DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau has changed the conversation about him in less than a calendar year.
Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first player in three years to win consecutive PGA Tour events in the regular season. He closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total.
It was his fourth career victory, and third title in 11-plus months. Finau began his stretch of success last August at The Northern Trust, where he had his first victory in five years and 142 PGA Tour starts.
“I’m proud of the way I’ve fought through adversity in my career," said Finau, a Salt Lake City native with Tongan-Samoan heritage. “They say a winner is just a loser who kept trying, and that’s me."
Finau ended a drought in Detroit, winning for the first time in six attempts when he had or shared the 54-hole lead in a PGA Tour event.
And, he did it easily.
Taylor Pendrith (72), Patrick Cantlay (66) and rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young (68) tied for a distant second.
“I wasn't that close," Young said. “Tony put on a show."
Indeed.
Finau hit 66 of 72 greens in regulation, trailing the accuracy of just two players since 1980 in a PGA Tour 72-hole event. Peter Jacobsen hit 69 greens in regulation at Pebble Beach in 1995 and a year later, Willie Wood hit 67 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
With Finaul's sixth birdie at No. 17 and a closing par, he broke Nate Lashley's tournament record of 25 under set in 2019 during the inaugural PGA Tour event.
The PGA Tour will close the regular season at the Wyndham Championship, with the North Carolina event opening Thursday. Players on the bubble will have one last shot to finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings to earn a spot in the playoffs and a full card next season.
Finau and Pendrith started Sunday tied after a third round that seemed like match play, and a potential Detroit duel turned into a dud.
Pendrith had his first lackluster round of the tournament after he shared the first-round lead with Finau, led him by one shot after the second and matched his 21-under total through three rounds.
The 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Canada hit an errant tee shot on the second hole to the right in the rough behind tree branches — after being distracted by a fan running across the fairway — and pulled a 9-foot putt on the hole to lose the lead for good.
Cantlay, No. 4 in the world ranking, had his third straight round in the mid-60s after opening with a 70. Young bounced back from a first-round 71 to finish second for the fifth time.
“I’d be lying if I said it was easy to just watch other people win," Young said. “Obviously, today Tony beat us all by a lot."
Pendrith struggled in the final round just as he did the only other time he had a 54-hole lead. He led the Bermuda Championship last October by three shots before a 76 dropped him into fifth place, which was his best finish before his showing in the Motor City.
“It stings a little bit," said Pendrith, who played in his third tournament after missing nearly four months with a broken rib.
Finau began to pull away from Pendrith with an 11-foot birdie putt at No. 4 and a tap-in for birdie at No. 7.
A par-saving, 11-foot putt at No. 9 was pivotal.
“When that lipped in, that gave me some momentum and then I was in control of the golf tournament," Finau said.
He made a 21-foot putt for birdie at No. 10 for his third birdie. After his first bogey in the tournament at No. 11, Finau made a 31-foot putt with a break from right to left at No. 12.
Finau was the 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, where he rallied from five strokes back to win by three. Brendon Todd was the last PGA Tour player to win two straight in the regular season, pulling off the feat in 2019.
“A week can change your life," Finau said. “When you look at mine, two weeks have changed my life."
-------
Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores
At North Course
Detroit
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72
Final Round
Tony Finau64-66-65-67—262
Patrick Cantlay70-65-66-66—267
Taylor Pendrith64-65-66-72—267
Cameron Young71-63-65-68—267
Stephan Jaeger67-68-65-68—268
Taylor Moore67-71-65-66—269
Joohyung Kim69-72-66-63—270
Wyndham Clark69-68-69-65—271
J.J. Spaun69-71-66-65—271
Russell Henley69-65-70-68—272
Charley Hoffman67-69-69-67—272
Scott Stallings70-65-67-70—272
Matt Wallace66-71-69-66—272
Cameron Davis68-73-65-67—273
Si Woo Kim67-68-68-70—273
Troy Merritt68-72-68-65—273
Jason Day69-70-69-66—274
Chris Kirk68-69-67-70—274
Vince Whaley68-71-68-67—274
Cameron Champ66-75-67-67—275
Kurt Kitayama67-72-67-69—275
Callum Tarren67-69-73-66—275
Will Zalatoris70-71-69-65—275
Hayden Buckley72-68-69-67—276
Max Homa72-68-67-69—276
Ben Martin69-71-68-68—276
Sam Ryder67-69-72-68—276
Adam Svensson69-68-67-72—276
Michael Thompson66-71-69-70—276
Bo Hoag71-68-71-67—277
Justin Lower67-69-73-68—277
Henrik Norlander67-74-66-70—277
Brendan Steele69-69-67-72—277
Nick Watney67-72-67-71—277
Richy Werenski70-66-72-69—277
Brandon Wu69-69-72-67—277
Adam Hadwin70-69-72-67—278
Sung Kang69-69-70-70—278
Russell Knox71-70-69-68—278
David Lipsky67-74-70-67—278
Trey Mullinax71-70-69-68—278
Seth Reeves71-67-72-68—278
Adam Scott69-66-78-65—278
Keegan Bradley72-69-68-70—279
Tyler Duncan70-70-65-74—279
Lee Hodges66-66-77-70—279
KK Limbhasut70-68-68-73—279
Patrick Rodgers69-71-68-71—279
Kiradech Aphibarnrat67-71-74-68—280
Luke Donald70-70-74-66—280
Chris Gotterup70-71-67-72—280
Zach Johnson67-69-69-75—280
Rory Sabbatini69-72-72-67—280
Roger Sloan70-69-70-71—280
Kevin Streelman71-69-69-71—280
Jhonattan Vegas68-71-73-68—280
Ryan Brehm69-70-72-70—281
Wesley Bryan70-70-69-72—281
Stewart Cink68-66-74-73—281
Austin Cook69-69-72-71—281
John Huh67-69-74-71—281
Nate Lashley68-73-69-71—281
David Lingmerth71-70-70-70—281
Doc Redman69-71-73-68—281
Sahith Theegala68-67-73-73—281
Cameron Tringale71-69-73-68—281
Bo Van Pelt70-70-69-73—282
Danny Willett70-68-69-75—282
Beau Hossler71-70-72-70—283
Chris Naegel68-73-72-70—283
Webb Simpson66-73-70-74—283
Austin Smotherman68-68-74-73—283
Peter Malnati71-70-72-71—284
Patton Kizzire71-69-74-72—286
William McGirt71-70-74-72—287
