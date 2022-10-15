GROVE CITY — The Grove City College women’s soccer team earned a 4-1 victory Friday night over visiting Bethany on Senior Night at Don Lyle Field. Grove City, which recognized seniors Danae Hurd, Melia Lamie (Grove City High), Lydia Sedjo and Hailey Weinert prior to the match, has now won five straight matches overall, including four in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play.
Weinert helped Grove City take a 1-0 lead at 9:10 when she assisted a goal by sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist. The lead doubled at 15:34 when junior midfielder Anna Jenkins blasted in an unassisted goal.
Jenkins extended Grove City’s lead to 3-0 at 33:06 with her fifth goal of the season. Sophomore forward Natalie Merrick assisted Jenkins’s goal.
Bethany’s Morgan Keelan cut the lead to 3-1 by scoring 5:19 into the second half. Grove City (7-6-1, 4-2-1 PAC) reclaimed its three-goal lead at 62:18, however, as Lagerquist scored her second goal of the night. Junior defender Rachel Sullivan assisted on the goal.
Lagerquist leads Grove City with eight goals this year.
Grove City outshot Bethany (9-3-3, 3-3-1 PAC) by a 23-4 margin, including a 13-2 edge in shots on goal. GCC had six corner kicks while Bethany had one corner.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman played all 90 minutes in goal, earning her seventh win of the season.
Hurd has played in 51 career games at defender for Grove City while Lamie has made 32 straight starts. She has three assists this year. Sedjo has 40 career appearances at defender and midfielder while Weinert has made 64 appearances, including 35 starts. She has 21 career goals.
WESTMINSTER
NEW WILMINGTON — The Westminster College women’s volleyball team posted one of its most impressive performances of the season Thursday night before Bethany rallied for a 3-2 win.
At Buzz Ridl Gymnasium, the visiting Bison – the preseason pick to claim the 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference crown – won games one and three by scores of 25-14, 25-17. But those were sandwiched by 25-20 Titans’ triumphs in games two and four. Bethany outlasted Westminster, 15-13, in the decisive fifth set.
Westminster (0-5 PAC, 2-21 overall) was led by junior outside-hitter Lauren Lampus with 12 kills and 17 digs; junior Libero Malia Duffy 18 digs, 3 assists; first-year setter Angie Nardone 20 assists; junior setter Reanna Daniels (Hickory High) 15 assists, and junior outside-hitter Macy Stoddard 12 digs. Also, first-year outside-hitter Rachel Brady was credited with 6 kills.
For Bethany (2-2, 10-10), Destiny Goodnight, Emma Marthins and Sydney Kirker collected 15, 12 and 11 kills, respectively; Riley Felton and Marthins added five and four blocks, and Alaina Torres tallied 40 assists. Also, Asia Crim, Kirker and Caroline Mercer manufactured 28, 19 and 13 digs, respectively.
Westminster head coach Tammy Swearingen and the Titans will travel to Pittsburgh today for a noon PAC match at Chatham University.
