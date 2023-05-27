The departure of six former Nittany Lions to the NFL and offseason roster shuffling present numerous opportunities for breakout seasons in 2023.
Last year, running back Nicholas Singleton, linebacker Abdul Carter, and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, were among Penn State players who excelled in their roles.
There’s no shortage of Nittany Lions primed to make their mark next season. Here are a handful of program newcomers and already-established Penn State players who could have breakout seasons this year.
Zane Durant, DT
Penn State is looking to bolster its defensive interior in 2023, and Durant could play a large significant role in making that happen. The sophomore played in all 13 games in 2023, ending his inaugural collegiate season with five tackles and one sack. Durant received praise during spring practices for his quickness and agility. Durant measures 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds.
Drew Shelton, OL
Shelton was put into game action early, making five starts and playing in seven games as a freshman in 2022 after Olu Fashanu’s season was cut short because of an injury. While the majority of Shelton’s snaps were played at left tackle, this spring, he’s worked on a transition to the other side of the offensive line. Penn State's offensive line made strides last season, as the group helped clear a way for Nittany Lion rushers to average 181.1 yards per game.
Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE
Dennis-Sutton thrived during his first year with the program. In 13 games, he accumulated 17 tackles and added three sacks to go with an interception. Expectations remain high that the 6-foot-5, 262-pound defender will take the next step on the field in 2023. Dennis-Sutton was named to the ESPN.com True Freshman All-American team at the end of last season.
Dante Cephas, WR
Cephas made his long-awaited arrival at State College earlier this month. His addition gives Penn State much-welcomed depth at the position. Cephas, a redshirt senior, accumulated 2,139 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns during a four-year tenure at Kent State. The 2021 season marked his most productive as a member of the Golden Flashes. That year, he recorded 1,240 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.
Theo Johnson, TE
Johnson in 2023 enters his fourth season with the program. After playing behind NFL draftees Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Brenton Strange (Jacksonville Jaguars), Johnson could be in line to see increased production, even though Penn State has used multiple tight ends. Johnson reeled in a career-high 20 receptions last season 328 yards and four touchdowns.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
