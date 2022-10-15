INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Rickie Fowler shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Zozo Championship, putting himself in position for his first PGA Tour win in 3 1/2 years.
Fowler last won in 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Keegan Bradley also had a 66 and was a shot back at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. Fellow American Andrew Putnam was a further shot behind after a 68 in the only PGA Tour event in Japan.
In a closely bunched field, 10 more players were between three and five shots off the lead.
“It's been a while since I've been in this situation,” Fowler said. “Obviously (I) remember being in those situations before. But no — it will be tough tomorrow.”
Fowler has been close in several majors, including a second-place finish in the 2018 Masters.
“Yeah, definitely had some tough times the last few years, but I always knew it was there," Fowler said. "It was always just a fine line — a shot or two here or there. Just nice to kind of see it starting to build momentum and confidence and the ball rolling the right direction.”
After two days of rain, Saturday's round was dry with the same expected for Sunday.
Defending champion and local favorite Hideki Matsuyama shot a 66 for his best round of the week. He was 10 shots off the lead.
------
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Scores
At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Chiba, Japan
Purse: $11 million
Yardage: 7,079; Par: 70
3rd Round
Rickie Fowler 67-63-66—196
Keegan Bradley 66-65-66—197
Andrew Putnam 68-62-68—198
Viktor Hovland 69-66-64—199
Hayden Buckley 68-68-64—200
Cameron Champ 69-67-64—200
Maverick McNealy 67-69-64—200
Joel Dahmen 68-67-66—201
Ryo Hisatune 69-67-65—201
Tom Hoge 70-66-65—201
Taylor Moore 70-66-65—201
Matthew NeSmith 66-68-67—201
Sahith Theegala 71-67-63—201
Beau Hossler 68-68-66—202
Keita Nakajima 70-63-69—202
Sam Ryder 66-68-68—202
Emiliano Grillo 70-68-65—203
Luke List 69-66-68—203
Adam Schenk 65-70-68—203
Brandon Wu 68-69-66—203
Lee Hodges 73-64-67—204
John Huh 71-61-72—204
Adam Long 68-68-68—204
Alex Smalley 68-69-67—204
Brendan Steele 64-73-67—204
Wyndham Clark 71-66-68—205
Tom Kim 70-68-67—205
Satoshi Kodaira 70-66-69—205
Patrick Rodgers 71-65-69—205
Xander Schauffele 67-69-69—205
Cameron Davis 70-67-69—206
Mackenzie Hughes 70-68-68—206
Si Woo Kim 71-66-69—206
Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-66—206
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-73-66—207
Corey Conners 73-67-67—207
Dylan Frittelli 71-68-68—207
Kazuki Higa 67-70-70—207
Mikumu Horikawa 73-68-66—207
Stephan Jaeger 69-73-65—207
Martin Laird 75-66-66—207
David Lipsky 69-69-69—207
Sebastian Munoz 72-67-68—207
C.T. Pan 71-67-69—207
Aaron Rai 71-66-70—207
J.J. Spaun 71-67-69—207
Danny Lee 68-75-65—208
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-68-69—208
Collin Morikawa 71-64-73—208
Scott Stallings 73-66-69—208
Sepp Straka 72-68-68—208
Sungjae Im 71-68-70—209
Takumi Kanaya 72-67-70—209
Cameron Young 70-67-72—209
Tommy Fleetwood 70-71-69—210
Tyrrell Hatton 70-70-70—210
Kurt Kitayama 69-71-70—210
Troy Merritt 68-71-71—210
Chad Ramey 74-67-69—210
Adam Svensson 74-68-68—210
Mark Hubbard 71-71-69—211
Chez Reavie 74-69-68—211
Matt Wallace 72-70-69—211
Rikuya Hoshino 73-70-69—212
Yuto Katsuragawa 69-70-73—212
Mito Pereira 67-77-68—212
Naoyuki Kataoka 74-68-71—213
Hiroshi Iwata 70-73-71—214
Aguri Iwasaki 76-70-69—215
Davis Riley 75-73-67—215
Kevin Streelman 74-71-70—215
Riki Kawamoto 72-75-69—216
Lucas Herbert 74-72-71—217
Kaito Onishi 72-73-72—217
Tomoharu Otsuki 76-69-73—218
Peter Malnati 74-73-73—220
Shugo Imahira 78-70-73—221
Russell Knox 74-73-74—221
