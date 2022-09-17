GREENVILLE - The Grove City College volleyball team earned its fourth straight victory by pulling out a 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9 victory Friday evening over Alma in the opening night of the Thiel Invitational at Rissell-Beeghly Gymnasia.
Senior Faith Keating paced Grove City (4-5) with a season-high 18 kills while junior Eloise Augustine pounded out a dozen kills. Freshman Bella Costa, the reigning Presidents' Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week, added 11 kills.
Freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh distributed 25 assists and sophomore Kennedy Kerr tallied 23 assists.
Keating and junior Gabby Lucas both served three aces while Costa and Kerr each served two aces.
Costa led Grove City's defense with 27 digs while Keating and Lucas both posted 23 digs.
Junior Anna DeGraaf recorded six blocks while Keating and senior Robyn Collier both had two blocks.
SUPER 6 FOR GROVE CITY
GREENVILLE - The Grove City College volleyball team extended its win streak to six matches by earning a pair of victories Saturday at the Thiel Invitational. Grove City (6-5) opened play with a 25-20, 14-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory over Brockport State. The Wolverines then earned a 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13 win over Thiel in a non-conference match at Rissell-Beeghly Gymnasia.
Grove City trailed 12-8 in the fifth set against Thiel but rallied for the win by scoring seven of the final eight points after a timeout.
Senior Faith Keating led Grove City with 16 kills in the nightcap against Thiel while junior Anna DeGraaf posted eight kills. Freshman Bella Costa added seven kills and senior Robyn Collier chipped in six kills.
Sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr tallied 22 assists and freshman Brooklyn Wirebaugh set 16 assists. Costa served four aces. Kerr and junior Gabby Lucas both had three aces.
Defensively, DeGraaf led Grove City with a career-high 10 blocks. Collier added eight blocks and sophomore Audrey Donnelly contributed four blocks.
Keating collected a team-leading 30 digs while Lucas chalked up 28 digs. Costa and Kerr both had 15 digs. Wirebaugh and junior Grace Kim each recorded 13 digs.
Junior Eloise Augustine paced Grove City in the opener by registering 11 kills. Costa added eight kills while DeGraaf and Keating each had six kills in the four-set triumph.
Wirebaugh had 20 assists and Kerr posted 16 assists. Costa and Wirebaugh both had three serving aces.
Lucas led Grove City's defensive efforts with 23 digs. Keating totaled 21 digs while Costa had 16 digs. DeGraaf had four blocks.
Grove City is now 8-1 all-time against Brockport State. Saturday's match marked the first meeting in 20 years between the programs.
Grove City's six-match win streak is the longest for the program since the 2007 team won its first eight matches.
The Wolverines will host Geneva at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Grove City College Arena. It will be Grove City's 2022 home opener.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
FREDONIA, N.Y. - The Grove City College women's tennis team improved to 4-1 overall by securing a 9-0 victory Friday night at Fredonia State in non-conference action. Grove City dropped only three total games in doubles action, then picked up six straight-set wins in singles action.
Twelve Grove City players contributed to Friday night's victory.
The Wolverines return to Presidents' Athletic Conference play Monday night when they head to Geneva for a 6 p.m. match
Singles
1. Alyssa Good (GRO) def. Bella Surma (FRE), 6-3, 6-3
2. Logan Fuss (GRO) def. Caitlin Snyder (FRE), 6-3, 7-5
3. Sunshine Tarpey (GRO) def. Violet Hess (FRE), 6-0, 6-0
4. Courtney DeCarlo (GRO) def. Brianna Gentile (FRE) 6-1, 6-2
5. Julia Ehrenberger (GRO) def. Sierra Allen (FRE), 6-0, 6-1
6. Ally Gaines (GRO) def. Lexi Hawley (FRE), 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Lexi Chappel/Maggie Troxel (GRO) def. Snyder/Surma (FRE), 8-2
2. Emily Ivory/Janel McCray (GRO) def Gentile/Hess (FRE), 8-1
3. Mia Perry/Joanna Barham (GRO) def. Hawley/T'Kaia Parker (FRE), 8-0
MEN'S TENNIS
SCRANTON, Pa. - The Grove City College men's tennis team opened the fall portion of the 2022-23 season Saturday afternoon by earning a 6-3 win at Scranton in non-conference action at Royal Courts.
Grove City (1-0) pulled out two doubles wins, then went 4-2 in singles play. Three of the four singles wins came in straight sets.
The Wolverines will open the home schedule Tuesday with a 3:30 p.m. match against visiting Otterbein at Walters-Zbell Courts.
Singles
1. James Harrington (SCR) def. Ryne Talko (GRO), 6-4, 6-3
2. Gavin Miller (GRO) def. Patrick O'Mara (SCR), 6-1, 6-2
3. Jameson Sposato (GRO) def. Nate Tauber (SR), 6-4, 6-1
4. Jason Budrys (SCR) def. Collier Kaufman (GRO), 6-2, 6-3
5. Josiah Newton (GRO) def. John Sinclair (SCR), 2-6, 6-1, 6-2
6. Adam Scharnagl (GRO) def. Sal Sullivan (SR), 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
1. Harrington/O'Mara (SCR) def. Talko/Benjamin Jones (GRO), 8-6
2. Miller/Sposato (GRO) def. Budrys/Sinclair (SCR), 8-7 (7-4)
3. Kaufman/Newton (GRO) def. Tauber/Steve Prosperino (SCR), 8-4
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
MEADVILLE - The Grove City College men's cross country team accumulated 144 team points Saturday at the Allegheny College Classic, placing the Wolverines fifth in the eight-team event. Division II power Slippery Rock won the event with 19 points.
Three Grove City runners placed in the top 30, led by senior Noah Callinan. Callinan claimed 24th place by finishing the four-mile course in a time of 24 minutes, 3 seconds.
Junior Nathan Steiger earned 26th with a time of 24:55 while freshman Noah Byun (Grove City High) placed 28th in 25:09.
Freshman Christopher Kline placed 32nd in a time of 25:37 while classmate Isaac Busler finished 34th with a time of 25:48. Junior Will Zeisler took 35th place in a time of 25:51 and sophomore Joseph Whipkey secured 36th in 25:58.
Slippery Rock's Ethan Brentham won the event with a time of 20:52. Seventy-two men competed in the Classic.
Grove City will return to action next Saturday at the Lock Haven Invitational.
WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
MEADVILLE - The Grove City College women's cross country team placed fourth out of seven teams Saturday morning at the Allegheny College Classic. Grove City finished the meet with 102 team points, trailing Division II power Slippery Rock (31 points), Allegheny (34) and Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania (93).
Grove City placed five runners in the top 25, led by sophomore Emma Fiscus. Fiscus took 16th overall with a time of 20 minutes, 17 seconds on the 3-mile course. Sophomore Julia Bauer earned 17th by also posting a time of 20:17.
Sophomore Alayna Stiansen captured 22nd place with a time of 29:49 while sophomore Kaylynn Johnson earned 23rd with a time of 20:50. Junior April Hanchosky joined that quartet in the top 25 by finishing 24th overall. Hanchosky recorded a time of 20:51.
Sophomore Virginia Williams took 27th in a time of 21:14 while junior Sabrina Bergey rounded out the lineup with a time of 21:15, good for 28th.
Slippery Rock's Ruthie Hughes won the event with a time of 18:59. Seventy-eight women competed in the event.
Grove City will compete in the Lock Haven Invitational next Saturday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SELINSGROVE, Pa. - The Grove City College women's soccer team made its final preparation for the start of Presidents' Athletic Conference action as the Wolverines visited central Pennsylvania power Susquehanna in non-conference play Saturday afternoon. Following a scoreless first half, Susquehanna (4-3) scored three times in the second half to earn a 3-0 victory over the Wolverines at Sassafrass Field.
The Riverhawks' Marley Clendenin broke the scoreless tie at 52:12 while Emily Wertz's goal seven minutes later doubled the lead. Mikela Florio closed the scoring with a goal at 83:59.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman stopped three shots for Grove City (2-4). Susquehanna outshot Grove City, 9-2. The Riverhawks had the only shot of the first half. Susquehanna also had a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.
Grove City will open its conference schedule Wednesday at 7 p.m. against visiting Chatham at Don Lyle Field.
THIEL
GREENVILLE, Pa. – The Thiel College women's volleyball team competed on the Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium for the first time Friday during the opening day of competition in the Thiel Tournament.
Grove City defeated Alma in five sets in the opening match Friday. The SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles defeated Thiel in three sets in the nightcap (25-22, 25-13, 25-12).
Raquel McDonald led the Tomcats with five kills and five blocks. Jordyn Liedike and Maria Torres recorded three kills and three blocks apiece. Torres also contributed eight digs. Brooke Talbot registered 11 assists and five digs.
The more than $2 million investment in Beeghly Gymnasium included the new competition playing surface, Maenpa Court, as well as a new main entrance, handicapped entrance, bleachers with storage space, an upgraded heating and cooling system, a new audio system, videoboard and scoreboards.
The Thiel Tournament resumed Saturday. Thiel faced Alma at noon before concluding play against Grove City at 4 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
GREENVILLE – The Thiel College men's soccer team tied Alfred State, 1-1, in a non-conference match at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The teams would remain scoreless throughout the first half. The Pioneers would take the lead less than a minute into the second half. However, the Tomcats would equalize in the 61st minute, resulting in the final score line.
For the Tomcats, junior AJ Trobek scored his second goal of the season. Sophomore Evan Kosenina recorded his first point of the season, providing the assist on the goal. Trobek also led the team in shots with five. In net, senior Noah Brieck and freshman Nick Kristian combined to six saves in the draw.
For the Pioneers, Gavin Rice recorded the team's only goal. In net, Thaddeus Grierson recorded two saves in the contest.
The Tomcats are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Washington and Jefferson to open up Presidents' Athletic Conference Play. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
