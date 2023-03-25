Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 32F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 32F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.