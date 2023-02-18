GROVE CITY - The Grove City College women's swimming and diving team sewed up its 20th all-time Presidents' Athletic Conference title Saturday night by amassing a 401-point margin over runner-up Saint Vincent at the 2023 conference championships, held at Grove City's James E. Longnecker Pool.
Grove City finished the four-day meet with 1,069 points. It is Grove City's fourth straight league title and the Wolverines' 14th title in the last 15 seasons.
Senior Rachael Wallace earned the conference's Swimmer of the Year award while sophomore Kamryn Kerr secured the league's Diver of the Year honor.
Head coach Dave Fritz earned Coach of the Year and diving coach Fred Evanoff merited the conference's Diving Coach of the Year honor.
Grove City performers earned three victories in Saturday night's finals session. Wallace won the 200 butterfly in 2:11.19 seconds while freshman Sarah Janicki captured the 200 breaststroke in 2:30.33.
Wallace, sophomore Sarah Kuchma, senior Reese Trauger and junior Liz Hasse closed the championships by winning the 400 free relay in 3:33.61.
Grove City swimmers also finished second in each of the five individual events held Saturday night. Hasse earned runner-up in the 100 free (52.93) while junior Hannah Millar took second in the 200 breaststroke (2:30.73). Senior Sarah Gann touched second in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:14.00.
Senior Rachel Ledford opened Saturday's evening session by taking second in the 1650 with a time of 18:44.15. She then earned runner-up in the 200 backstroke (2:10.21).
Sophomore Mikaela Jenkins placed third in the 200 butterfly (2:15.41) while classmate Emma Plank claimed third in the 1650 (18:48.61). Sophomore Allison Dieter took fourth in the 200 breastroke (2:35.70).
Kuchma secured fourth place in the 100 free (53.78), one spot ahead of Trauger (54.48). Freshman Paige Doleno placed fifth in the 200 breastroke (2:36.17) and junior Emma Otten added a fifth-place finish in the 200 backstroke (2:15.48).
Senior Rachel Grubbs took sixth in the 200 backstroke (2:15.97). Sophomore Isabelle Koistinen finished sixth in the 1650 (19:12.22) and classmate Olivia Getek took sixth place in the 200 butterfly (2:27.03).
Wallace also won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley at this year's championships. She also contributed to victories in the 200 and 400 medley relays, along with the 200 free relay. Kerr swept both diving events. She won 3-meter diving with 402.15 points and recorded a winning sum of 408.55 points on the 1-meter board.
This is the third straight season in which Grove City has surpassed the 1,000-point total at the conference championships.
MEN
GROVE CITY - The Grove City College men's swimming and diving team earned its fifth straight Presidents' Athletic Conference title by amassing 980 team points Wednesday-Saturday at the 2023 conference championships, held in James E. Longnecker Pool.
Grove City accumulated a 232-point margin of victory over runner-up Westminster (748). Saint Vincent placed third with 613 points.
Grove City swept the individual swimming awards at this year's championships. Freshman Caleb Einolf earned Swimmer of the Year honors while classmate Will Sterrett captured the league's Newcomer of the Year award.
Head coach Dave Fritz earned Coach of the Year recognition.
The Wolverines earned five wins during Saturday night's finals session. Sterrett won the 200 backstroke in 1 minute, 52.64 seconds while senior Mac Hancock won the 100 free in 45.74 seconds.
Senior Elias Griffin touched first in the 200 breaststroke (2:05.03) and freshman Logan Myers won the 200 butterfly in 1:55.02.
Einolf, Hancock, freshman Nathan Beukema and sophomore Jacob Vannoy closed the championships by winning the 400 free relay in 3:04.49. That time broke the previous pool and conference meet records.
Einolf also took second in the 100 free with a time of 45.83 seconds. Senior Marc Dieter placed third in the 200 backstroke (1:58.25) while Beukema took third in the 100 free (46.61) to complete the Wolverines' 1-2-3 sweep in that event.
Freshman Sam Thayer took third in the 1650 with a 17:01.46 clocking. Vannoy took fourth in the 200 backstroke (1:58.68).
Also for Grove City, freshman Calvin Doolittle finished sixth in the 200 butterfly (2:08.29) while classmate John Remaniak placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:13.71.
Freshman Emmett Wilson secured seventh in the 200 breaststroke (2:18.85) and fellow rookie David Dering finished eighth in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:12.38.
During the championships, Einolf won the 100 butterfly in 48.85 seconds, breaking the pool record and provisionally qualifying for the NCAA Championships. He also helped the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay set pool records while surpassing the NCAA "B" standard. Additionally, Einolf surpassed the "B" standard in the 100 breaststroke with a program-record time of 55.75 seconds during a Friday time trial.
Sterrett won the 200 individual medley, 400 individual medley and 200 backstroke at this year's meet. He also contributed to wins in the 200 and 800 free relays, along with both medley relay events.
Overall, Grove City now has 23 Presidents' Athletic Conference titles, along with eight Penn-Ohio conference championships during the 1960s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.