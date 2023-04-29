WEXFORD - The Grove City College men's tennis team closed the 2022-23 season Saturday afternoon with a 5-1 setback to top-seeded Allegheny in the championship match of the Presidents' Athletic Conference Championship Tournament, held at Oxford Athletic Club.
Second-seeded Grove City (13-6) earned its team point at third doubles as senior Adam Scharnagl and freshman Benjamin Jones teamed for an 8-3 victory.
Allegheny led 2-1 after doubles, however, and then secured three singles wins to take the match.
Scharnagl and senior Ryne Talko will graduate from the program next month. Talko started at both first singles and first doubles this season for the Wolverines, who have gone 38-13 with two NCAA Tournament appearances over the last three years.
The conference recognized Jones and Scharnagl as members of the All-Tournament Team.
Singles: 1. Anton Hedlund (ALL) def. Ryne Talko (GRO) 6-2, 6-1; 2. Benjamin Jones (GRO) vs. Ethan Carr (ALL) 3-6, 4-1, unfinished; 3. Adam Shinomiya (ALL) def. Gavin Miller (GRO) 6-0, 6-2; 4. Jameson Sposato (GRO) vs. Julien Voisey (ALL) 6-6, unfinished; 5. Will Jarvie (ALL) def. Collier Kaufman (GRO) 6-2, 6-1; 6. Isaac DeMan (GRO) vs Evan Nelson (ALL) 5-7, 1-1, unfinished. Doubles: 1. Carr/Hedlund (ALL) def. Newton/Talko (GRO) 8-4; 2. Voisey/David Rodriquez (ALL) def. Miller/Sposato (GRO) 8-6; 3. Jones/Adam Scharnagl (GRO) def. Nelson/Shinomiya (ALL) 8-3.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
GROVE CITY - The Grove City College women's lacrosse team closed the 2023 regular season by dropping a 20-9 home decision Saturday afternoon to PAC leader Washington & Jefferson on Senior Day at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Grove City pulled to within 11-7 late in the second quarter as senior midfielder Madison Nazigian and sophomore midfielder Mara Polczynski scored unassisted goals in a 12-second span.
Nazigian scored an unassisted goal with 3:36 left in the third quarter that cut W&J's lead to 13-9. However, the Presidents (13-3, 9-0 PAC) scored the final seven goals of the game.
Nazigian paced Grove City with seven goals. Sophomore attack Meah Groves added a goal. Polczynski recorded a pair of assists.
Nazigian and senior attack Meredith Basham both recorded a team-leading five ground balls. Basham also caused four turnovers. Nazigian recorded nine draw controls.
W&J outshot Grove City, 32-21, including a 22-14 edge in shots on goal. Grove City had 21 turnovers while W&J accumulated 19 turnovers. In goal, sophomore Elyse Kiggins stopped two shots for Grove City (7-10, 5-4 PAC).
Grove City honored Basham and Nazigian prior to Saturday's game.
Grove City will be the No. 5 seed in next week's conference tournament. The Wolverines will visit fourth-seeded Chatham at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals. The winner will visit top-seeded W&J in the semifinals Thursday.
