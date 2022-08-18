NEW WILMINGTON —The Westminster men’s basketball program had a former player turn professional as Isaac Stamatiades ’21 signed with USM Maubeuge Basket in the Nationale 2 (NM2) League in France.
“I’m excited for Isaac signing to play overseas,” said head coach Kevin Siroki. “Since he stepped foot on campus, he’s exemplified what a student-athlete is all about. He was in the gym every morning by himself working on his skills. Off the court, he was involved in various clubs and did a lot of community service. Isaac was a cornerstone of our program for four years. A four-time All-PAC performer and was named PAC Player of the Year in 2021. He was a great teammate and an even better person. He’s a big reason as to why our program is where it’s at today. He went out on a high note with helping us win a conference championship. Now, he gets to live his dream of playing basketball for a living.”
Siroki added, “If anyone wants to know if hardwork pays off, just take a look at Isaac. There must be something about the number 22 at Westminster, some of the best to ever play at Westminster wore that jersey, Coach Galbreath, Jimmy Delsandro, Andy Wormsley and Isaac. Whoever wears that number next has some big shoes to fill.”
Stamatiades was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Player of the Year and was tabbed D3Hoops.com All-Region, his senior season. In the spring 2020-21, he averaged 16.2 points and 13.3 boards per game on his way to earn First Team All-PAC honors and helped guide the Titans to a PAC Championship. During his junior year campaign, he averaged a double-double with 14.9 points per game and 10.5 rebounds, which led the conference, as Stamatiades garnered another First Team All-PAC recognition.
In his first two seasons at Westminster, Stamatiades earned All-PAC Honorable Mention in both seasons. As a first-year he notched 78 points and 59 rebounds, while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. In his sophomore season, he averaged 8.7 points and 6.4 boards per game, while starting in 11 games.
At the conclusion of his Titan career, he finished with 931 points and 692 rebounds with 75 steals.
