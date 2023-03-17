After a 12-year absence from the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions didn’t plan on exiting early.
No. 10 Penn State uncorked 13 3-pointers to overwhelm No. 7 Texas A&M, 76-59, on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Penn State (23-13) advances to play No. 2 Texas at 7:45 p.m. (CBS) on Saturday in the Round of 32.
The win was the Nittany Lions' first of the NCAA Tournament variety since 2001.
Andrew Funk made eight 3-pointers and finished with a team- and a career-high 27 points. The Bucknell transfer was 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Jalen Pickett tallied 19 points and eight assists. He played all 40 minutes. Seth Lundy contributed 10 points to give Penn State three double-figure scorers. Eight Nittany Lions tallied points in the opening-round victory.
Penn State, which connected on 48.2% of its shots from the floor, led for 33:16.
The Nittany Lions closed the first half on a 28-10 run, with five players registering points through the first 20 minutes. Penn State led, 38-22, at halftime.
Funk connected on four of his five attempts from behind the arc to tally a game-high 15 points through the first 20 minutes. Pickett, Penn State’s leading scorer this season, dished out six assists in the first half and added nine points.
Penn State combined to shoot 54.2% from the field in the first half, including making six of its nine 3-point attempts. The Nittany Lions scored 13 first-half points off of seven Texas A&M turnovers.
Texas A&M, which went 15-3 in the SEC this season, was 8 of 25 (32%) from the floor in the first half, including making just three of its 11 attempts from 3-point range. Texas A&M finished 20 of 59 (33.9%) from the field and committed 10 turnovers.
The Aggies’ leading scorer this year, Wade Taylor IV, picked up two fouls in the first half and logged 11 minutes in the opening period. The first-team All-SEC selection finished with 10 points. Dexter Dennis paced the Aggies with 19 points, while Tyrece Radford added 14.
Thursday's win was Penn State’s ninth in its last 11 games.
------
PENN STATE 76, No. 17 TEXAS A&M 59
PENN ST. (23-13)
Njie 4-4 0-0 8, Funk 8-11 3-3 27, Pickett 7-18 4-5 19, Wynter 1-2 0-0 2, Lundy 3-11 2-3 10, Dread 2-2 0-0 6, Mahaffey 1-4 0-0 2, Clary 1-3 0-0 2, Henn 0-0 0-0 0, Jam.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 9-11 76.
TEXAS A&M (25-10)
Coleman 1-2 0-0 2, Marble 4-7 0-0 8, Dennis 6-14 3-3 19, Radford 5-15 1-2 14, Taylor 2-15 5-5 10, Garcia 1-2 0-0 3, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Hefner 1-1 0-0 3, Obaseki 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 20-59 9-12 59.
Halftime-Penn St. 38-22. 3-Point Goals-Penn St. 13-22 (Funk 8-10, Dread 2-2, Lundy 2-7, Pickett 1-2, Johnson 0-1), Texas A&M 10-34 (Dennis 4-9, Radford 3-11, Hefner 1-1, Garcia 1-2, Taylor 1-10, Gordon 0-1). Rebounds-Penn St. 27 (Pickett 7), Texas A&M 32 (Garcia 9). Assists-Penn St. 14 (Pickett 8), Texas A&M 9 (Radford 3). Total Fouls-Penn St. 11, Texas A&M 15. A-16,728 (16,110).
