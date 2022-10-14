INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam were tied with a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the Zozo Championship, where scores were low with drier conditions after rain in the first round.
It was a tougher day for former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is also the defending champion and the hometown favorite. He was 10 strokes off the pace after a 69. He opened with a 71 on Thursday.
Putnam had an 8-under 62 and Fowler was in at 63, putting both Americans at 10-under after two rounds at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo.
The low round with a 61 — and a course record — went to John Huh. The American was two strokes off the pace.
One stroke behind the leaders was Keegan Bradley with a 65.
Huh was asked if he had a round of 59 on his mind.
“Not really,” he said. “I knew if I made a couple more birdies it would have been nice, but I really never thought about a 59 in my head."
The Zozo Championship is the only PGA Tour event in Japan with a purse of $11 million.
Dry conditions are expected for the third round with rain possible on Sunday.
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Scores
At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Chiba, Japan
Purse: $11 million
Yardage: 7,079; Par: 70
2nd Round
Rickie Fowler67-63—130
Andrew Putnam68-62—130
Keegan Bradley66-65—131
John Huh71-61—132
Keita Nakajima70-63—133
Matthew NeSmith66-68—134
Sam Ryder66-68—134
Joel Dahmen68-67—135
Viktor Hovland69-66—135
Luke List69-66—135
Collin Morikawa71-64—135
Adam Schenk65-70—135
Hayden Buckley68-68—136
Cameron Champ69-67—136
Ryo Hisatune69-67—136
Tom Hoge70-66—136
Beau Hossler68-68—136
Satoshi Kodaira70-66—136
Adam Long68-68—136
Maverick McNealy67-69—136
Taylor Moore70-66—136
Patrick Rodgers71-65—136
Xander Schauffele67-69—136
Wyndham Clark71-66—137
Cameron Davis70-67—137
Kazuki Higa67-70—137
Lee Hodges73-64—137
Si Woo Kim71-66—137
Aaron Rai71-66—137
Alex Smalley68-69—137
Brendan Steele64-73—137
Brandon Wu68-69—137
Cameron Young70-67—137
Emiliano Grillo70-68—138
Mackenzie Hughes70-68—138
Tom Kim70-68—138
David Lipsky69-69—138
C.T. Pan71-67—138
J.J. Spaun71-67—138
Sahith Theegala71-67—138
Dylan Frittelli71-68—139
Sungjae Im71-68—139
Takumi Kanaya72-67—139
Yuto Katsuragawa69-70—139
Kyoung-Hoon Lee71-68—139
Troy Merritt68-71—139
Sebastian Munoz72-67—139
Scott Stallings73-66—139
Corey Conners73-67—140
Tyrrell Hatton70-70—140
Kurt Kitayama69-71—140
Hideki Matsuyama71-69—140
Sepp Straka72-68—140
Christiaan Bezuidenhout68-73—141
Tommy Fleetwood70-71—141
Mikumu Horikawa73-68—141
Martin Laird75-66—141
Chad Ramey74-67—141
Mark Hubbard71-71—142
Stephan Jaeger69-73—142
Naoyuki Kataoka74-68—142
Adam Svensson74-68—142
Matt Wallace72-70—142
Rikuya Hoshino73-70—143
Hiroshi Iwata70-73—143
Danny Lee68-75—143
Chez Reavie74-69—143
Mito Pereira67-77—144
Kaito Onishi72-73—145
Tomoharu Otsuki76-69—145
Kevin Streelman74-71—145
Lucas Herbert74-72—146
Aguri Iwasaki76-70—146
Riki Kawamoto72-75—147
Russell Knox74-73—147
Peter Malnati74-73—147
Shugo Imahira78-70—148
Davis Riley75-73—148
