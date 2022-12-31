GROVE CITY - Stout defense, dominance on the glass and 20-of-23 foul shooting helped lift the Grove City College men's basketball team to a 76-70 victory Saturday afternoon over visiting Chatham (5-6, 4-2 PAC) in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at the Grove City College Arena.
Grove City held Chatham to 35 percent (25 of 71) shooting from the field. The Wolverines also outrebounded Chatham, 50-32. Grove City sealed the win by hitting its final eight free throws of the game during the final 38 seconds.
Sophomore guard Chase Yarberough led Grove City with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Sophomore guard Jonah Bock added 12 points on four three-point goals. Junior forward Jon Weir posted nine points.
Grove City (5-6, 3-3 PAC) led 30-27 at halftime and quickly pushed the lead to five on a putback by sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High). Chatham rallied to take a 39-37 lead over the next three minutes, though.
However, freshman guard Mike Christenson tied the game with a layup and sophomore forward John Ward followed with a three-pointer that gave Grove City the lead for good. Those two field goals sparked a 17-2 run.
Yarberough posted a layup and a three-point play while Bock buried a three-pointer during the spurt. Ward hit a jumper in the lane and freshman guard Daniel Penosky pushed the lead to 54-41 with a backdoor layup after a Ward assist.
Ward finished with five assists. Freshman forward Christian Suceveanu pulled in seven rebounds and Cano added five boards for the Wolverines.
Grove City finished the game 25 of 53 (47 percent) from the field. Grove City shot 52 percent (13 of 25) in the second half. The Wolverines had a season-high 28 turnovers while Chatham committed 10 turnovers.
Marcos Cintron (Grove City High) led the Cougars with 21 points.
Grove City returns to action Tuesday night at Waynesburg. That conference game will start at 7 p.m.
