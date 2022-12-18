STATE COLLEGE — When Penn State added Andrew Funk from Bucknell during the offseason via the transfer portal, the program knew it would receive a proven threat from behind the arc.
Funk left Bucknell after four seasons as the program’s seventh-most efficient 3-point shooter, and he’s provided that same efficiency early in his foray into his new conference.
Funk contributed to a long-distance explosion on Sunday that saw Penn State defeat Canisius, 97-67, at the Bryce Jordan Center to improve to 8-3 on the season.
“He just has that microwave mentality that he can get going at any point in time if you lose track of him,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said of Funk. “That’s something that you have to account for at all times.”
After a dormant first half in which he was scoreless, Funk found his groove in the second. He connected on five 3-pointers within the first nine minutes while adding a pair of assists before retreating to the bench after Penn State built a 23-point lead.
He finished with 15 points to give him six outings this season with double-figure scoring efforts.
“He’s a versatile player,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s old, he’s a smart player, so he holds his own defensively. He can run and find different things. I’m glad we got him.”
Jalen Pickett finished with a game-high 16 points, while Seth Lundy and freshman Kanye Clary each contributed 10. Pickett also added nine assists.
The Nittany Lions outscored the Golden Griffins, 55-31, in the second half. Nine Nittany Lions recorded points after the break as Shrewsberry turned to the bench to build experience.
“It’s good to give them those minutes and let them play together,” Shrewsberry said of the minutes his freshmen logged. “They earned it, too, because they push (the starters) in practice every single day and make it really hard on them, make it really competitive.”
As a collective, Penn State shooters connected 13 of 22 (59.1%) attempts from behind the arc. The Nittany Lions entered Sunday’s contest with the Big Ten’s best 3-point percentage at .402. Penn State shot 58% (40 of 69) from the field overall and committed just three turnovers.
Canisius was efficient early and led by 9 points with 12:53 to play in the opening period. The Golden Griffins shot 72.7% from the floor during the first 10 minutes. Lundy gave the Nittany Lions their first lead of the game, 31-29, at the 6:43 mark in the first following a 3-pointer. After stellar shooting early in the first, Canisius stumbled in the back end, going 2 of 11 from the field as Penn State took a 42-36 lead into halftime.
The Nittany Lions opened the second half on a 9-0 run, and Camren Wynter’s 3-pointer at the 14:44 mark extended the run to 22-2. Penn State connected on 22 of its 37 (59.5%) attempts from the field in the second half, while Canisius was just 30.3% on 10 of 33 shooting.
Penn State’s 97 points established a new season-high.
Lundy left the game in the first half after sustaining an apparent lower-leg injury. He was led to the locker room with the help of two trainers and didn’t return to the game. He joined his teammates on the bench in the second half.
“He was in good spirits, so I guess once they check him and see what’s going on, they’ll let me know,” Shrewsberry said postgame. “Usually, when things like that happen and they’re really bad, guys aren’t usually sitting in the locker room talking to other guys and whatever. So, (I) hope it’s nothing too serious.”
Penn State returns to the court on Thursday to host Quinnipiac before closing out the calendar year at home on Dec. 29 against Delaware State.
PENN STATE 97, CANISIUS 67
CANISIUS (2-8)
Okpoh 4-6 0-0 8, Henderson 5-15 2-2 14, Long 2-4 0-2 4, Moultrie 5-8 0-0 11, Staveskie 3-11 2-2 10, J.Fritz 3-3 6-8 13, Dinkins 0-4 0-0 0, Gadsden 1-4 0-0 3, Uijtendaal 0-1 0-0 0, Maslennikov 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 1-1 2-2 4, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, DiGiulio 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 12-16 67.
PENN ST. (8-3)
Dorsey 1-2 1-1 3, Funk 5-6 0-0 15, Pickett 7-14 1-2 16, Wynter 3-7 0-0 7, Lundy 4-7 0-0 10, Dread 2-3 0-0 6, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Njie 4-6 0-0 8, Clary 4-7 2-2 10, Henn 2-2 0-0 4, Mahaffey 3-5 0-1 6, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Lilley 2-2 0-2 4, Conlan 0-1 0-0 0, Christos 0-1 0-0 0, Jagiasi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-69 4-8 97.
Halftime–Penn St. 42-36. 3-Point Goals–Canisius 7-22 (Staveskie 2-6, Henderson 2-8, J.Fritz 1-1, Gadsden 1-1, Moultrie 1-1, Long 0-1, Uijtendaal 0-1, Williams 0-1, Dinkins 0-2), Penn St. 13-22 (Funk 5-6, Dread 2-3, Lundy 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Pickett 1-2, Wynter 1-2, Brown 1-3, Christos 0-1). Rebounds–Canisius 34 (J.Fritz 8), Penn St. 33 (Njie 8). Assists–Canisius 14 (J.Fritz 7), Penn St. 22 (Pickett 9). Total Fouls–Canisius 12, Penn St. 16. A–4,342 (15,261).
