69-72—281
Roger Sloan70-69-70-72—281
Dawie Van der Walt75-67-69-70—281
Ricky Barnes68-71-71-72—282
Tyler Duncan73-70-66-73—282
Bo Hoag75-67-68-72—282
Chase Seiffert71-67-70-74—282
Aaron Baddeley72-68-70-73—283
Maverick McNealy71-71-68-73—283
Troy Merritt72-69-70-72—283
Chez Reavie75-68-69-71—283
Bo Van Pelt75-68-70-70—283
Andrew Novak70-69-72-73—284
Adam Schenk73-69-70-72—284
David Skinns72-71-68-73—284
Jared Wolfe68-69-66-81—284
Jonathan Byrd72-71-67-75—285
Paul Goydos70-73-68-74—285
Nick Hardy71-71-71-72—285
Rick Lamb71-69-68-77—285
George McNeill72-71-66-76—285
Camilo Villegas72-69-69-75—285
Jason Day70-72-72-72—286
Jim Knous73-70-67-76—286
Satoshi Kodaira73-68-70-75—286
Grayson Murray73-69-69-75—286
Brendon Todd70-72-71-73—286
Kevin Chappell77-66-69-75—287
Greg Chalmers70-71-75-72—288
David Lingmerth68-71-69-80—288
Jonas Blixt69-73-76-71—289
J.J. Henry72-70-72-75—289
Matthew NeSmith71-70-73-75—289
Matthias Schwab70-73-73-73—289
