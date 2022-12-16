DANBURY, Conn. — Grove City College head men’s soccer coach Mike Dreves earned Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Coach of the Year honors in recognition of his efforts during the 2022 season, as announced Thursday afternoon by the ECAC.
Additionally, senior forward Sam Belitz earned First Team All-ECAC Division III and junior defender Clay Meredith captured Second Team All-ECAC recognition.
Dreves earned Coach of the Year award after guiding Grove City to a 10-0 Presidents’ Athletic Conference record and the top seed in the conference tournament. The Wolverines outscored their 10 league opponents, 33-4, and recorded seven shutouts.
Dreves, the 2022 PAC Coach of the Year, recently completed his 17th season as Grove City head coach. He is second all-time in program history with 176 victories.
A four-year starter at forward for the Wolverines, Belitz led the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with 14 goals, five game-winning goals and 1.88 points per game this fall. He scored 10 goals and added a pair of assists in league play. Belitz concluded his career with 41 goals, the No. 5 total in program history.
Belitz earned First Team All-PAC this fall. He earned PAC Player of the Year honors in 2021, along with First Team All-PAC. Belitz also earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors in both 2021 and 2022.
Last week, College Sports Communicators selected Belitz as an Academic All-American for the second consecutive season.
Meredith anchored Grove City’s defense from his center back position, contributing to the Wolverines’ cumulative 0.40 goals-against average in league play. He also had two goals and an assist during the season. Meredith earned First Team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors.
Grove City finished 12-5-1 overall this season.
