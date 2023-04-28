MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Grove City College men’s outdoor track and field team captured the program’s 20th all-time PAC title by amassing 167 team points at the two-day conference championships, held Thursday and Friday at West Virginia University. Grove City posted a 57-point margin of victory over runner-up Geneva in the 11-team conference field.
Two Grove City performers earned individual conference awards. Junior Gabe Dunlap captured Field Most Valuable Performer recognition while freshman Alex Mitchell earned the league’s Newcomer of the Year. Head coach Jessica Smith earned Coach of the Year after guiding the Wolverines to the top of the conference.
Dunlap scored in five field events at the two-day event. He earned third in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 6 inches while also taking third in the triple jump with a best leap of 42-7 1/2. Dunlap also finished sixth in the pole vault (11-2 1/4), sixth in the javelin (167-2) and seventh in the high jump (5-7). He joined Mitchell, freshman Greg Wilson and senior Tyler Eagan on Grove City’s third-place 400-meter relay team, which produced a time of 43.31 seconds.
Mitchell won the 400 meters in a conference- and school-record time of 48.50 seconds. He also earned third in the 200 meters (22.10) and eighth in the 100 (15.35). Mitchell joined Eagan, freshman David Thomas and freshman Isaac Young on Grove City’s third-place 1600 relay, which posted a meet-closing time of 3:28.02.
Two Grove City throwers also recorded wins for the Wolverines. Sophomore Ryan Lenhart won the discus with a best toss of 148-8 while junior Nick Gustafson won the shot put with a best effort of 49-10. Lenhart took second in the shot put with a mark of 48-1 3/4.
Grove City men finished as runner-up in four other field events. Senior James Parenti placed second in the discus with a throw of 145-10. Junior J.D. Black finished second in the javelin (177-6) while sophomore Nick Petucci captured runner-up in the triple jump with a mark of 43 feet, 1/2 inch. Freshman Noah Byun (Grove City High) cleared 13-3 3/4 to take second in the pole vault.
Byun finished one spot ahead of classmate Michael Chambers, who took third in the pole vault by clearing 13-1 3/4. Eagan earned fourth in the javelin (173-2) while Parenti placed fourth in the shot put with a mark of 45-2 1/2. Freshman Luke Roberts led Grove City in the distance events by taking fourth place in the 10,000. Roberts recorded a time of 33:10.11.
Black also took fifth in the discus with a throw of 138 feet, 10 inches. Freshman Michael Singley finished fifth in the steeplechase, completing the 3000-meter course in 10:03.51. Senior Cory Boyer recorded Grove City’s top finish in the hurdles by taking fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.43).
Young finished sixth in the 400 (51.51) while sophomore Andrew Coffee took sixth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 59.32 seconds. Freshman Zachary Warrick finished sixth in the 800 meters (1:58.66) and classmate Landon Haggart (Grove City High) captured sixth in the high jump (5-8 3/4).
Freshman Ethan Wiley (Mercer High) threw the javelin 165-10 to take seventh place. Eagan cleared 11-2 1/4 in the pole vault, good for seventh. Wilson crossed in seventh place in the 200 meters (22.64) while sophomore Alex Hemmerlin (Grove City High) took seventh in the steeplechase with a time of 10:07.70. Junior Nick Mady finished seventh in the 1500 with a time of 4:13.44.
Roberts also posted an eighth-place finish in the 5000 (15:47.73). Senior Aaron Jenks finished eighth in the long jump with a mark of 20-2 1/2. Freshman Alex Barbetta finished eighth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 59.48 seconds.
Several Grove City athletes have qualified for the All-Atlantic Region Championships, which will be held May 17-18 at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa.
