Samuels

Farrell’s Lamont Samuels Jr. brings the ball up the floor during a recent game against Wilmington. The Steelers are scheduled to visit Kennedy Catholic tonight.

SCOREBOARD

Schedule

TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Farrell at Kennedy Catholic

Hickory at Sharon

Mercer at West Middlesex

Greenville at Slippery Rock

Grove City at Wilmington

Reynolds at George Junior Republic

Sharpsville at Lakeview

Jamestown at Rocky Grove

Crestview at Brookfield

WRESTLING

Grove City Fred Bell Tourney, noon

Commodore Perry at Huntington (W.Va.) Invite, 1 p.m.

Brookfield in EOWL, at Fitch, 3:30 p.m.

Greenville at Bedford Tourney, 5 p.m.

Hickory, Reynolds at Ultimate Warrior Tourney, at West Branch High School

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

YSU at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

––––––

SATURDAY

WRESTLING

Grove City Fred Bell Tourney, 9 a.m.

Sharon Duals, 9 a.m.

Greenville at Bedford Tourney, 9 a.m.

Commodore Perry at Huntington (W.Va.) Invite, 8 a.m.

Hickory, Reynolds at Ultimate Warrior Tourney, at West Branch High School

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Allegheny at Thiel, 3 p.m.

Westminster at Grove City, 3 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Clarion, 3 p.m.

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State Shenango, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Allegheny at Thiel, 1 p.m.

Westminster at Grove City, 1 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Clarion, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at YSU, 1 p.m.

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State Shenango, 1 p.m.

––––––

SUNDAY

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Detroit Mercy at YSU, 2 p.m.

 

Television

TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2—Saint Louis at Davidson

ESPNU—Iona at Siena

9 p.m.

ESPN2—Oakland at Youngstown St.

ESPNU—Buffalo at Kent St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN—Air Force at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N—UCLA at Colorado

11 p.m.

PAC-12N—Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN—N. Dakota at Miami (Ohio)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

BTN—Ohio St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

ACCN—Pitt at Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m.

BTN—Iowa at Penn St.

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF—PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

5 p.m.

CBS—PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

11 p.m.

ESPNU—GEICO Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Notre Dame (Calif.), Los Angeles

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV—Memphis at Minnesota

10 p.m.

NBATV—Toronto at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN—Detroit at NY Islanders

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1—Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN2—ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

X GAMES

9:30 p.m.

ESPN—World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo.

 

Bulletins

BASKETBALL

• Penn-Ohio Athletic Club Blue Storm, AAU basketball tryouts for boys and girls in grades 3-12 on March 5 at Kennedy Catholic High School. Cost is $25 and includes a reversible practice jersey. Register at pennohioathleticclub.com or call 724-813-7210.

BASEBALL

• West Middlesex Little League registration now open, for T-Ball, Minor League, and Little League. If trying out for Little League, please sign up by the first week of Feb. Pre-evaluation days are Feb. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Feb. 26 noon-2 p.m. at the Pavillion at Nova Cellars in Pulaski. Attendance on both days is encouraged and very important as it will help decide the structure of the league this season. Tryouts days are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 4-5. Registration at 10:45 a.m. March 4 is at Nova Cellars, March 5 at 297 Shenango Ave. in Sharon (the old Carine & Co. site). For more info, visit wmlittleleague.org.

 

College Basketball

AP TOP 25 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

No. 1 Purdue 75, Michigan 70

No. 6 Arizona at Washington St., 11p.

No. 8 UCLA lost to USC, 77-64

No. 21 FAU 85, Middle Tennessee 67

TODAY

No. 25 New Mexico vs. Air Force, 10p.

SATURDAY

No. 2 Alabama at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Texas, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Kansas St. vs. Florida, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Arizona at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia vs. Boston College, Noon

No. 9 Kansas at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

No. 11 TCU at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

No. 12 Iowa St. at Missouri, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Xavier at Creighton, 12:15 p.m.

No. 14 Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Auburn at West Virginia, Noon

No. 16 Marquette at DePaul, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Baylor vs. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Miami at Pitt, 4 p.m.

No. 21 FAU vs. W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.

No. 24 Clemson at Florida St., 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

No. 1 Purdue vs. Michigan St., 12:15 p.m.

No. 23 Providence at Villanova, Noon

––––––

PITT

Saturday: Miami at Pitt, 4 p.m.

PENN STATE

Sunday: Michigan at PSU, noon

 

NFL

Conference Championships

Sunday

AFC

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

NFC

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

––––––

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 12

At Glendale, Ariz.

Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m.

 

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

WLPctG

Boston3515.700—

Philadelphia3116.6602½

Brooklyn2919.6045

New York2723.5408

Toronto2227.44912½

Southeast Division

WLPctGB

Miami2722.551—

Atlanta2524.5102

Washington2226.4584½

Orlando1929.3967½

Charlotte1436.28013½

Central Division

WLPctGB

Milwaukee3117.646—

Cleveland3020.6002

Indiana2426.4808

Chicago2226.4589

Detroit1337.26019

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

WLPctGB

Memphis3117.646—

New Orleans2623.5315½

Dallas2524.5106½

San Antonio1434.29217

Houston1138.22420½

Northwest Division

WLPctGB

Denver3415.694—

Minnesota2525.5009½

Utah2526.49010

Oklahoma City2325.47910½

Portland2325.47910½

Pacific Division

WLPctGB

Sacramento2720.574—

L.A. Clippers2624.5202½

Phoenix2524.5103

Golden State2424.5003½

L.A. Lakers2326.4695

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Charlotte 111, Chicago 96

Detroit 130, Brooklyn 122

New York 120, Boston 117, OT

Cleveland 113, Houston 95

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30p.

TODAY’S GAMES

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10 p.m.

 

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA

Boston48386480183101

Toronto493011868166129

Tampa Bay473115163170139

Buffalo482619355183162

Florida502321652171176

Detroit472118850145158

Ottawa472123345135153

Montreal492025444130179

Metropolitan Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA

Carolina47309868154126

New Jersey483113466168129

N.Y. Rangers482614860153128

Washington512619658161144

Pittsburgh      48 24  15  9 57 157 147

N.Y. Islanders502322551144143

Philadelphia502021949138162

Columbus481530333125186

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA

Dallas502813965171130

Winnipeg503118163163131

Minnesota472617456148136

Colorado472618355147131

Nashville482418654137141

St. Louis492323349152177

Arizona491628537130175

Chicago471528434115169

Pacific Division

GPWLOTPtsGFGA

Seattle472814561172145

Vegas492917361158142

Los Angeles502717660163170

Edmonton492718458180160

Calgary492317955155151

Vancouver481926341161194

San Jose4914251038147187

Anaheim491529535123204

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Chicago 5, Calgary 1

Arizona 5, St. Louis 0

Anaheim 5, Colorado 3

TODAY’S GAMES

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

 

Transactions

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NL

PITTSBURGH—Agreed to terms with RHP Jun-Seok Shim on a minor league contract. Sent 3B Miguel Andujar outright to Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL

NFL

CAROLINA—Agreed to terms with Frank Reich to become head coach.

NEW ENGLAND—Named Bill O’Brien offensive coordinator/QBs coach. 

N.Y. JETS—Hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator.

