Japan Golf Zozo Championship

Rickie Fowler putts on the 18th green Saturday during the third round of the Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Japan.

 AP

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Rickie Fowler shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Zozo Championship, putting himself in position for his first PGA Tour win in 3 1/2 years.

Fowler last won in 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Keegan Bradley also had a 66 and was a shot back at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. Fellow American Andrew Putnam was a further shot behind after a 68 in the only PGA Tour event in Japan.

In a closely bunched field, 10 more players were between three and five shots off the lead.

“It's been a while since I've been in this situation,” Fowler said. “Obviously (I) remember being in those situations before. But no — it will be tough tomorrow.”

Fowler has been close in several majors, including a second-place finish in the 2018 Masters.

“Yeah, definitely had some tough times the last few years, but I always knew it was there," Fowler said. "It was always just a fine line — a shot or two here or there. Just nice to kind of see it starting to build momentum and confidence and the ball rolling the right direction.”

After two days of rain, Saturday's round was dry with the same expected for Sunday.

Defending champion and local favorite Hideki Matsuyama shot a 66 for his best round of the week. He was 10 shots off the lead.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Scores

At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

Chiba, Japan

Purse: $11 million

Yardage: 7,079; Par: 70

3rd Round

Rickie Fowler 67-63-66—196

Keegan Bradley 66-65-66—197

Andrew Putnam 68-62-68—198

Viktor Hovland 69-66-64—199

Hayden Buckley 68-68-64—200

Cameron Champ 69-67-64—200

Maverick McNealy 67-69-64—200

Joel Dahmen 68-67-66—201

Ryo Hisatune 69-67-65—201

Tom Hoge 70-66-65—201

Taylor Moore 70-66-65—201

Matthew NeSmith 66-68-67—201

Sahith Theegala 71-67-63—201

Beau Hossler 68-68-66—202

Keita Nakajima 70-63-69—202

Sam Ryder 66-68-68—202

Emiliano Grillo 70-68-65—203

Luke List 69-66-68—203

Adam Schenk 65-70-68—203

Brandon Wu 68-69-66—203

Lee Hodges 73-64-67—204

John Huh 71-61-72—204

Adam Long 68-68-68—204

Alex Smalley 68-69-67—204

Brendan Steele 64-73-67—204

Wyndham Clark 71-66-68—205

Tom Kim 70-68-67—205

Satoshi Kodaira 70-66-69—205

Patrick Rodgers 71-65-69—205

Xander Schauffele 67-69-69—205

Cameron Davis 70-67-69—206

Mackenzie Hughes 70-68-68—206

Si Woo Kim 71-66-69—206

Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-66—206

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-73-66—207

Corey Conners 73-67-67—207

Dylan Frittelli 71-68-68—207

Kazuki Higa 67-70-70—207

Mikumu Horikawa 73-68-66—207

Stephan Jaeger 69-73-65—207

Martin Laird 75-66-66—207

David Lipsky 69-69-69—207

Sebastian Munoz 72-67-68—207

C.T. Pan 71-67-69—207

Aaron Rai 71-66-70—207

J.J. Spaun 71-67-69—207

Danny Lee 68-75-65—208

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-68-69—208

Collin Morikawa 71-64-73—208

Scott Stallings 73-66-69—208

Sepp Straka 72-68-68—208

Sungjae Im 71-68-70—209

Takumi Kanaya 72-67-70—209

Cameron Young 70-67-72—209

Tommy Fleetwood 70-71-69—210

Tyrrell Hatton 70-70-70—210

Kurt Kitayama 69-71-70—210

Troy Merritt 68-71-71—210

Chad Ramey 74-67-69—210

Adam Svensson 74-68-68—210

Mark Hubbard 71-71-69—211

Chez Reavie 74-69-68—211

Matt Wallace 72-70-69—211

Rikuya Hoshino 73-70-69—212

Yuto Katsuragawa 69-70-73—212

Mito Pereira 67-77-68—212

Naoyuki Kataoka 74-68-71—213

Hiroshi Iwata 70-73-71—214

Aguri Iwasaki 76-70-69—215

Davis Riley 75-73-67—215

Kevin Streelman 74-71-70—215

Riki Kawamoto 72-75-69—216

Lucas Herbert 74-72-71—217

Kaito Onishi 72-73-72—217

Tomoharu Otsuki 76-69-73—218

Peter Malnati 74-73-73—220

Shugo Imahira 78-70-73—221

Russell Knox 74-73-74—221

