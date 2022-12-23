STATE COLLEGE — No. 8 Utah (10-3) and No. 11 Penn State (10-2) will operate a close to full strength in a couple of weeks when the teams meet for the Rose Bowl.
Earlier this month, Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said he expected to field a nearly complete roster for the postseason. True to his point, only two Utah players have opted out of playing in the Rose Bowl.
This year’s Rose Bowl will be one of the most intriguing postseason offerings, as the Big Ten-Pac-12 meeting is the first in both teams’ histories.
Here are five names to know when Penn State faces Utah.
QB Cam Rising
The Pac-12 championship game MVP is the heart and soul of Utah’s offense. Rising, a 6-foot-2, 218-pound junior brings 2,939 yards passing and 25 touchdowns into his matchup against the Nittany Lions. He’s added another 409 yards rushing and six touchdowns this season. Rising has started 24 career games and earned accolades as an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection this month.
Rising produced his best passing numbers this season when facing his conference’s stiffest competition. He recorded 725 yards and five touchdowns in two wins against Southern California. Rising has completed 241 of his 364 pass attempts in 2022.
DT Junior Tafuna
Utah ended the regular season with the Pac-12’s top-ranked rush defense, partly because of Tafuna’s influence on the interior. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound sophomore has accumulated 24 starts over the past two seasons, including last year’s Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State.
Tafuna landed on the Pac-12’s all-conference list as a second-team selection after amassing 26 total tackles during the regular season and Pac-12 championship game. He recorded a season-high six stops in Utah’s win against Oregon State, and he finished with five tackles in a 10-point loss to UCLA.
Opponents have averaged 107 yards rushing per game against Utah’s defense.
WR Devaughn Vele
While Vele has proven his value this season, he’ll assume an even more prominent role as Utah will play the Rose Bowl without its leading pass-catcher in tight end Dalton Kincaid, one of two opt-outs. The Utes lose 70 receptions with Kincaid’s departure.
The former walk-on-turned-18-game starter headlines the Utes wide receivers corps with 595 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 50 catches – all season-high marks for the 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore.
Vele has played in all 13 games and was named an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection.
LB Lander Barton
Barton wasted little time making his mark on Utah. He recorded his first career sack during the Utes’ Pac-12 opener, and he’s played in 13 games – with three starts – as a true freshman.
He saved his best outing to date for the Pac-12 championship. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender posted six tackles along with a fumble recovery. Barton tallied tackles in all but one game this year. He brings 42 total tackles and 3.5 sacks into the Jan. 2 Rose Bowl. Earlier this month, Barton was recognized as the Pac-12 defensive freshman of the year.
Coach Kyle Whittingham
Whittingham is the proverbial straw that stirs Utah’s drink. This season marks Whittingham’s 18th as Utah’s head coach, a mind-boggling milestone in today’s transient head coaching world. Whittingham has won 144 games, and he’s posted an 11-4 bowl record during his tenure in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In six matchups against Big Ten opponents, he’s guided the Utes to a 4-2 record against Big Ten opponents. Whittingham closes out his 18th season at the helm as the program’s leader in wins.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.