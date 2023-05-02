The Grove City College women's lacrosse team outscored host Chatham, 9-3, over the final 30 minutes Tuesday night as the visiting Wolverines earned a 17-11 victory over No. 4 seed Chatham in the quarterfinals of the PCA Championship Tournament at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg.
Seventeen days ago, Grove City dropped a 14-10 home decision to Chatham in the teams’ regular-season meeting.
Fifth-seeded Grove City took command of the game by scoring six straight goals in the third quarter. Senior midfielder Madison Nazigian broke a 9-9 tie with 8:45 left in the period when she scored off an assist from sophomore midfielder Abby Roetering. Nazigian then scored an unassisted goal 37 seconds later.
Sophomore attack Meah Groves added a pair of unassisted goals in the third quarter while sophomore midfielder Mara Polczynski scored an unassisted goal and also supplied the assist on a goal by junior attack Madeline Dunda.
Nazigian then helped close out the win by scoring a pair of unassisted goals in the fourth frame.
Nazigian paced Grove City with six goals while Polczynski posted a six-point night as she added five goals to her third-quarter assist. Dunda scored three times while Roetering finished with a goal and two assists. Dunda also chalked up an assist.
Nazigian and sophomore defender Amber Wartman both recorded seven draw controls for the Wolverines (8-10).
Chatham outshot Grove City, 28-26, but Grove City owned a 20-19 edge in shots on goal. Sophomore goalie Elyse Kiggins stopped eight shots to earn the victory.
GCC will visit top-seeded Washington & Jefferson in Thursday’s semifinals at 7 p.m.
