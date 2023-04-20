WASHINGTON, Pa. — Miss Imprint converted a pocket trip to an 8-1 upset victory for trainer Kris Rickert of Fredonia in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 3-year-old filly collected her first win in 10 career starts, a 2:00.2 triumph in a $9,000 Conditioned Trot. Rickert owns Miss Imprint with John Ivancic of Clarkss Mills and Dale Wareham of Midland.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Friday when the 12-race program features a pair of carryovers: $833.51 in the Early Pentafecta (race 4), $400.49 in the Pick 5 (race 8). First post is 12:45 p.m. — By Evan Pattak for the Meadows Stamdardbred Owners Association.
