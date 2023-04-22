April has yielded some of Penn State’s hottest recruiting efforts early in the year.
After accumulating five verbal commitments from class of 2024 prospects during the first three calendar months of 2023, Penn State has matched that total with one week to spare in April.
As of Friday, 247Sports lists Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class seventh in the nation, and the outlet ranks the Nittany Lions as currently having the Big Ten’s second-best 2024 class. 247Sports ranks Ohio State No. 1 nationally.
Four-star cornerback Jon Mitchell (Jacksonville, Florida) kick-started the Nittany Lions’ impressive April run as the Mandarin High School standout verbally committed on the first day of the month. Top-ranked Pennsylvania prospect Quinton Martin (Belle Vernon High), a four-star athlete, pledged to remain home with his commitment six days later. Penn State dipped back into Florida on April 10 when three-star cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter – a teammate of Mitchell – verbally committed to the program.
Three-star athlete Caleb Brewer (Wyomissing High) gave the Nittany Lions their fifth verbal from a 2024 Pennsylvania prospect just hours after last Saturday’s Blue-White Game.
Penn State’s latest recruiting victory occurred on Tuesday when four-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour verbally committed, selecting Penn State over Auburn, Iowa, Michigan, Florida, and Wisconsin, among other Power Five programs. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman attends Catholic Memorial High in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Penn State this month also added a third member to its 2025 recruiting class when four-star Texas running back Kiandrea Baker verbally committed.
Basketball receives transfer commit from Temple forward
Penn State men’s basketball continued its roster rebuild through the transfer portal with the addition of former Temple forward Zach Hicks.
The Camden, New Jersey, native is the third incoming transfer since Mike Rhoades was hired as head coach earlier this month. Hicks joins guards Ace Baldwin and Nick Kern Jr. Baldwin and Kern played for Rhoades at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“We are really excited to have Zach and his family join our program here at Penn State,” Rhoades said in a statement on Friday. “He is an exact fit for our style of play and approach. I can’t wait to get Zach on campus and get in the gym with him. We are proud to have him in our family.”
Hicks, listed at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds, started 32 games for Temple during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 32.3 minutes and 9.6 points per game during his second year with the program. Hicks ranked fifth in the American Athletic Conference in three-point percentage (35.6) after connecting on 80 of his 225 attempts from behind the arc. He also accumulated 161 rebounds (5.1 per game) and shot 34.8% from the floor during 32 games.
Hicks played in 28 contests as a freshman during the 2021-22 season and averaged 8.3 points per game. His 37.2 field-goal percentage marked a career-high, and he tallied 19 steals. Hicks leaves Temple having scored 537 career points in 60 games played.
CB Duck reportedly reenters portal
Cornerback Storm Duck has reentered the NCAA transfer portal after one semester with the program, according to a report from On3’s Sean Fitz.
Duck transferred to Penn State from North Carolina in January, joining a position group that returns starters in Kalen King and Johnny Dixon. Duck played in last Saturday’s Blue-White Game and finished with one tackle.
He was one of four spring transfers that also included wide receiver Malik McClain, kicker Alex Felkins and punter Riley Thompson.
Duck played four seasons at North Carolina and earned accolades as a second-team All-ACC player in 2022. He started 12 games for the Tarheels in 2022 and recorded 46 total tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.