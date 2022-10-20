WASHINGTON, Pa. — Captain McCrae quarter-poled to the top and drew away late to score for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 2-year-old gelding captured an $11,500 Conditioned Pace in 1:54.2.
Live racing continues Friday when the 10-race program features a pair of carryovers: $6,627.39 in the final-race Super Hi-5, $3,366.77 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is at 12:45 p.m.
