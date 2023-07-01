Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Rickie Fowler putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Country Club in Detroit on Saturday.

 AP

DETROIT (AP) — Rickie Fowler has put himself in a position to win a PGA Tour title again.

He's hoping to take advantage for a change.

Fowler birdied six of his last eight holes Saturday to surge into the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 20 under, giving him another chance to end a four-year PGA Tour victory drought.

“I’m not scared to fail,” said Fowler, who had an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Adam Hdwin at Detroit Golf Club. “I’ve dealt with plenty of that.”

Indeed.

Two weeks ago in Los Angeles in the U.S. Open, Fowler squandered a chance with a closing 75 in a fifth-place tie. And last week at the Travelers Championship, he shot a career-best 60 in the third round to contend and closed with a 69 to drop into a tie for 13th.

“Felt really good Sunday last week and just didn’t get anything going, didn’t get anything out of it,” Fowler said. “Sunday at the U.S. Open, timing got a little off."

The 34-year-old Fowler has led or shared the 54-hole lead 10 times on the PGA Tour, and has has converted the advantage into a championship just twice.

Fowler, who has never won a major, won the 2019 Phoenix Open for his only victory in six years. He's making his 96th start since his last title, shooting to end the longest drought of his career and win for the sixth time on the PGA Tour.

“Whether it happens (Sunday) or not, it’s going to happen here soon,” said Fowler, who has seven top-10 finishes this season and is No. 17 in the FedEx Cup standings. "I've been playing a lot of really good golf and been putting myself in good positions.

“This definitely won’t be the last.”

Hadwin had a season-low 63 to tie the tournament record.

“One of the hardest things in golf is to get out of your own way when things are going well,” he said. “I’ve been victim of that.”

Hadwin was the victim of mistaken identity a few weeks ago when he was tackled by a security guard at the Canadian Open after fellow Canadian Nick Taylor’s victory.

Hadwin rushed the 18th green at Oakdale in Toronto while spraying celebratory bubbly from a bottle after Taylor beat Tommy Fleetwood. A guard trying to protect Taylor took Hadwin to the ground and videos of the scene went viral on social media.

“Everybody knows who I am because I’m the guy who got tackled,” he said.

Taylor Pendrith, who is also Canadian, was third at 18 under after a 67. The big hitter bogeyed two of his last four holes at Detroit Golf Club.

Hadwin is hoping to become the fifth player from Canada to win on the PGA Tour this season.

“I certainly don’t want to be left behind,” he said. “It’s a pretty fun leaderboard right now with Taylor and I at the top on Canada Day.”

If Hadwin or Pendrith win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, it will mark the first time that five-plus players from outside the U.S. won on the PGA Tour in one season since six Australians earned titles during the 2013-14 season.

Monday qualifier Peter Kuest (65) and Aaron Rai (68) were 17 under. Taylor Moore (69) was another stroke back with four other players, including Collin Morikawa, who shot a 67 for the second straight day.

Play was suspended for 1 hour, 42 minutes because of lightning in the area and the schedule for the final round was adjusted in the hopes of completing the final round with inclement weather in the forecast.

The leaders will tee off Sunday morning just before 9 a.m. — about 5 hours before the original schedule — and threesomes will start on both the front and back nine.

------

Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores

At North Course

Detroit

Purse: $8.8 million

Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72

3rd Round

Rickie Fowler 67-65-64—196

Adam Hadwin 66-68-63—197

Taylor Pendrith 67-64-67—198

Peter Kuest 64-70-65—199

Aaron Rai 65-68-66—199

Justin Lower 68-65-67—200

Taylor Moore 64-67-69—200

Collin Morikawa 66-67-67—200

Dylan Wu 65-69-66—200

Carl Yuan 70-66-64—200

Lucas Glover 69-69-64—202

Brian Harman 68-68-66—202

Nicolai Hojgaard 67-68-67—202

Chris Kirk 67-68-67—202

Peter Malnati 69-66-67—202

Adam Schenk 65-68-69—202

Cameron Davis 69-65-69—203

Troy Merritt 68-68-67—203

Alex Noren 68-68-67—203

Zecheng Dou 69-69-66—204

Tyler Duncan 70-68-66—204

Sungjae Im 68-70-66—204

Ryan Palmer 70-67-67—204

Chez Reavie 69-70-65—204

Vince Whaley 69-69-66—204

Ludvig Aberg 65-67-73—205

Keegan Bradley 69-67-69—205

Satoshi Kodaira 71-65-69—205

Kyle Reifers 70-69-66—205

Sam Bennett 65-75-66—206

Trevor Cone 71-67-68—206

MJ Daffue 66-70-70—206

Doug Ghim 66-71-69—206

Ben Griffin 70-67-69—206

Max Homa 69-68-69—206

Russell Knox 70-69-67—206

Andrew Landry 71-63-72—206

Seung-Yul Noh 71-67-68—206

Chad Ramey 68-69-69—206

Sam Ryder 65-71-70—206

J.J. Spaun 70-69-67—206

Brett Stegmaier 67-70-69—206

Callum Tarren 67-68-71—206

Chesson Hadley 68-70-69—207

Harry Higgs 70-69-68—207

Stephan Jaeger 69-68-70—207

Kelly Kraft 69-71-67—207

Alex Smalley 72-66-69—207

Davis Thompson 70-69-68—207

Carson Young 69-68-70—207

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-69-68—208

Luke Donald 71-66-71—208

Brice Garnett 69-71-68—208

Garrick Higgo 71-69-68—208

Zach Johnson 71-69-68—208

Chase Johnson 70-70-68—208

Nate Lashley 67-71-70—208

Greyson Sigg 70-70-68—208

Brendon Todd 68-68-72—208

Kevin Tway 70-70-68—208

Will Gordon 72-68-69—209

Charley Hoffman 67-69-73—209

Seonghyeon Kim 73-67-69—209

Hank Lebioda 69-69-71—209

Ryan Moore 67-70-72—209

Vincent Norrman 71-69-69—209

Matthias Schwab 71-69-69—209

Scott Stallings 70-70-69—209

Adam Svensson 71-67-71—209

Martin Laird 70-68-72—210

Sepp Straka 68-66-76—210

Robert Streb 70-70-70—210

Justin Suh 65-72-73—210

Ryan Brehm 70-69-72—211

Ryan Gerard 69-71-71—211

Henrik Norlander 71-68-72—211

Davis Riley 68-72-71—211

Robby Shelton 68-72-71—211

Nick Watney 72-68-71—211

Kyle Westmoreland 67-73-72—212

Sam Stevens 70-70-73—213

Paul Haley 72-66-76—214

Matt Wallace 68-71-75—214

Danny Willett 70-67-77—214

