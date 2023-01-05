STATE COLLEGE — Although the size of the arenas and the energy produced as a byproduct has been noticeably different to Andrew Funk since his offseason transfer to Penn State from Bucknell, his preparation for the teams in his new league remains the same.
The approach has suited Funk well, as he’s off to an impressive start for the Nittany Lions. As Penn State (11-4) prepares for its matchup against No. 1 Purdue on Sunday at The Palestra, Funk’s .413 3-point field-goal percentage leads all Big Ten shooters.
“The physicality and athleticism is always a change, but I’m preparing for Illinois and Iowa the same way I got ready for Lafayette and Lehigh in the Patriot League,” Funk said. “It’s not like I need to get more prepared or I’m bringing extra intensity. I’m bringing the same level of preparation over from the Patriot League to the Big Ten. I think the preparation and the way I get ready hasn’t changed as much as people think.”
Funk, who averages 12.1 points per game, began his career with the Nittany Lions by scoring 22 in the season opener against Winthrop. He’s since recorded eight more double-figure outings, and he’s eclipsed the 20-point threshold four times this season.
He finished with nine points in Wednesday’s loss at Michigan, which snapped a five-game streak in which he tallied double-figure scoring efforts.
Funk displayed a proficiency behind the arc at Bucknell, and he’s brought that skill 70 miles west to State College. He’s made 45 3-pointers this season, the most in the Big Ten.
“Once I see that first shot go in, my confidence definitely goes up,” Funk said. “I think my teammates know that, too, so they start finding me a little bit more, as well. Honestly, I think it’s something I need to get better at. When that first shot doesn’t fall, keeping that confidence up, I’m playing with a lot of really good players.
“I think this year more than ever, I’ve been doing my best to let the game come to me because when you’re playing with so many good players, there’s no need to force anything.”
For Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, talent alone isn’t what made Funk an ideal player to acquire through the transfer portal. He’s routinely touted Funk’s approach as a student-athlete and teammate, saying it fits the culture of what Shrewsberry is trying to establish as the 2022-23 season marks his second as Penn State’s head coach.
“This summer, whether we were on the court or in the weight room, you could see the drive he had – how he wanted to compete and go about his daily business,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s a professional in that sense. There are no questions about will Andrew do this or do that.
“He does what you ask him to do, but he also goes above and beyond that. He is a mature young man. Awesome student in the classroom – he was a great student at Bucknell. He’s continued that here with a just unbelievable first semester in the classroom.”
With 15 games under his belt, Funk has started to accumulate some favorite memories with the program. He listed the team’s road trip to South Carolina in November for the four-day Charleston Classic as a defining moment because it presented an opportunity for players to bond away from the familiarity of home. Funk also pointed to his team’s 15-point road win at then-No. 17 Illinois and his first few games at the Bryce Jordan Center as standout moments.
“That was a real welcome-to-the-Big Ten moment,” Funk said of the trip to Champaign. “They had a sellout, were top 20 in the country, and to come in there and get that win with our guys was awesome.”
Funk isn’t the only member of his household pleased with this transition. He said his parents are thankful he decided to remain close, keeping him within driving distance for home games, where he said they’ve been fixtures.
“The program here is special, and they know I’m in really good hands with Coach Shrews and the rest of the staff and the guys who are around me,” Funk said of his parents. “They’ve been super-supportive, and they’re excited to see where (the team) can go.”
Two months into the season, Funk has been exactly who Shrewsberry hoped he would be when the pair decided to give it a go back in April.
“His transition off the court, I believe, has been very seamless,” Shrewsberry said. “He fits who we’re looking for, and who we want in this program this year, but also in future years.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
