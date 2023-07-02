Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Rickie Fowler hits from the rough on the first playoff hole onto the 18th green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Country Club in Detroit on Sunday.

 AP

DETROIT (AP) — Rickie Fowler tilted his head back, exhaled and smiled.

He finally did it, holding on for a win after so many have slipped away.

Refusing to crumble and collapse again, Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and outlasted Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin on Sunday, two weeks after squandering a chance at the U.S. Open.

“It’s just nice to have this one out of the way,” Fowler said after winning for the first time in four years. “I’m obviously going to soak this one in and celebrate a bit.

"Yeah, it’s just been a long road.”

Fowler ended a career-long, 96-start championship drought after missing out on two chances to win in June, closing with a 75 at the U.S. Open to tie for fifth and with a 69 last week at the Travelers Championship to drop into a tie for 13th.

Followed all day by a sea of orange at Detroit Golf Club, Fowler was knocked down on the leaderboard by a near record-tying-round from Morikawa. He responded on his 72nd hole of the tournament with an approach from 145 feet that left him with a 3-foot birdie putt to pull into a three-way tie with Morikawa and Hadwin at 24 under.

Fowler hit an errant tee shot way right in the playoff and after a drop, his approach from 184 landed 12 feet from the cup. Morikawa was inches long on his approach and instead of having the ball spin back to the hole, it bounced into the rough.

“I truly thought I hit the perfect shot," Morikawa said. "It just was a little juiced, went a little far and just didn’t have the putter in the hand. Not that the chip wasn’t possible, but would have been nice to have the putter in the hand.”

Hadwin missed a 22-foot putt and Morikawa his chip, opening the door for Fowler to close out the tournament before thunderstorms rolled over Detroit.

“I knew it was just a matter of time with how I’ve been playing,” said Fowler, who has eight top-10 finishes this season. “I’ve had a couple tough weekends where I had a chance.”

Even though Morikawa was disappointed in coming up short on a victory he has been shooting for since winning the 2021 British Open, he was happy for Fowler.

“He’s been playing phenomenal golf, it’s great to see,” he said. “People love him."

Morikawa's 8-under round put him one shot back from the course record of 63. Hadwin shot a 67 and Fowler a 68.

Fowler had a share of the 54-hole lead last month at Los Angeles Country Club with an opportunity to win his first major and was at least a co-leader after three rounds in one tournament in each of the previous two years.

Before his breakthrough in Detroit, he had won just two of the 10 times he was the third-round leader or co-leader.

The 34-year-old Fowler physically and mentally did what was needed to earn his sixth PGA Tour victory and his first since winning the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The fan favorite Fowler, a longtime ambassador for Rocket Mortgage, was cheered with chants of “Rick-ie! Rick-ie!” as clusters of people gathered around the 18th green hoping he would win it.

While Fowler faltered, going 10 straight holes settling for pars on a relatively easy course, Morikawa had four birdies on both the front and back nine. Morikawa made a 10-foot putt at No. 12, his fourth birdie in a six-hole stretch that put him within a shot of Fowler, and his 9-footer for birdie at No. 14 pulled him into a tie with Fowler at 23 under.

Monday qualifier Peter Kuest (65), Lucas Glover (65) and Taylor Moore (67) were tied for fourth at 21 under. Kuest, who started the week ranked 789th in the world, did well enough to earn a spot in this week's John Deere Classic in Illinois.

Play was suspended Saturday for 1 hour, 42 minutes because of lightning and the schedule for the final round was adjusted due to inclement weather in the forecast. The leaders teed off Sunday morning about 5 hours before the original schedule with threesomes starting on both the front and back nine.

––––––

Rocket Mortgage Classic Scores

At North Course: Detroit

Purse: $8.8 million

Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Rickie Fowler (500), $1,584,00067-65-64-68–264

Adam Hadwin (245), $783,20066-68-63-67–264

Collin Morikawa (245), $783,20066-67-67-64–264

Lucas Glover (115), $370,33369-69-64-65–267

Taylor Moore (115), $370,33364-67-69-67–267

Peter Kuest (0), $370,33364-70-65-68–267

Adam Schenk (90), $297,00065-68-69-66–268

Justin Lower (85), $275,00068-65-67-69–269

Brian Harman (70), $222,20068-68-66-68–270

Stephan Jaeger (70), $222,20069-68-70-63–270

Peter Malnati (70), $222,20069-66-67-68–270

Alex Noren (70), $222,20068-68-67-67–270

Aaron Rai (70), $222,20065-68-66-71–270

Chris Kirk (55), $160,60067-68-67-69–271

Taylor Pendrith (55), $160,60067-64-67-73–271

Carl Yuan (55), $160,60070-66-64-71–271

Cameron Davis (48), $129,80069-65-69-69–272

Zecheng Dou (48), $129,80069-69-66-68–272

Troy Merritt (48), $129,80068-68-67-69–272

Chad Ramey (48), $129,80068-69-69-66–272

Keegan Bradley (41), $99,58769-67-69-68–273

Max Homa (41), $99,58769-68-69-67–273

Nicolai Hojgaard (0), $99,58767-68-67-71–273

MJ Daffue (34), $73,48066-70-70-68–274

Sungjae Im (34), $73,48068-70-66-70–274

Vincent Norrman (34), $73,48071-69-69-65–274

Davis Thompson (34), $73,48070-69-68-67–274

Dylan Wu (34), $73,48065-69-66-74–274

Chez Reavie (27), $58,96069-70-65-71–275

Callum Tarren (27), $58,96067-68-71-69–275

Sam Bennett (0), $58,96065-75-66-69–275

Brett Stegmaier (0), $58,96067-70-69-69–275

Doug Ghim (20), $45,94966-71-69-70–276

Ben Griffin (20), $45,94970-67-69-70–276

Chesson Hadley (20), $45,94968-70-69-69–276

Garrick Higgo (20), $45,94971-69-68-68–276

Ryan Palmer (20), $45,94970-67-67-72–276

Davis Riley (20), $45,94968-72-71-65–276

J.J. Spaun (20), $45,94970-69-67-70–276

Ludvig Aberg (13), $33,00065-67-73-72–277

Trevor Cone (13), $33,00071-67-68-71–277

Satoshi Kodaira (13), $33,00071-65-69-72–277

Kelly Kraft (13), $33,00069-71-67-70–277

Sam Ryder (13), $33,00065-71-70-71–277

Adam Svensson (13), $33,00071-67-71-68–277

Vince Whaley (13), $33,00069-69-66-73–277

Tyler Duncan (9), $23,70770-68-66-74–278

Brice Garnett (9), $23,70769-71-68-70–278

Russell Knox (9), $23,70770-69-67-72–278

Alex Smalley (9), $23,70772-66-69-71–278

Kevin Tway (9), $23,70770-70-68-70–278

Luke Donald (7), $23,70771-66-71-71–279

Harry Higgs (7), $21,07670-69-68-72–279

Carson Young (7), $23,70769-68-70-72–279

Kyle Reifers (0), $23,70770-69-66-74–279

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (5), $19,88871-69-68-72–280

Nate Lashley (5), $19,88867-71-70-72–280

Greyson Sigg (5), $19,88870-70-68-72–280

Scott Stallings (5), $19,88870-70-69-71–280

Robert Streb (5), $19,88870-70-70-70–280

Brendon Todd (5), $19,88868-68-72-72–280

Nick Watney (5), $19,88872-68-71-69–280

Ryan Gerard (0), $19,88869-71-71-69–280

Charley Hoffman (4), $18,65667-69-73-72–281

Andrew Landry (4), $18,65671-63-72-75–281

Hank Lebioda (4), $18,65669-69-71-72–281

Ryan Moore (4), $18,65667-70-72-72–281

Sepp Straka (4), $18,65668-66-76-71–281

Chase Johnson (0), $18,65670-70-68-73–281

Zach Johnson (3), $17,77671-69-68-74–282

Martin Laird (3), $17,77670-68-72-72–282

Seung-Yul Noh (3), $17,77671-67-68-76–282

Robby Shelton (3), $17,77668-72-71-71–282

Will Gordon (2), $17,07272-68-69-74–283

Seonghyeon Kim (2), $17,07273-67-69-74–283

Sam Stevens (2), $17,07270-70-73-70–283

Danny Willett (2), $17,07270-67-77-69–283

Justin Suh (2), $16,45665-72-73-74–284

Matt Wallace (2), $16,45668-71-75-70–284

Kyle Westmoreland (2), $16,45667-73-72-72–284

Ryan Brehm (2), $16,01670-69-72-74–285

Henrik Norlander (2), $16,01671-68-72-74–285

Paul Haley (2), $15,66472-66-76-73–287

Matthias Schwab (2), $15,66471-69-69-78–287

