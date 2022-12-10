SLIPPERY ROCK — Former Slippery Rock University slot receivers Jermaine Wynn Jr. and Cinque Sweeting have both signed professional football contracts for the upcoming 2023 season in recent weeks, becoming the fourth and fifth offensive players from the 2018-21 SRU rosters to sign professional football contracts.
Wynn signed a free agent contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Sweeting was drafted by the Vegas Vipers of the new-look XFL that will relaunch in 2023 under the ownership of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
“This is awesome news for those guys and for our program,” said SRU head coach Shawn Lutz. “For Jermaine to bounce back from his injury and get his shot to play professionally is a testament to his dedication to the game. Cinque is a terrific role model for our program, a guy that came in and was an Academic All-American in addition to being one of the best players in the country. Those two guys and Henry Litwin gave us the best receiving corps in the country and for all three of them to get a shot at playing professionally says a lot about the level of football we’re playing here at Slippery Rock.”
Wynn and Sweeting combined with Litwin to record an astounding 7,866 receiving yards and 98 total touchdowns over three seasons from 2018-21.
Wynn, a Pittsburgh native, played three seasons at Slippery Rock from 2018-21 after transferring in following his freshman year at Alderson Broaddus. He finished his career at SRU with 202 catches for 2,858 yards and 32 touchdowns to go along with 732 punt return yards and two scores and 518 kickoff return yards. Wynn sits third all-time at SRU in receiving yards and receptions and second all-time in receiving touchdowns, trailing only Litwin. His 4,150 all-purpose yards are the fifth-most in SRU history.
Wynn was a four-time All-PSAC honoree after twice being recognized as a receiver and twice as a return specialist. He picked up three All-Region honors, including a pair of first team selections. When counting his freshman year at Alderson Broaddus, Wynn caught 230 passes for 3,420 yards and 38 touchdowns over his four-year Division II career.
The 24-year old is the youngest receiver listed on the Alouettes current roster, which includes 14 total receivers. Montreal was led in 2022 by former Edinboro standout QB Trevor Harris. The 2022 roster also featured former Edinboro standout running back Walter Fletcher.
Sweeting, a Miami, Fla., native, played two seasons at Slippery Rock in 2019 and 2021 after transferring in following his first two years at Seton Hill. In just two years at The Rock, Sweeting racked up 308 rushing yards and four scores, caught 113 passes for 1,616 yards with 17 touchdowns and tallied 794 kickoff return yards and one touchdown. He left SRU ranked No. 10 all-time in TD catches and No. 12 all-time in receptions and receiving yards.
When counting his two years at Seton Hill, where he was primarily a running back, Sweeting finished his four-year career with more than 1,000 rushing, receiving and kick return yards and was one of only two active players in all levels of NCAA football in 2021 to be able to make that claim. In total, Sweeting wrapped up his four-year Division II career with 1,221 rushing yards and seven TDs, 1,972 receiving yards and 23 TDs, 1,257 kickoff return yards and one TD and 112 punt return yards for a total of 4,562 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns. He was largely overlooked by major postseason awards due to sharing the ball with Litwin and Wynn, but was named to All-PSAC honors his senior year and was named as an Academic All-American.
Sweeting is one of eight receivers listed on the Vipers’ initial roster, which also features former Pittsburgh Steelers’ receiver Martavis Bryant and former Division II Harlon Hill Trophy winning QB Luis Perez from Texas A&M Commerce. The Vipers will be coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson.
The Rock’s duo of slot receivers join their former teammates Roland Rivers III (QB), Wes Hills (RB) and Litwin (WR) to give SRU a total of five offensive players in the last three seasons that have signed professional contracts.
Rivers, who won the 2019 Harlon Hill Trophy as Division II’s top player, spent 2020 rookie minicamp with the Pittsburgh Steelers before ultimately signing in the USFL. He played the 2022 season with the Pittsburgh Maulers. Hills, who set the SRU single-season rushing record in 2018, was signed by the Detroit Lions and scored two touchdowns for the Lions during the 2019 season before moving to Hamilton of the CFL. He emerged as the Tiger-Cats starting running back during the 2022 season and remains signed entering 2023. Litwin was on the Chicago Bears’ 90-man roster last summer before moving to the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL and eventually making the decision on his own to walk away from football and accept a professional career offer using his safety management degree from SRU.
Sweeting and Wynn become the 11th and 12th Slippery Rock players since 2015 to sign at least one professional contract. The Rock have been one of the best programs in all of Division II during that stretch and will enter the 2023 season with the third-longest active playoff streak in the nation.
SRU owns the fourth-most wins in Division II over the last four seasons, has won at least a share of four straight PSAC West titles and eight of the last 11 divisional crowns and has made four straight appearances in the NCAA Playoffs with seven postseason trips in the last nine years.
