LOS ANGELES - The Grove City College women's water polo team continued its western trip Saturday by competing in two games at the Claremont Convergence. Grove City opened the day with a 24-2 setback against Division II Fresno Pacific. The Wolverines then fell to West Coast power California Lutheran in Saturday's finale, 24-5.
Senior Reese Trauger and sophomore Kamryn Kerr both scored goals in the opener against Fresno Pacific. Senior Tia Kannel recorded two assists.
Trauger led the Grove City defense with five steals. Kannel made three saves in goal while freshman Lea Steen made two stops.
Kerr and Trauger both tallied a pair of goals against California Lutheran while freshman Kiley Sill added a goal. Kannel, Kerr, Sill and senior Emory Shepson (Grove City) all recorded assists in the nightcap.
Kerr paced the defense with two steals. Kannel stopped two shots while Steen recorded one save.
Grove City will visit Cal Tech at 8 p.m. Eastern in non-conference play Monday.
BASEBALL
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - The Grove City College baseball team improved to 3-0 on its Spring Break trip to Central Florida by earning a 5-2 win Saturday afternoon over Carthage at Lake Myrtle Field.
Junior pitcher Nick Guidas and sophomore reliever David Leslie combined for a five-hitter. Guidas struck out seven men and allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, earning the victory. Leslie picked up his first collegiate save by throwing 2 2/3 shutout innings. He struck out four, allowed two hits and did not walk a batter.
Grove City (5-3 overall) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning when sophomore third baseman Mally Kilbane cracked a two-run double that scored sophomore left fielder Nico Rodriguez and freshman center fielder Nick Sampson.
Sampson pushed the lead to 3-0 when his seventh inning single scored junior first baseman Markus Williams.
Carthage (2-1) cut Grove City's lead to 3-2 in the seventh but Grove City added single runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Sophomore DH Josh Minnich singled home Kilbane in the eighth inning. In the ninth, senior catcher C.J. Saylor scored on a groundout from junior shortstop Lucca Baccari.
Sampson finished 2 for 3 while Kilbane went 2 for 4. Grove City finished with seven hits.
The Wolverines return to action Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. when they face Trine in Auburndale, Fla.
MEN'S LACROSSE
SPARKS, Md. - The Grove City College men's lacrosse team nearly erased a nine-goal deficit Saturday afternoon against the United States Coast Guard Academy but the Wolverines ultimately dropped a 14-11 decision in non-conference action at USA Lacrosse headquarters.
Grove City trailed 11-2 late in the first half before pulling to within 12-11 midway through the fourth quarter. However, USCGA (3-0) scored twice in the final 8:15 to seal the win.
Sophomore attack Matt Blythe paced Grove City by firing in four goals. Freshman midfielder Kobi Bui added three goals. Junior midfielder Griffen Agawa, sophomore attack Zachary Hougan, junior midfielder Luke Jayne and freshman defender Sam Stevenson also scored for Grove City.
Sophomore midfielder Trey Zabroski assisted two goals while Bui, Hougan, Jayne and senior defender Cody Adams all chalked up assists.
Grove City trailed 11-2 late in the first half but Blythe's unassisted goal with 1:43 left in the second quarter sparked the comeback effort. Bui scored 21 seconds into the third quarter, igniting Grove City's six-goal third quarter.
Hougan cut the lead to 11-5 with an unassisted goal at 13:44. Bui added a man-up goal six minutes later while Blythe scored off a Zabroski assist with four minutes left in the third quarter. Bui and Stevenson scored in the final minute of the quarter, closing the margin to 11-9. Blythe then scored twice in the fourth quarter, trimming the USCGA lead to 12-11.
Grove City held a 46-39 edge in total shots, along with a 30-24 advantage in shots on goal. Grove City turned over possession 17 times while Coast Guard had 21 turnovers. Each team won 13 faceoffs.
Junior goalie Danny Stone made 10 saves for the Wolverines.
Grove City will visit Thiel at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the Presidents' Athletic Conference opener.
