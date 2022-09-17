GREENVILLE - The Grove City College volleyball team earned its fourth straight victory by pulling out a 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9 victory Friday evening over Alma in the opening night of the Thiel Invitational at Rissell-Beeghly Gymnasia.
Senior Faith Keating paced Grove City (4-5) with a season-high 18 kills while junior Eloise Augustine pounded out a dozen kills. Freshman Bella Costa, the reigning Presidents' Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week, added 11 kills.
Freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh distributed 25 assists and sophomore Kennedy Kerr tallied 23 assists.
Keating and junior Gabby Lucas both served three aces while Costa and Kerr each served two aces.
Costa led Grove City's defense with 27 digs while Keating and Lucas both posted 23 digs.
Junior Anna DeGraaf recorded six blocks while Keating and senior Robyn Collier both had two blocks.
Grove City had two matches in Greenville today. The Wolverines faced Brockport State at 2 p.m., then met Thiel at 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
FREDONIA, N.Y. - The Grove City College women's tennis team improved to 4-1 overall by securing a 9-0 victory Friday night at Fredonia State in non-conference action. Grove City dropped only three total games in doubles action, then picked up six straight-set wins in singles action.
Twelve Grove City players contributed to Friday night's victory.
The Wolverines return to Presidents' Athletic Conference play Monday night when they head to Geneva for a 6 p.m. match
Singles
1. Alyssa Good (GRO) def. Bella Surma (FRE), 6-3, 6-3
2. Logan Fuss (GRO) def. Caitlin Snyder (FRE), 6-3, 7-5
3. Sunshine Tarpey (GRO) def. Violet Hess (FRE), 6-0, 6-0
4. Courtney DeCarlo (GRO) def. Brianna Gentile (FRE) 6-1, 6-2
5. Julia Ehrenberger (GRO) def. Sierra Allen (FRE), 6-0, 6-1
6. Ally Gaines (GRO) def. Lexi Hawley (FRE), 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Lexi Chappel/Maggie Troxel (GRO) def. Snyder/Surma (FRE), 8-2
2. Emily Ivory/Janel McCray (GRO) def Gentile/Hess (FRE), 8-1
3. Mia Perry/Joanna Barham (GRO) def. Hawley/T'Kaia Parker (FRE), 8-0
THIEL
GREENVILLE, Pa. – The Thiel College women's volleyball team competed on the Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium for the first time Friday during the opening day of competition in the Thiel Tournament.
Grove City defeated Alma in five sets in the opening match Friday. The SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles defeated Thiel in three sets in the nightcap (25-22, 25-13, 25-12).
Raquel McDonald led the Tomcats with five kills and five blocks. Jordyn Liedike and Maria Torres recorded three kills and three blocks apiece. Torres also contributed eight digs. Brooke Talbot registered 11 assists and five digs.
The more than $2 million investment in Beeghly Gymnasium included the new competition playing surface, Maenpa Court, as well as a new main entrance, handicapped entrance, bleachers with storage space, an upgraded heating and cooling system, a new audio system, videoboard and scoreboards.
The Thiel Tournament resumed Saturday. Thiel faced Alma at noon before concluding play against Grove City at 4 p.m.
