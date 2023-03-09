Andrew Funk and Camren Wynter combined for 38 points on Thursday to help No. 10 Penn State topple No. 7 Illinois, 79-76, during the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.
Funk connected on six 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 20 points. The Bucknell transfer also logged a 20-point outing in Penn State’s first of three wins against Illinois this season.
Wynter contributed 18 points. Seth Lundy finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen Pickett rounded out the Nittany Lions’ double-figure scorers with 12.
“Those guys believed in each other,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “We know Pickett can get going at any moment, but different guys stepped up and carried us until he did get going. Once he gets going now, the attention goes to him, and those guys knock down shots.”
The Nittany Lions advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round, where they’ll play No. 2 Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. Penn State received a first-round bye.
Thursday’s win was Penn State’s sixth in its last seven contests.
Penn State endured a nearly four-minute field-goal drought in the second half before Pickett scored on a layup to give the Nittany Lions a 58-56 lead with 6:46 to go in the final period. Lundy followed with a jumper, and Pickett added a pair of free throws and later scored while drawing a foul to pull momentum back in Penn State’s favor.
Funk’s 3-pointer — his sixth of the night — with 1:51 remaining in the game gave Penn State a 12-point lead. Illinois slowly chipped away at the deficit to bring it to four points with seconds to play, but Kanye Clary made a pair of free throws to up the lead to six points. Illinois’ Jayden Epps made a 3-pointer as time expired.
Both teams’ tournament opener featured 13 lead changes. The Nittany Lions’ largest lead was 12, while Illinois held a six-point advantage at its peak.
Lundy (nine points) and Wynter (eight points) combined for the Nittany Lions’ first 17 points through nearly the first 10 minutes. Penn State was efficient early, connecting on 58.7% of its attempts from the field. The Nittany Lions led, 27-17, at the 8:22 mark in the first half before Illinois set off on a scoring run.
Sincere Harris uncorked a 3-pointer with just over seven minutes to play in the first, and Illinois followed with a 10-2 scoring run that sent Penn State into the break with a 31-30 lead. The Nittany Lions went 1 of 7 from the floor to end the first half.
Penn State shot 48.3% in the opening half, with Wynter and Lundy contributing 21 of the Nittany Lions’ first-half points. Lundy also collected seven rebounds through the first 20 minutes.
The win all but cemented Penn State’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. After opening February on a four-game losing streak, Penn State snapped the skid with a 12-point win against Illinois on Feb. 14. The Nittany Lions followed that with a pair of wins against Minnesota and Ohio State before stumbling against Rutgers. Penn State closed out the regular season with wins against Northwestern and Maryland.
“We lost four games in a row - our team was kind of down - but our seniors, we’re fighting for a better opportunity,” Pickett said. “We all want to play in March Madness. It’s our last go-round, so we’ve been putting in this 1-0 mentality. We’ve been fighting to get in. It’s basically been March for us for almost two, three months.”
Penn State shot 51.8% from the floor, including making eight of its 21 attempts from behind the arc. Illinois connected on 29 of its 64 (45.3%) shots from the floor.
Terrance Shannon Jr. led Illinois’ scoring efforts with 19 points. Coleman Hawkins added 17, while Dain Dainja finished with 13.
PENN STATE 79, ILLINOIS 76
PENN ST. (20-12)
Njie 0-0 0-0 0, Funk 6-9 2-2 20, Pickett 4-10 4-7 12, Wynter 7-9 4-7 18, Lundy 8-16 0-0 17, Dread 1-4 1-2 4, Clary 3-7 2-4 8, Henn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 13-22 79.
ILLINOIS (20-12)
Dainja 4-10 5-8 13, Hawkins 8-14 1-2 17, Melendez 1-2 2-2 4, Shannon 7-14 3-5 19, Mayer 3-11 1-2 7, Goode 3-5 0-0 8, Harris 1-2 0-0 3, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 2, Epps 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-64 12-19 76.
Halftime–Penn St. 31-30. 3-Point Goals–Penn St. 8-21 (Funk 6-9, Dread 1-4, Lundy 1-4, Clary 0-1, Henn 0-1, Pickett 0-1, Wynter 0-1), Illinois 6-21 (Goode 2-4, Shannon 2-7, Harris 1-1, Epps 1-2, Hawkins 0-2, Mayer 0-5). Rebounds–Penn St. 31 (Lundy 10), Illinois 31 (Mayer 8). Assists–Penn St. 13 (Pickett 8), Illinois 15 (Hawkins, Shannon 4). Total Fouls–Penn St. 20, Illinois 21.
