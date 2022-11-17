PITTSBURGH — The Grove City College women’s basketball team dropped a 56-34 road decision Thursday night to Carnegie Mellon in non-conference action at Wiegand Gymnasium. CMU (4-0) outscored Grove City in the second half, 29-12.
Senior guard Megan Kallock paced the Wolverines with eight points and sophomore guard Jaden Davinsizer added six points. Ten Wolverines scored in Thursday night’s game.
Grove City led 13-11 after one quarter. CMU owned a 27-22 lead at halftime. CMU held Grove City to 3-of-30 shooting from the field in the second half. For the game, Grove City went 10 of 62 (16 percent) while Carnegie Mellon finished 22 of 62 (36 percent).
Senior center Nina Cano (Greenville High) pulled in a team-high seven rebounds for Grove City. Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski added five rebounds.
Sophomore guard Clara Hannon (Grove City High) recorded three assists. Grove City had 17 turnovers while CMU turned over the ball 18 times.
Catherine Or led the Tartans with 15 points and 18 rebounds. The game featured five ties and seven lead changes.
Grove City opens Presidents’ Athletic Conference play Saturday at 1 p.m. as the Wolverines host Geneva in the Grove City College Arena.
THIEL
• Men’s Basketball — Geneva (1-0, 2-0) won the PAC opener for both teams on Thursday at Beeghly Gymnasium in Greenville with a 90-65 decision over the Tomcats (0-1, 1-3).
Geneva led 44-24 at halftime and outscored Thiel 46-41 in the second half.
Trevor Tipton rifled in 29 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Geneva while Lyle Tipton added 21 points and 11 rebounds. Isaac Massie and Ryan Rachic contributed 10 points each for the Golden Tornadoes. Rachic also had nine rebounds.
Devin Christian had 13 points for Thiel, Ethan Barnes scored 10, and Ahmad Tejumola added eight points and 11 boards. Also, Rayshod Hooper and Marlon Ellerbee added seven points each for the Tomcats.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Geneva on Wednesday, but was moved to Thiel due to heating issues on Geneva’s campus in Beaver Falls. The Tomcats will play at Geneva on Jan. 11.
Thiel hosts Washington & Jefferson at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
• Women’s Basketball — In Thursday’s nightcap at Beeghly Gymnasium, Thiel (0-1, 0-1) dropped its season-opener, 95-66, in a PAC clash.
Isabella Roth had 19 points for Geneva (1-0, 1-3), Mia San Nicolas and Madi Matthews had 14 each and Mackenzie Barricklow (seven assists) and Taylor Haring added 10 points each. Emily Bucheit grabbed 10 rebounds.
Destiny Johnson had a monster game for Thiel with 22 points and 28 rebounds. Destiny Merriweather scored 12 points, Taylor Susany eight, and Jessica Wagner had seven markers.
The Tomcats host Washington & Jefferson at 1 p.m. Saturday.
