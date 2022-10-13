WASHINGTON, Pa. — Bjornsson made his decisive move to the top at the quarter pole and scored for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
It was the initial win in 11 starts this year for the 3-year-old colt, who took a $12,100 Conditioned Trot in a career-best 1:56.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Friday when the program features corgi races and Family Fun Night, both sponsored by the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association. On the wagering front, the 11-race card offers a pair of carryovers: $2,134.70 in the final-race Super Hi-5, $800.40 in the Jackpot Pick 5. First post is 5:10 p.m.
