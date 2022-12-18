Former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux will continue his athletic career in the Keystone State.
On Sunday, the former 4-star, 247Sports-ranked prospect announced his transfer to Pittsburgh.
“PITT IS IT,” Veilleux wrote in a Twitter post that included a graphic of him in a Panthers uniform.
Veilleux played in three games this season after spending the year third on Penn State’s depth chart at quarterback. He went 7 of 9 passing for 44 yards in appearances this year. Veilleux was 1 of 1 passing for 7 yards on Nov. 11 against Maryland, his last outing with the Nittany Lions. The redshirt freshman also played against Ohio and Auburn.
The 6-foot-4, 202-pound quarterback appeared in two games during the 2021 season. He saw his most extensive action against Rutgers a season ago when starting quarterback Sean Clifford exited that contest early with an illness. Veilleux stepped in and passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 15 of 24 passing. He added another 36 yards rushing on 10 carries in a 28-0 Penn State win.
After ending the 2021 season as the backup to Clifford, Veilleux was supplanted this year by freshman Drew Allar. The freshman signal-caller completed 35 of 59 passes for 344 yards with four touchdowns during the regular season.
Also on Sunday, former Nittany Lion defender Rodney McGraw announced Louisville as his transfer destination. McGraw, a redshirt freshman, tallied one tackle this season, which he recorded during Penn State’s White Out contest against Minnesota on Oct. 22. The Elkhart, Indiana, native will join former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm after Brohm was named the Cardinals head coach last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.