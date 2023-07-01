DETROIT (AP) — Rickie Fowler has put himself in a position to win a PGA Tour title again.
He's hoping to take advantage for a change.
Fowler birdied six of his last eight holes Saturday to surge into the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 20 under, giving him another chance to end a four-year PGA Tour victory drought.
“I’m not scared to fail,” said Fowler, who had an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Adam Hdwin at Detroit Golf Club. “I’ve dealt with plenty of that.”
Indeed.
Two weeks ago in Los Angeles in the U.S. Open, Fowler squandered a chance with a closing 75 in a fifth-place tie. And last week at the Travelers Championship, he shot a career-best 60 in the third round to contend and closed with a 69 to drop into a tie for 13th.
“Felt really good Sunday last week and just didn’t get anything going, didn’t get anything out of it,” Fowler said. “Sunday at the U.S. Open, timing got a little off."
The 34-year-old Fowler has led or shared the 54-hole lead 10 times on the PGA Tour, and has has converted the advantage into a championship just twice.
Fowler, who has never won a major, won the 2019 Phoenix Open for his only victory in six years. He's making his 96th start since his last title, shooting to end the longest drought of his career and win for the sixth time on the PGA Tour.
“Whether it happens (Sunday) or not, it’s going to happen here soon,” said Fowler, who has seven top-10 finishes this season and is No. 17 in the FedEx Cup standings. "I've been playing a lot of really good golf and been putting myself in good positions.
“This definitely won’t be the last.”
Hadwin had a season-low 63 to tie the tournament record.
“One of the hardest things in golf is to get out of your own way when things are going well,” he said. “I’ve been victim of that.”
Hadwin was the victim of mistaken identity a few weeks ago when he was tackled by a security guard at the Canadian Open after fellow Canadian Nick Taylor’s victory.
Hadwin rushed the 18th green at Oakdale in Toronto while spraying celebratory bubbly from a bottle after Taylor beat Tommy Fleetwood. A guard trying to protect Taylor took Hadwin to the ground and videos of the scene went viral on social media.
“Everybody knows who I am because I’m the guy who got tackled,” he said.
Taylor Pendrith, who is also Canadian, was third at 18 under after a 67. The big hitter bogeyed two of his last four holes at Detroit Golf Club.
Hadwin is hoping to become the fifth player from Canada to win on the PGA Tour this season.
“I certainly don’t want to be left behind,” he said. “It’s a pretty fun leaderboard right now with Taylor and I at the top on Canada Day.”
If Hadwin or Pendrith win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, it will mark the first time that five-plus players from outside the U.S. won on the PGA Tour in one season since six Australians earned titles during the 2013-14 season.
Monday qualifier Peter Kuest (65) and Aaron Rai (68) were 17 under. Taylor Moore (69) was another stroke back with four other players, including Collin Morikawa, who shot a 67 for the second straight day.
Play was suspended for 1 hour, 42 minutes because of lightning in the area and the schedule for the final round was adjusted in the hopes of completing the final round with inclement weather in the forecast.
The leaders will tee off Sunday morning just before 9 a.m. — about 5 hours before the original schedule — and threesomes will start on both the front and back nine.
------
Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores
At North Course
Detroit
Purse: $8.8 million
Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72
3rd Round
Rickie Fowler 67-65-64—196
Adam Hadwin 66-68-63—197
Taylor Pendrith 67-64-67—198
Peter Kuest 64-70-65—199
Aaron Rai 65-68-66—199
Justin Lower 68-65-67—200
Taylor Moore 64-67-69—200
Collin Morikawa 66-67-67—200
Dylan Wu 65-69-66—200
Carl Yuan 70-66-64—200
Lucas Glover 69-69-64—202
Brian Harman 68-68-66—202
Nicolai Hojgaard 67-68-67—202
Chris Kirk 67-68-67—202
Peter Malnati 69-66-67—202
Adam Schenk 65-68-69—202
Cameron Davis 69-65-69—203
Troy Merritt 68-68-67—203
Alex Noren 68-68-67—203
Zecheng Dou 69-69-66—204
Tyler Duncan 70-68-66—204
Sungjae Im 68-70-66—204
Ryan Palmer 70-67-67—204
Chez Reavie 69-70-65—204
Vince Whaley 69-69-66—204
Ludvig Aberg 65-67-73—205
Keegan Bradley 69-67-69—205
Satoshi Kodaira 71-65-69—205
Kyle Reifers 70-69-66—205
Sam Bennett 65-75-66—206
Trevor Cone 71-67-68—206
MJ Daffue 66-70-70—206
Doug Ghim 66-71-69—206
Ben Griffin 70-67-69—206
Max Homa 69-68-69—206
Russell Knox 70-69-67—206
Andrew Landry 71-63-72—206
Seung-Yul Noh 71-67-68—206
Chad Ramey 68-69-69—206
Sam Ryder 65-71-70—206
J.J. Spaun 70-69-67—206
Brett Stegmaier 67-70-69—206
Callum Tarren 67-68-71—206
Chesson Hadley 68-70-69—207
Harry Higgs 70-69-68—207
Stephan Jaeger 69-68-70—207
Kelly Kraft 69-71-67—207
Alex Smalley 72-66-69—207
Davis Thompson 70-69-68—207
Carson Young 69-68-70—207
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-69-68—208
Luke Donald 71-66-71—208
Brice Garnett 69-71-68—208
Garrick Higgo 71-69-68—208
Zach Johnson 71-69-68—208
Chase Johnson 70-70-68—208
Nate Lashley 67-71-70—208
Greyson Sigg 70-70-68—208
Brendon Todd 68-68-72—208
Kevin Tway 70-70-68—208
Will Gordon 72-68-69—209
Charley Hoffman 67-69-73—209
Seonghyeon Kim 73-67-69—209
Hank Lebioda 69-69-71—209
Ryan Moore 67-70-72—209
Vincent Norrman 71-69-69—209
Matthias Schwab 71-69-69—209
Scott Stallings 70-70-69—209
Adam Svensson 71-67-71—209
Martin Laird 70-68-72—210
Sepp Straka 68-66-76—210
Robert Streb 70-70-70—210
Justin Suh 65-72-73—210
Ryan Brehm 70-69-72—211
Ryan Gerard 69-71-71—211
Henrik Norlander 71-68-72—211
Davis Riley 68-72-71—211
Robby Shelton 68-72-71—211
Nick Watney 72-68-71—211
Kyle Westmoreland 67-73-72—212
Sam Stevens 70-70-73—213
Paul Haley 72-66-76—214
Matt Wallace 68-71-75—214
Danny Willett 70-67-77—214
