The Grove City High boys and Hickory girls golf teams kicked off the 2022 fall season on Thursday with big wins.
The Eagles captured the Lakeview Tee-Off Invitational championship for the third straight season while the defending PIAA Class 2A champion Hornets won the Happy Valley Invitational in State College by 36 strokes.
BOYS GOLF
Grove City shot a 320 to outdistance McDowell (329) for the team title at Mt. Hope Golf Course in Guys Mills.
Meadville (330) finished third, Saegertown (335) was fourth, and Greenville Gold (345) placed fifth. A total of 27 teams competed in the tournament.
Other local teams and placement: Lakeview White 6th (347), Hickory 8th (350), Slippery Rock 14th (371), West Middlesex 18th (393), Jamestown 19th (395), Lakeview Red 20th (398), Greenville Blue 21st (404), and Sharon 22nd (407). Mercer and Reynolds did not field full teams.
Trent Nemec tied for first place with a 75 to lead Grove City while Ethan Cunningham and Logan Goodrich both shot 80s to tie for fifth place.
Grove City: Nemec 75, Cunningham 80, Goodrich 80, Tyler Hamilton 85.
Greenville Gold: Brandon Stubert 84, Nate Stuyvesant 85, Kaleb Porter 86, Jacob Csonka 90.
Lakeview White: Adam Snyder 82, Chris Mong 87, Owen Dye 88, Jackson Gadsby 90.
Hickory: Aidan Enoch 85, Tyson Djakovich 85, Owen Hammelly 89, Luke Ferrence 91.
Slippery Rock: Jacob Wolak 77, Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski 97, Tyler Rice 98, James Gillen 99.
West Middlesex: Devin Gruver 95, Nathan Kacholis 95, John Partridge 101, Gavin Shrawder 102.
Jamestown: Cole Ternent 82, Gage Planavsky 103, Aidan Woyt 104, Colt Smith 106.
Lakeview Red: Logan Williams 94, Lucas Fagley 96, Parker Montgomery 102, Logan Richards 106.
Greenville Blue: Aiden Emmett 93, Soren Hedderick 96, Logan McGonigal 102, TJ Wright 113.
Sharon: Will Beckert 92, Carmine Thomas 92, Lex Dobosh 106, Lucas Province 117.
Mercer: Eli Ellison 85, Adam DuPuis 135, Josh Borowicz 143.
Reynolds: Dylan Leskovac 88, Cameron Buckley 95.
GIRLS GOLF
Hickory fired a 229 on Thursday in State College to grab the Happy Valley Invitational crown. Mercyhurst Prep (265) was a distant second, followed by North East (269), Cathedral Prep (284), and Penn Cambria (304).
North East’s Anna Swan earned medalist honors with a 67 while Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko, the defending District 10 Class 2A individual champ, carded a 70 to finish second.
Also for Hickory, Luciana Masters shot a 77 for fourth place, Ava Liburdi took sixth with an 82, and Ava Miklos carded a 92 to finish 12th.
Last October, Hickory captured the PIAA team title by shooting a 225 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. They captured the state crown by 14 strokes over Greensburg Central Catholic (239). North East was third with a 240.
