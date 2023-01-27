SCOREBOARD
Schedule
TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Farrell at Kennedy Catholic
Hickory at Sharon
Mercer at West Middlesex
Greenville at Slippery Rock
Grove City at Wilmington
Reynolds at George Junior Republic
Sharpsville at Lakeview
Jamestown at Rocky Grove
Crestview at Brookfield
WRESTLING
Grove City Fred Bell Tourney, noon
Commodore Perry at Huntington (W.Va.) Invite, 1 p.m.
Brookfield in EOWL, at Fitch, 3:30 p.m.
Greenville at Bedford Tourney, 5 p.m.
Hickory, Reynolds at Ultimate Warrior Tourney, at West Branch High School
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
YSU at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
WRESTLING
Grove City Fred Bell Tourney, 9 a.m.
Sharon Duals, 9 a.m.
Greenville at Bedford Tourney, 9 a.m.
Commodore Perry at Huntington (W.Va.) Invite, 8 a.m.
Hickory, Reynolds at Ultimate Warrior Tourney, at West Branch High School
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Allegheny at Thiel, 3 p.m.
Westminster at Grove City, 3 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Clarion, 3 p.m.
Penn State New Kensington at Penn State Shenango, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Allegheny at Thiel, 1 p.m.
Westminster at Grove City, 1 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Clarion, 1 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at YSU, 1 p.m.
Penn State New Kensington at Penn State Shenango, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Detroit Mercy at YSU, 2 p.m.
Television
TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2—Saint Louis at Davidson
ESPNU—Iona at Siena
9 p.m.
ESPN2—Oakland at Youngstown St.
ESPNU—Buffalo at Kent St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN—Air Force at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
PAC-12N—UCLA at Colorado
11 p.m.
PAC-12N—Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN—N. Dakota at Miami (Ohio)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN—Ohio St. at Michigan
7 p.m.
ACCN—Pitt at Virginia Tech
8:30 p.m.
BTN—Iowa at Penn St.
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF—PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
5 p.m.
CBS—PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
11 p.m.
ESPNU—GEICO Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Notre Dame (Calif.), Los Angeles
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV—Memphis at Minnesota
10 p.m.
NBATV—Toronto at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN—Detroit at NY Islanders
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS1—Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2—ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
X GAMES
9:30 p.m.
ESPN—World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo.
Bulletins
BASKETBALL
• Penn-Ohio Athletic Club Blue Storm, AAU basketball tryouts for boys and girls in grades 3-12 on March 5 at Kennedy Catholic High School. Cost is $25 and includes a reversible practice jersey. Register at pennohioathleticclub.com or call 724-813-7210.
BASEBALL
• West Middlesex Little League registration now open, for T-Ball, Minor League, and Little League. If trying out for Little League, please sign up by the first week of Feb. Pre-evaluation days are Feb. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Feb. 26 noon-2 p.m. at the Pavillion at Nova Cellars in Pulaski. Attendance on both days is encouraged and very important as it will help decide the structure of the league this season. Tryouts days are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 4-5. Registration at 10:45 a.m. March 4 is at Nova Cellars, March 5 at 297 Shenango Ave. in Sharon (the old Carine & Co. site). For more info, visit wmlittleleague.org.
College Basketball
AP TOP 25 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
No. 1 Purdue 75, Michigan 70
No. 6 Arizona at Washington St., 11p.
No. 8 UCLA lost to USC, 77-64
No. 21 FAU 85, Middle Tennessee 67
TODAY
No. 25 New Mexico vs. Air Force, 10p.
SATURDAY
No. 2 Alabama at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Texas, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Kansas St. vs. Florida, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Virginia vs. Boston College, Noon
No. 9 Kansas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
No. 11 TCU at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
No. 12 Iowa St. at Missouri, 2 p.m.
No. 13 Xavier at Creighton, 12:15 p.m.
No. 14 Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Auburn at West Virginia, Noon
No. 16 Marquette at DePaul, 2 p.m.
No. 17 Baylor vs. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
No. 18 Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra, 4 p.m.
No. 20 Miami at Pitt, 4 p.m.
No. 21 FAU vs. W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
No. 22 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.
No. 24 Clemson at Florida St., 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
No. 1 Purdue vs. Michigan St., 12:15 p.m.
No. 23 Providence at Villanova, Noon
PITT
Saturday: Miami at Pitt, 4 p.m.
PENN STATE
Sunday: Michigan at PSU, noon
NFL
Conference Championships
Sunday
AFC
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
NFC
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 12
At Glendale, Ariz.
Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
WLPctG
Boston3515.700—
Philadelphia3116.6602½
Brooklyn2919.6045
New York2723.5408
Toronto2227.44912½
Southeast Division
WLPctGB
Miami2722.551—
Atlanta2524.5102
Washington2226.4584½
Orlando1929.3967½
Charlotte1436.28013½
Central Division
WLPctGB
Milwaukee3117.646—
Cleveland3020.6002
Indiana2426.4808
Chicago2226.4589
Detroit1337.26019
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
WLPctGB
Memphis3117.646—
New Orleans2623.5315½
Dallas2524.5106½
San Antonio1434.29217
Houston1138.22420½
Northwest Division
WLPctGB
Denver3415.694—
Minnesota2525.5009½
Utah2526.49010
Oklahoma City2325.47910½
Portland2325.47910½
Pacific Division
WLPctGB
Sacramento2720.574—
L.A. Clippers2624.5202½
Phoenix2524.5103
Golden State2424.5003½
L.A. Lakers2326.4695
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Charlotte 111, Chicago 96
Detroit 130, Brooklyn 122
New York 120, Boston 117, OT
Cleveland 113, Houston 95
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30p.
TODAY’S GAMES
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 10 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston48386480183101
Toronto493011868166129
Tampa Bay473115163170139
Buffalo482619355183162
Florida502321652171176
Detroit472118850145158
Ottawa472123345135153
Montreal492025444130179
Metropolitan Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina47309868154126
New Jersey483113466168129
N.Y. Rangers482614860153128
Washington512619658161144
Pittsburgh 48 24 15 9 57 157 147
N.Y. Islanders502322551144143
Philadelphia502021949138162
Columbus481530333125186
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas502813965171130
Winnipeg503118163163131
Minnesota472617456148136
Colorado472618355147131
Nashville482418654137141
St. Louis492323349152177
Arizona491628537130175
Chicago471528434115169
Pacific Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Seattle472814561172145
Vegas492917361158142
Los Angeles502717660163170
Edmonton492718458180160
Calgary492317955155151
Vancouver481926341161194
San Jose4914251038147187
Anaheim491529535123204
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2
Nashville 6, New Jersey 4
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Chicago 5, Calgary 1
Arizona 5, St. Louis 0
Anaheim 5, Colorado 3
TODAY’S GAMES
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Transactions
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NL
PITTSBURGH—Agreed to terms with RHP Jun-Seok Shim on a minor league contract. Sent 3B Miguel Andujar outright to Indianapolis (IL).
FOOTBALL
NFL
CAROLINA—Agreed to terms with Frank Reich to become head coach.
NEW ENGLAND—Named Bill O’Brien offensive coordinator/QBs coach.
N.Y. JETS—Hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator.
