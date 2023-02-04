The Penn State Shenango women's basketball team posted a 76-64 non-conference win over Thiel College on Saturday at Beeghly Gymnasium in Greenville.
Shenango (13-8) led 26-14 at the end of the opening quarter and 42-25 at halftime. Thiel outscored the Lions 39-34 in the second half.
Aneziah Fryer fired in 25 points for Penn State Shenango, Shar'Da Williamson had 23 points and 17 rebounds, Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High) contributed nine points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four blocks, and Karsyn Rupert (West Middlesex High) grabbed nine rebounds.
Destiny Johnson led the way for Thiel (3-17) with 22 points, 25 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals. Shayla Foster scored 17 points for the Tomcats and Lexy Wagner added 16 points.
It was Senior Day for Thiel. Seniors are Johnson, Grace Adams, and Destiny Merriwether.
Penn State Shenango hosts Penn State Greater Allegheny at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The men's teams also play at 8 p.m. at the Buhl Recreation Center.
Thiel is back in action at 6 p.m. Monday when it visits Washington & Jefferson.
WESTMINSTER
NEW WILMINGTON - The Westminster College women's basketball team suffered a 63-60 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) loss to visiting Bethany Saturday at Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
Westminster fell to 12-9 overall and 8-8 in PAC play. Bethany improved to 7-15 overall and 7-10 in league play. Bethany's victory snapped a six-game losing streak against Westminster.
Senior Natalie Murrio finished with game highs in points (20) and rebounds (9). Murrio was 8-of-14 from the floor and 2-of-3 from three-point range.
Saturday was Murrio's seventh game this season with 20 or more points. Her 15.3 points per game average ranks fifth in the league.
Junior Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic High) had nine points and three rebounds. Freshman Gracie Schill totaled eight points, five rebounds and three steals while senior Lindsay Bell added four points and nine boards.
Sophie Morey led three Bethany players in double figures with 15 points. She added eight rebounds, four blocked shots and a pair of steals.
Bethany, trailing 18-16 after the opening quarter, took a two-point lead, 30-28, into the break on Morey's layup with 35 seconds to go in the second quarter.
A Morey bucket with less than two minutes gone in the third quarter pushed Bethany's lead to seven, 35-28. Murrio cut the deficit to three, 45-42, with under 30 seconds left in the quarter.
The Bison put together an 11-5 scoring run over the first 4:26 of the fourth to jump out to a 56-47 advantage. A 13-5 spurt by Westminster, keyed by a Vincent three-pointer, cut the Bethany lead to just one, 61-60, with seven seconds remaining in regulation. Bella Skobel hit a pair of free throws down the stretch to secure the three-point road win.
Westminster shot 39.7 percent (23-58) from the field and made 5-of-10 three-point field goal attempts. The Titans shot just 56.3 percent (9-16) from the free throw line.
Bethany made 35.0 percent (21-60) of its attempted field goals and went 6-of-19 (31.6%) from three-point range. The Bison finished 15-of-17 (88.2%) at the free throw line.
Westminster held a 38-35 edge in rebounding. Bethany turned 18 Westminster turnovers into 26 points.
The Titans will travel to Beaver Falls Wednesday to take on rival Geneva College. Tipoff at Metheny Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Note: This will be updated as local colleges submit information to The Herald sports department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.