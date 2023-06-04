France Tennis French Open

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their third-round match at the French Open in Paris on Saturday.

 AP

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff can get another shot at Iga Swiatek in the French Open. Each just needs to win one more match.

A year ago at Roland Garros, Swiatek defeated Gauff for the championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. This time, they would meet in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek is a 22-year-old from Poland. Gauff is a 19-year-old from the United States.

Today, No. 1 seed Swiatek will face Lesia Tsurenko at Court Suzanne Lenglen, while No. 6 Gauff’s fourth-round match comes against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek certainly has had a smoother path so far: She won all three of her matches in Week 1 in straight sets, and four of those sets ended 6-0. Gauff, in contrast, has dropped two sets, including during a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 victory over 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the third round Saturday.

WHO ELSE WON SUNDAY?

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Novak Djokovic moved closer to a potential semifinal showdown with straight-set victories that put them in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz now plays No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Djokovic faces No. 11 Karen Khachanov. 

The two women’s quarterfinals that were set up are No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elina Svitolina, and 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Karolina Muchova. Sabalenka advanced by eliminating 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the only women’s match to be featured during a night session during this year’s tournament.

WHO ELSE PLAYS MONDAY?

The other women’s fourth-rounders will be No. 7 Ons Jabeur against unseeded American Bernarda Pera, and No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia against Sara Sorribes Tormo. 

Men’s fourth-rounders: No. 4 Casper Ruud vs. Nicolas Jarry, No. 6 Holger Rune vs. No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo, No. 27 Yoshihito vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and No. 22 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov at night.

