GREENVILLE — Kelly Barzak ‘13, Alex Eaton ‘10, Cara (Riffe) Papay ‘09 and Josh Tedesco ‘09 will be inducted into the Thiel College Athletic Hall of Fame on September 29.
The 42nd Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 in conjunction with Homecoming 2023. The ceremony will take place in the Lutheran Heritage Room in the Howard Miller Student Center.
• Cara (Riffe) Papay (Reynolds High) was an 11-time All-PAC honoree, earning First Team honors three times. A member of the PAC 60th Anniversary Track & Field Team, she was the PAC Track MVP in 2009.
In 2009, Riffe won the 400-meter dash (57.67) and finished second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:06.63) and the 200-meter dash (26.45) at the outdoor conference championships. She went on to earn All-American accolades after finishing sixth in the 400-meter dash (56.47) at the NCAA Division III Championships.
Riffe was a member of Thiel outdoor teams that tied for second in 2009 and finished second in 2007 at the conference championships.
In 2007, Riffe was a member of the outdoor 4x400-meter relay team that finished first in a new conference record time (4:00.18), which still stands today.
Riffe holds school indoor records in the 400-meter dash (58.15), 500-meter dash (1:19.45), 4x200-meter relay (1:47.26) and 4x400-meter relay (4:01.56). She holds school outdoor records in the 400-meter dash (56:10), 4x200-meter relay (1:45.89) and 4x400-meter relay (3:54.12).
• Kelly Barzak (Howland High) was a four-time All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) selection in volleyball and basketball. She was also named to the PAC 60th Anniversary Teams in both sports.
A three-time All-PAC First Team selection at middle hitter, Barzak holds program career records for kills (1,292) and blocks (449). She helped lead the Tomcats to three conference championship tournament title match appearances (2009, 2010, 2012) and was an Academic All-America Third Team honoree, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), in 2012.
Barzak was a three-time All-PAC Second Team selection in basketball and was an Academic All-America Third Team selection, as selected by CoSIDA, in 2013. She holds the program record for career blocks (288) and ranks fourth in points (1,401) and seventh in rebounds (773).
Named to the NCSA Athletic Recruiting’s 2013 Athleader All-American Team, Barzak received Thiel’s J. Lynn Trimble Award. She graduated with summa cum laude honors and was her senior class commencement speaker. She received the Dean’s Key as an eight-semester Dean’s List student. She served as the president of Thiel’s Student-Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was her senior class vice president.
Barzak was Thiel’s women’s volleyball head coach from 2014-16. She is now the head women’s volleyball coach at Allegheny.
• Alex Eaton (Cathedral Prep) was a nine-time All-PAC First Team honoree and was named to the PAC 60th Anniversary Track & Field Team. Eaton was a six-time NCAA Division III All-American and earned PAC Track MVP honors in 2009. In 2010, he won the NCAA Division III National Title in the 400-meter dash, his signature event.
Eaton won the PAC outdoor 400-meter dash four times, was part of three 4x400-meter relay first-place teams and twice won the 200-meter dash. He also helped the Tomcats twice finish as runners-up at the PAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (2008, 2007).
Eaton earned the outdoor national title in 2010 in the 400-meter dash in a time of 46.79 seconds. He finished second in the nation in the 400-meter dash in 2009 (47.56) and seventh in 2008 (48.02). He was also a three-time indoor All-American. He finished third in the 400-meter dash in 2010 (48.84), and 2009 he placed second in the 400-meter dash (48.78) and sixth as part of the 4x400-meter relay team (3:19.54).
Eaton holds school outdoor records in three events, including: 400-meter dash (46.79, 2010), sprint medley relay (3:36.21, 2008) and 4x400-meter relay (8:12.80, 2009). He holds school records in five indoor events, including: 200-meter dash (22.08, 2009), 300-meter dash (35.54, 2008), 400-meter dash (48.38, 2009), 4x200-meter relay (1:31.75, 2007), 4x400-meter relay (3:15.63, 2009).
• Josh Tedesco (Ursuline High) was a two-time All-PAC First Team pitcher (2009, 2008). He was also a Rawlings/American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Mideast All-Region First Team selection in 2008 and a Third Team honoree in 2009.
With Tedesco helping to lead the way, the Tomcats finished as runners-up in the PAC Championship Tournament in three consecutive seasons (2007-2009). The 2007 team holds the school record for wins in a season (30) while the 2008 and 2009 teams won 29 games apiece.
Tedesco is the program leader in wins (23) and ranks second in appearances (55). He ranks fourth in program history in strikeouts (149) and fifth in innings pitched (219.2).
Tedesco won 11 games in 2008, the most in school history in a single season, while striking out 63 batters, which is the third most in program single-season history. He tallied 95 innings pitched in 2009, which is also a team single-season record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.