One of the biggest nights in the county occurred on Saturday night as 11 former greats were enshrined in the prestigious Mercer County Hall of Fame – the “oldest local hall of fame in the world.”
Every year a jam-packed crowd enjoys the event as it is sold out annually. The audience is packed with local sports legends, those who have been inducted in past years, and their family members.
Dan Schneider, a football star at Sharon (1966-68) and Thiel College who went on to coach for 40 years, was selected to speak on behalf of the inductees.
He said the inductees had a lot of emotions running through them including humility, appreciation and gratitude.
“It can’t get any better than this,” said Schneider. “A lot of people helped us get here.”
He also thanked their families for their support over the years.
“We’re dedicated to our families,” said Schneider. “They provided us with unconditional love.”
The other inductees were Jeff Bell, Andy Blatt, Halle (Bretz) Davis, Mike Brown, Robert Milo Cain (posthumous), Greg Cunningham, Kirsten (Ellison) Shaffer, Jerry Novosel, Susan (Kennedy) Thurman, and Ken Tarczy.
Bell was a football and wrestling star at Grove City High School and then later in life was the longtime football coach at his alma mater. Blatt was a star running back at Greenville High and Westminster College and led the 1994 Titans to a NAIA national championship.
Brown starred at Reynolds in basketball, football, and track and field, then played hoops at the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville, and coached basketball and basketball at Redbank Valley. Cunningham captured numerous medals in swimming for Mercer and Clarion University.
Thurman was a volleyball star at West Middlesex High and St. Bonaventure University. She also played basketball and competed in track at WMHS. She then became a hugely successful volleyball coach in Las Vegas.
Kirsten (Ellison) Shaffer was a basketball star at Grove City High School and led her team’s to three D-10 championships. She still holds the school record with 1,412 points. She also competed in track and volleyball and then played hoops at Bucknell.
Halle (Bretz) Davis was a track and basketball star at Lakeview High School. She was a 1,000-point scorer and won a state championship in the shot put.
Cain starred in football, basketball, and baseball at Mercer in the 1930s. Tarczy, a 1982 Mercer graduate, earned 10 letters in three sports - football, basketball and track. Novosel was the baseball coach at West Middlesex for 30-plus years and also coached football for 10 years.
Complete bios were published last week in The Herald.
• Former Pittsburgh Pirates’ announcer Lanny Frattare returned as Master of Ceremonies, a role he has served for the local Hall of Fame for an amazing four-plus decades.
Among the many topics Frattare talked about was a number of well-known deaths this past year such as singer Olivia Newton-John and Lenny Dawson, the legendary Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback.
It led to him discussing the recent near-tragedy on Monday Night Football with Pittsburgh-area native, former Pitt player and Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2.
Hamlin took a blow to the chest and suffered cardiac arrest. He was given CPR on the field and EMTs were able to get his heart restarted.
Frattare said when it happened and with his recovery that “Americans showed their true spirit and it really brought Americans together.”
Frattare also talked about the dedication required of athletes to succeed, saying it requires hard work, determination, and also means thinking of their team.
“Athletes put their team above an individual,” he said.
• The keynote speaker was former NFL quarterback Mike Tomczak. He played from 1985-1999 and his journey took him to the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
“My teammates were the backbone of my success,” Tomczak said.
Before a game he usually found himself swaying back and forth while listening to the National Anthem.
“I knew as soon as the song was over, we’re going to war,” he said.
• The annual Hall Steak Fry next Sept. 16 will raise funds for the Tom Burns Academic All-Star Awards, scholarships presented to the male and female senior athlete at each county school with the highest grade-point average.
