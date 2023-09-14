GROVE CITY — The Grove City College men’s golf team won the team title at its own Fall Invitational, held Thursday afternoon at Grove City Country Club. The Wolverines posted a team score of 307 to win the 17-team event. Westminster took second with a 309, followed by Point Park in third place with a 312.
Junior Adam Steinmetz earned second place overall in the 100-man field by shooting a 74. Junior Max Vaughn and senior Todd Hangliter each tied for sixth by shooting 77s.
Junior Luke Kimmich earned 17th with an 89 while classmate Aidan Allen took 42nd place with an 83.
The Grove City “B” squad finished 10th overall with a team score of 331. Sophomore Cayden Testa led that quintet by shooting 81, good for 33rd.
Freshman Tyler Derstein and senior Andrew Solman tied for 42nd by shooting 83. Freshman Nathan Young earned 50th with an 84 and sophomore Brian McDonnell rounded out the “B” squad with an 87, good for 64th.
Five men also competed as individuals. Freshman Gavin Miles placed 61st with an 86 while senior Clark Fraser tied McDonnell for 64th by shooting 87.
Sophomore Michael Astrab took 75th with a 90 while freshman Jonah Held posted a 93, good for 80th. Freshman Daniel Artale placed 85th with a 94.
Point Park’s Troy Loughry (Grove City High) won medalist honors with a 72.
Grove City will compete in the Bethany Invitational next Tuesday morning at Oglebay.
WESTMINSTER
Westminster finished as the runner-up at Thursday’s Grove City College Fall Invitational.
Westminster’s “A” squad registered a team score of 309.
Junior Ellian Ascencio fired a three-over 75 to tie for third in the 100-player field. Junior Gavin Batdorff finished in a six-way tie for sixth place with a five-over 77. Freshman Tyler Hager tied with four other players for 12th with a 78.
Junior Peter Canovali finished in a 10-way tie for 17th with a 79. Senior Joseph Trudeau tied for 27th with an 80.
Junior Liam Kosior paced Westminster’s “B” squad, tying for 27th with an 80. The Titans’ “B” team was ninth with a team score of 328.
Westminster will particpate in the Mountain Valley Collegiate Classic Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s round will be hosted by the Summit Country Club in Cresson, Pa., while Sunday’s round will be played at Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona.
• Women’s Tennis — The Titans captured a 6-1 victory at Clarion University Thursday afternoon.
Westminster improved to 2-1 with Thursday’s win. Clarion fell to 0-1.
Junior Gia Francisco partnered with sophomore Christine Rossi in a 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles. Francisco also earned a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles.
Freshman Emma Overlingas and senior Caroline Fox claimed a 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles. Overlingas won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles while Fox rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 5 singles. Fox is 3-0 in singles action this season.
Junior Ryleigh Valone posted a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
Westminster hosts La Roche University Friday at 3:30 p.m.
THIEL
• Men’s Soccer — The Tomcats dropped a non-conference game to La Roche, 4-3, Thursday night at Alumni Stadium in Greenville.
Freshman Carson Maurer broke the deadlock with his first collegiate goal 12 minutes into the game. La Roche would equalize a mere 17 minutes later, before senior AJ Trobek scored his first goal of the night in the 33rd minute to give the Tomcats a 2-1 lead at halftime.
The Redhawks equalized four minutes into the second half, before taking the lead in the 61st minute. The Redhawks scored the eventual game winning goal in the 85th minute, before Trobek scored his second goal of the night just two minutes from full time.
For the Tomcats, Trobek led the way with two goals. Maurer recorded a goal, while Grant Becker and Hunter Blatt (Greenville High) each recorded an assist.
The Redhawks were led by Caden Malek, who recorded a goal. Jesus Jimenez and Miles Jackson also recorded one goal a piece.
In net, Nick Kristian got the start, making one save. Kevin Gilroy and Bryce Stefanowicz (Greenville High) also split time, each recording one save each.
In goal for La Roche, Kyle Rizzo recorded eight saves.
The Tomcats will return to action for the second game of their three-game homestand on Sunday against Heidelberg as they wrap-up non-conference play. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.