In this photo from Sept. 18, Rickie Fowler is pictured during the final round of the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif.

 AP

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam were tied with a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the Zozo Championship, where scores were low with drier conditions after rain in the first round.

It was a tougher day for former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is also the defending champion and the hometown favorite. He was 10 strokes off the pace after a 69. He opened with a 71 on Thursday.

Putnam had an 8-under 62 and Fowler was in at 63, putting both Americans at 10-under after two rounds at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo.

The low round with a 61 — and a course record — went to John Huh. The American was two strokes off the pace.

One stroke behind the leaders was Keegan Bradley with a 65.

Huh was asked if he had a round of 59 on his mind.

“Not really,” he said. “I knew if I made a couple more birdies it would have been nice, but I really never thought about a 59 in my head."

The Zozo Championship is the only PGA Tour event in Japan with a purse of $11 million.

Dry conditions are expected for the third round with rain possible on Sunday.

––––––

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Scores

At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

Chiba, Japan

Purse: $11 million

Yardage: 7,079; Par: 70

2nd Round

Rickie Fowler67-63—130

Andrew Putnam68-62—130

Keegan Bradley66-65—131

John Huh71-61—132

Keita Nakajima70-63—133

Matthew NeSmith66-68—134

Sam Ryder66-68—134

Joel Dahmen68-67—135

Viktor Hovland69-66—135

Luke List69-66—135

Collin Morikawa71-64—135

Adam Schenk65-70—135

Hayden Buckley68-68—136

Cameron Champ69-67—136

Ryo Hisatune69-67—136

Tom Hoge70-66—136

Beau Hossler68-68—136

Satoshi Kodaira70-66—136

Adam Long68-68—136

Maverick McNealy67-69—136

Taylor Moore70-66—136

Patrick Rodgers71-65—136

Xander Schauffele67-69—136

Wyndham Clark71-66—137

Cameron Davis70-67—137

Kazuki Higa67-70—137

Lee Hodges73-64—137

Si Woo Kim71-66—137

Aaron Rai71-66—137

Alex Smalley68-69—137

Brendan Steele64-73—137

Brandon Wu68-69—137

Cameron Young70-67—137

Emiliano Grillo70-68—138

Mackenzie Hughes70-68—138

Tom Kim70-68—138

David Lipsky69-69—138

C.T. Pan71-67—138

J.J. Spaun71-67—138

Sahith Theegala71-67—138

Dylan Frittelli71-68—139

Sungjae Im71-68—139

Takumi Kanaya72-67—139

Yuto Katsuragawa69-70—139

Kyoung-Hoon Lee71-68—139

Troy Merritt68-71—139

Sebastian Munoz72-67—139

Scott Stallings73-66—139

Corey Conners73-67—140

Tyrrell Hatton70-70—140

Kurt Kitayama69-71—140

Hideki Matsuyama71-69—140

Sepp Straka72-68—140

Christiaan Bezuidenhout68-73—141

Tommy Fleetwood70-71—141

Mikumu Horikawa73-68—141

Martin Laird75-66—141

Chad Ramey74-67—141

Mark Hubbard71-71—142

Stephan Jaeger69-73—142

Naoyuki Kataoka74-68—142

Adam Svensson74-68—142

Matt Wallace72-70—142

Rikuya Hoshino73-70—143

Hiroshi Iwata70-73—143

Danny Lee68-75—143

Chez Reavie74-69—143

Mito Pereira67-77—144

Kaito Onishi72-73—145

Tomoharu Otsuki76-69—145

Kevin Streelman74-71—145

Lucas Herbert74-72—146

Aguri Iwasaki76-70—146

Riki Kawamoto72-75—147

Russell Knox74-73—147

Peter Malnati74-73—147

Shugo Imahira78-70—148

Davis Riley75-73—148

