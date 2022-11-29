WASHINGTON, Pa. — Rock Me Cristal seized the early lead and never faced a serious challenge, rolling to her second straight victory in Tuesday’s feature at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, a $12,100 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.
Fredonia’s Andy Rickert trains the winner, a 6-year-old daughter of Rockin Amadeua-Cristal Daddy Girl who extended her lifetime bankroll to $278,956, for Murdock Racing Stable LLC.
Rock Me Cristal threw down fractions of 27.1/56/1:23.4/1:52 for Hunter Myers, swift enough to discourage all rivals. Prancing Queen rallied through the Lightning Lane for second, 1-1/4 lengths back, with the first-over Arnie’s Angel third.
Live racing at The Meadows continues today when the 13-race program features a pair of carryovers: $10,066.00 in the final-race Jackpot Super Hi-5, $359.45 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is 12:45 p.m. — By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Assocation.
