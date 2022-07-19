GREENVILLE — This year’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Football Media Day will be held Aug. 3 in Latrobe.
Saint Vincent College will host the league’s media day for the 15th straight year. The event serves as the PAC’s kickoff to the upcoming football season, with each of the conference’s 11 head coaches and player representatives addressing the media and previewing the upcoming season.
Following a brief welcome by PAC Commissioner Joe Onderko, Ed Farrell will be honored as the 2022 recipient of the Dow Carnahan Media Award.
Carnahan, a longtime supporter and friend of the PAC, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2016. The award is presented annually to a distinguished member of the media or on-campus representative for his or her commendable service while covering and promoting the conference’s student-athletes, coaches, and programs.
Farrell arrived in Mercer County by way of working in the then-Public Relations office (later, “Media Services”) at Thiel College on Sept. 21, 1977, and was at the College for almost four years, the first three of which he served as sports information director both for Thiel and the PAC. He subsequently worked for newspapers for approximately 40 years, including the Jefferson (Ohio) Gazette, Greenville Record-Argus, Franklin News-Herald, and The Herald in Sharon — the latter, three months into his 27th year.
A native of the Philadelphia area, Farrell graduated from then-Bishop Egan High (1972), Bucks County Community College (1974) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (1976) with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He later took graduate courses at then-Slippery Rock State College.
Farrell is the father of three grown children: Shawn Robert, 39; Christopher Jordan (“Jordy”), 38, and Elysa Patrice (36), all of whom were born and raised in Greenville. Jordy and Elysa both graduated from Thiel on May 3, 2008. Farrell also enjoys spending time with his longtime girlfriend, Renee Hartwell.
Farrell, who will turn 68 years old on Oct. 10, has been playing “Senior” baseball for approximately the last 15 years and is currently on the rosters of four teams, including 50-, 58-, 65- and 70-year-old age groups.
Media members in attendance, along with each institution’s head coach and sports information director (SID), will participate in a preseason poll to determine the projected conference finish for the 2022 season.
