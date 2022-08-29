STATE COLLEGE — Although third-year sophomore Keyvone Lee is likely to start at running back on Thursday when the Nittany Lions open their season at Purdue, newcomers Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have positioned themselves for action.
Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider last week stated “four backs” will see playing time against the Boilermakers, and head coach James Franklin on Monday praised the pair’s development since arriving on campus in January as early enrollees.
“It’s one thing to do it in practice, it’s another thing to do it in Big Ten games under the lights and things like that, although I think they’re prepared for that,” Franklin said on Monday. “Having a year of spring (camp) is helpful for that.”
Singleton is listed at 6-feet and 219 pounds, while Allen is 5-foot-11 and 211 pounds. Singleton claimed honors as the 2021-22 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year and signed with the Nittany Lions as the No. 1 running back recruit in the nation. Earlier this month, On3 listed Singleton as one of its preseason true freshman All-American team selections.
“I think they both have the ability to make big plays,” Franklin said on Monday. “It’s pretty well-documented that Nick is big and strong and fast and has a chance to go 80 yards at any point in the game.”
Allen signed with the Nittany Lions as a 247Sports-ranked 4-star prospect, and while he hasn’t received quite the national preseason buzz as Singleton, Franklin said he’s done more than enough to grab the attention of his teammates and coaches.
“He was probably the surprise of training camp in terms of his production and big-play ability, as well,” Franklin said of Allen. “A little bit of a different style than Nick, but they’re both big, strong powerful backs that can make you miss and break tackles.”
Lee led the Nittany Lions in yards rushing in 2021 with 530, and fourth-year junior Devyn Ford rounds out Penn State’s four-deep at the position. Earlier this month, third-year sophomore Caziah Holmes entered the NCAA transfer portal.
While Singleton and Allen have impressed Penn State’s coaches with their athletic ability when running the football, Seider said they’ve picked up pass-blocking schemes, a facet of the game that often perplexes young running backs.
“The best thing about the young guys is they’ve been here in the spring, so they got a lot of doses of that during the spring, during the summer and during fall camp,” Seider said last week. “Are they going to be perfect? No… And if we get into games like that and they’re struggling, there are opportunities where we don’t have to ask them to block. That’s on us as coaches, too, to be smart, but we have two young kids who are extremely strong for their age. So power won’t be an issue for either one of those guys.”
WALLACE CATCHING ON AT WR
Penn State returns starters at wide receiver in Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and the program added former Western Kentucky standout Mitchell Tinsley earlier this year.
On Monday, Franklin said he would ideally like to be two-deep at every WR position, but heading into the week, there are “probably five guys we’d feel comfortable putting out there with maybe the sixth guy being right on the edge.”
Redshirt freshman Harrison Wallace III finds himself in the mix after a productive preseason camp that earned him praise both from fourth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and Franklin.
“He’s right on that fringe in terms of viewing him as a starter, in terms of reps, in terms of rotation,” Franklin said. “He’s done a nice job. He’s got a lot of ability, a really good kid. I think he has a chance to be one of those guys where maybe not a whole lot of people are talking about him right now, but he has a chance to be one of the guys that by the middle of the season or the end of the season, not only are the fans and the media talking about him, but our opponents are saying, ‘Hey, this is a guy we better be aware of.’”
Wallace played in three games last season.
TRANSFER PAIR IN LINE FOR WEEK 1 PLAYING TIME
Transfer additions Hunter Nourzad (offensive line) and Demeioun “Chop” Robinson (defensive end) won’t have to wait long to see the field.
Robinson played linebacker last season as a freshman at Maryland, but he’s now entrenched at defensive end, where he’s made positive early impressions.
“He’s really brought a lot to our team, and specifically to our defense, so he’ll play a lot,” Franklin said. “Whether it’s rotating in or whether it’s starting, we’ll see how that plays out, but he’s going to play a lot of football for us – there’s no doubt about that.”
Nourzad brings versatility to a Penn State offensive line that must replace three starters, and Franklin said the graduate transfer has repped at both guard positions and at center
“We probably won’t ask him to do all those things in Game One, but he will play,” Franklin said. “Our plan is the play him starter reps at both guards. We’d like to do that a little bit more on the offensive line – be able to get guys at least a series in the game in the first half and hopefully the second half.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
