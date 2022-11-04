STATE COLLEGE — No. 15 Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) opens the final month of the regular season with a road trip to Indiana (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) to face a Hoosiers’ team fresh off an idle week and seeking its first win since Sept. 10.
The Nittany Lions for the second time this season will attempt to bounce back from a loss. No. 2 Ohio State nabbed a 44-31 win last weekend at Beaver Stadium to claim its sixth-consecutive win in the series.
Saturday’s visit to Indiana’s Memorial Stadium marks the first since the Hoosiers in 2020 defeated then-No. 8 Penn State in overtime. The Nittany Lions own a 23-2 advantage in this series which began in 1993.
Here are five storylines to follow:
PENN STATE’S QB SITUATION
Nittany Lions’ starter Sean Clifford accumulated four turnovers in last week’s loss, which ignited calls by some in the fan base for freshman Drew Allar to take control of the offense the rest of the way.
This week, Penn State coach James Franklin on two occasions wouldn’t delve into the details of a possible change at the position. He did, though, praise both quarterbacks and highlighted a couple of things he believes both do well.
Even if Clifford does record the start, which would be the 42nd of his career, Allar could be in line for significant playing time if the score tilts in Penn State’s favor. Allar has played in six of Penn State’s eight games this year.
ESTABLISHING THE RUN
Penn State freshman running back Kaytron Allen last Saturday became the third Nittany Lions running back this season to earn a start. Keyvone Lee opened the season as the starter, and freshman Nicholas Singleton has also registered starts.
Through eight games, Penn State runners have combined for 1,360 yards, which ranks seventh in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions are averaging 170 yards rushing per contest. Penn State ended last year with the conference’s 13th-ranked rushing offense.
Franklin this week shared that Allen has been battling an injury for the past five weeks, which is why he’s been absent from the rotation. He said he’s hopeful for the running back’s return to the lineup soon.
Allen (472 yards, five touchdowns) and Singleton (606 yards, seven touchdowns) have excelled during their first seasons with the program. Indiana has allowed 155.3 yards per game to opposing running backs.
MOUNTING AILMENTS
Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu’s draft status has erupted this year as a first-time starter. Fashanu, however, exited last week’s game in the second half with an apparent injury. Offensive guard Landon Tengwall, also a first-year starter, has been absent from the lineup since suffering an injury in pregame warmups at Michigan on Oct. 15. Cornell grad transfer Hunter Nourzad has started in Tengwall’s place during the last three games.
Indiana is dealing with its share of injuries, as well. The Hoosiers will be without leading wide receiver Cam Camper (569 yards, two touchdowns) after Indiana coach Tom Allen confirmed the wideout will miss the rest of the season with an injury. Linebacker Cam Jones (54 total tackles) has also been out since Oct. 1. Despite missing three games, Jones still ranks second on the Hoosiers’ defense in tackles.
MAKING THE DRIVES COUNT
Penn State in October drew some of the toughest matchups it will face this year when it comes to time of possession, and first- and third-down conversion rates. As a result, Nittany Lion defenders were on the field for extended periods in those games.
Indiana’s offense enters Week 10 with the Big Ten’s worst time of possession at 24:20. The Hoosiers rank seventh in the conference as they average 21.4 first down per contest, and they’re No. 11 in the Big Ten in third-down conversion percentage (37.2).
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE
For the better part of the season, Penn State coaches have made a concerted effort to rotate young and untested players into games to build depth and in-game experience.
Saturday’s contest will provide another valuable opportunity to do so against a conference opponent in a venue less welcoming than Beaver Stadium. There are just four games left in the regular season, so opportunities to further cultivate depth are running thin. Penn State’s youthful talent could be in line for an increased workload in Bloomington.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
