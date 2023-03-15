NEW CASTLE — The Kennedy Catholic offense is used to working through Layke Fields. But with Fields under the weather, and a Michael Jordan-like “Flu Game” unlikely, someone needed to step up Tuesday night.
Enter freshman Bella Magestro, who scored 24 points in the second half of a Class 2A quarterfinal against Burgettstown at New Castle High School.
“Obviously it’s a team win,” Kennedy Catholic head coach Justin Magestro said. “Don’t matter who gets hot, but I’m glad she got hot and made some shots.”
Kennedy Catholic (23-4) was uncharacteristically out of sync in the first half. The normally clean-playing Golden Eagles committed eight turnovers in the first 16 minutes, and they struggled to get on a roll offensively.
That all changed following a travel by Burgettstown’s Christany Bartley.
With the Golden Eagles leading 25-23 with 5:20 left in the third quarter, Monique Vincent found Bella Magestro for a 3-pointer. Following a layup by Kaityln Nease, a 7-0 mini run was started with another 3-pointer from Magestro off a Vincent assist.
That was the beginning of Magestro’s big night. The freshman guard hit four 3s in the third for 12 points. She added 12 more points in the fourth quarter on a pair of layups, two 3-pointers and two free throws.
In all, Bella Magestro finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Fields had trouble dominating the game due to sitting the bench for extended periods. But she still showed flashes when she was on the court. The forward scored 10 points with five rebounds and two assists.
Cassie Dancak had six points and six rebounds, and Hayden Ketih scored five points with five boards while both had one assist.
“I thought there were a lot of kids that did some nice things,” Justin Magestro said. “I think (Isabella Bianco) did some nice things defensively. I thought Mo — once again, she’s a sophomore running our offense — that’s a big responsibility for her.
“And Cassie, we asked her to step out of her normal role today because when Layke sat down we asked her to guard (Nease). I thought she did a phenomenal job. Bella hitting shots was just icing on the cake”
While Bella Magestro was knocking down shots, Vincent was racking up assists. The sophomore point guard only scored two points off a pair of free throws, but she recorded a game-high seven assists. Six of those assists came in the second half.
“They were sagging so much in the middle, we had to run some different sets to get some easy looks from the corners and the wing,” Justin Magestro said. “We got shooters on our team, and I think the first half we weren’t executing.”
Nease led the Blue Devils (21-7) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jill Fraiser added 14 points on four 3-pointers, and Eden Rush scored six points with three rebounds.
The Golden Eagles will face Bishop McCort, the third team out of District 6, in the PIAA quarterfinals on Friday with the site and time to be announced.
Bishop McCort (16-13) beat Redbank 62-48 on Tuesday. Redbank was ranked the top team in Class 2A by Triblive.com and MaxPreps. Kennedy ranked second by Triblive and third by MaxPreps’ point system.
TECHNICALLY A START
For the “Something you don’t see everyday” folder, the game started without an opening tip.
Both teams came out with their colored jerseys. Kennedy Catholic was in all black and the Blue Devils were in navy blue.
The officials noticed and required a team to put on their white uniforms. Kennedy went back, but not all the players brought their whites.
The solution was for the Devils to wear the New Castle white uniforms.
Burgettstown was given a technical foul, so the Golden Eagles began the game with two free throws and the ball. In a PIAA-specific rule, Burgettstown head coach Megan Zitner was also required to sit in her seat on the bench for the whole game.
“Actually I was a part of (a game that started on a uniform technical foul) many years ago, so I kinda knew what was going on,” Justin Magestro said with a smile. “But it fell in our favor, so that’s a good thing.”
––––––
PIAA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
2ND ROUND
KENNEDY 10 11 19 16 56
B-TOWN 10 9 9 11 39
KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Vincent 0-2-2-2, Magestro 10-2-2-29, Bianco 1-2-2-4, Keith 2-0-0-5, Dancak 1-4-6-6, Fields 5-0-0-10. 3-pt. goals: Magestro 7, Keith 1. Totals: 19-10-12-56.
BURGETTSTOWN — Bartley 1-0-0-2, Fraiser 5-0-0-14, Carnes 0-3-4-3, Rush 2-1-2-6, Nease 6-3-4-15, Havelka 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Fraiser 4, Rush 1. Totals: 14-7-10-39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.