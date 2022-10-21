STATE COLLEGE — No. 16 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) for the first time this season will attempt to shake off a loss when it hosts Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) at 7:30 p.m. tonight for this year’s White Out.
The Gophers bring a two-game losing streak to Beaver Stadium after opening the year on a four-game surge that saw the program ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sept. 29. The weekend matchup is the 16th historically between the two teams, which first met in 1993. Penn State owns a 9-6 advantage in the series.
Here are five storylines to follow for Penn State-Minnesota:
CIARROCCA’S RETURN
Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca makes his highly-anticipated return to State College. Ciarrocca, a Pennsylvania native, spent one season (2020) as Penn State’s OC before being dismissed in January 2021. The Nittany Lions during that shortened nine-game slate averaged 29.8 points and 430.3 yards per game en route to a 4-5 finish. In Dec. 2021, Minnesota rehired Ciarrocca, who was the program’s OC/quarterbacks coach from 2017-2019.
The Golden Gophers enter the weekend with the Big Ten’s fourth-highest scoring offense behind a 34.5 points-per-game average. After opening conference play with a 34-point output against Michigan State, Minnesota has scored 10 and 14 points, respectively, against Purdue and Illinois. The Golden Gophers averaged 49.6 points in non-conference contests.
ANOTHER FORMIDABLE RUSHING ATTACK
A week after yielding 418 yards rushing and four touchdowns to Michigan, Penn State’s defense will draw another tough challenge in Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim. The Golden Gophers’ star brings a Big Ten second-best 138.8 yards rushing per game into Week 8. Despite missing a game earlier with an ankle injury, Ibrahim has registered 694 yards rushing this year, which also ranks fourth among Big Ten backs. The Baltimore, Maryland, native’s nine touchdown rank No. 2 in the conference.
The sixth-year senior ran for 33 yards on seven carries in Minnesota’s 31-26 win against Penn State in 2019. Ibrahim hasn’t run for fewer than 103 yards this season. He’s coming off a 127-yard, one-touchdown outing against Illinois.
STATUS OF QB MORGAN
Morgan, a sixth-year player, sustained a head injury against Illinois last week that landed him in the hospital for observation. Morgan traveled back home with the team, and earlier this week, Fleck said the quarterback was doing “very well.” His status as a starter on Saturday remains unclear.
If Morgan is unavailable, the Gophers will likely turn to Athan Kaliakmanis. The redshirt freshman played in Morgan’s absence last week and completed two of his six pass attempts for 17 yards with two interceptions. Redshirt junior Cole Kramer could also see action against the Nittany Lions. Kramer is 5 of 8 passing for 41 yards this season.
PSU’S EFFICIENCY ON OFFENSE
The Nittany Lions registered just one first down in the first half last week against the Wolverines and finished the contest with a time of possession of 18:01. If the trends account for anything, Penn State will need to make of most of their time with the football. Minnesota leads the Big Ten in time of possession with 34:58.
Minnesota’s defense, meanwhile, also leads the conference when it comes to getting opponents off the field. Through six games this season, opponents have recorded a 21.9 third-down conversion percentage against the Golden Gophers. Penn State’s converted 33.8% of its third-down attempts, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten.
Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich this week stressed the importance of the offense staying on schedule and making the most of its opportunities on first and second downs.
RETURN TO THE RUN
Penn State’s offense has excelled this year when it has received production outings from the ground game. The running threat was non-existent last week. Outside of a 62-yard, second-quarter run by quarterback Sean Clifford, the Nittany Lions gained just 49 yards. Freshman standouts Nicholas Singleton (six carries, 19 yards) and Kaytron Allen (six carries, 16 yards and one touchdown) combined for 35 carries. The offense only recorded three first downs via the run.
Minnesota’s run defense ranks sixth in the Big Ten after allowing 104.5 yards per game to opposing backs. FBS leader Chase Brown earned 180 yards on 41 carries for the Illini last week.
