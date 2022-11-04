WASHINGTON, Pa. — Needham Hanover led every step, springing a 13-1 upset for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia in Friday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 5-year-old gelding captured a $7,800 Conditioned Pace in 1:52.3 to lift his lifetime earnings to $135,329.
Live racing at The Meadows resumes Tuesday when the Jackpot Super Hi-5 and the Jackpot Pick 5 will be suspended in anticipation of mandatory payouts on Friday, Nov. 11.
That program will feature a carryover of $22,949 in the final-race Jackpot Super Hi-5 and a carryover of $14,223.54 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post Tuesday through Friday is 12:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.