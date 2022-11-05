GENESEO, N.Y. - The Grove City College women's swimming and diving team split a non-conference double dual meet Saturday afternoon at Geneseo State. The Wolverines picked up a 214-40 win over Fredonia State and dropped a 221.5-75.5 decision to Geneseo State.
Senior Rachael Wallace paced Grove City in Saturday's competition by sweeping the butterfly events. She won the 100 fly in a time of 59.42 seconds and posted a victorious time of 2:12.99 in the 200 butterfly.
Sophomore Kamryn Kerr earned second in both diving events. She posted a score of 218.25 points on the 1-meter board and a 3-meter score of 223.85 points.
Senior Rachel Ledford placed second in the 200 backstroke (2:18.56) while freshman Paige Doleno placed second in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:40.39.
Grove City (3-1 overall) returns to action Friday night with a 6 p.m. Presidents' Athletic Conference dual meet at Saint Vincent.
MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
GENESEO, N.Y. - The Grove City College men's swimming and diving team opened the non-conference portion of its dual meet schedule Saturday by splitting a double dual meet at Geneseo State. The Wolverines earned a 208-36 victory over Fredonia State. Geneseo State topped the Wolverines in the other leg of the meet, 216-77.
Freshman Will Sterrett earned two wins for the Wolverines at Saturday's meet. Sterrett won the 100 butterfly in a time of 53.15 seconds and then took the 400 individual medley in a time of 4:14.41. Meanwhile, freshman Logan Myers prevailed in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:01.68.
Myers added a runner-up finish in the 1000 (10:21.74) while Sterrett touched second in the 100 backstroke (52.94). Sterrett's time is the ninth-fastest 100 backstroke time in program history.
Senior Elias Griffin took second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.59 seconds.
Grove City (2-1 overall) returns to Presidents' Athletic Conference action Friday night with at 6 p.m. dual meet at Saint Vincent.
